Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 4

Field Yates and Matthew Berry offer their fantasy football rostering advice for Robert Woods in Week 4. (1:18)

Should Robert Woods start this week in fantasy? (1:18)

Week 4 is here, and so are our analysts with their fantasy football rankings for this week's games.

Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Non-PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Our analysts update their rankings throughout each week.