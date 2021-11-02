        <
          Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 9

          play
          What to make of Emmanuel Sanders 0 point week (1:08)

          Field Yates and Matthew Berry are not worried about Emmanuel Sanders and strongly advise to keep starting him. (1:08)

          1:00 PM ET
          • ESPN fantasy staff

          Week 9 is here, and so are our analysts with their fantasy football rankings for this week's games.

          Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

          Week 9 byes: Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team

          PPR rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Non-PPR rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Our analysts update their rankings throughout each week.