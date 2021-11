Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 9

Field Yates and Matthew Berry are not worried about Emmanuel Sanders and strongly advise to keep starting him. (1:08)

What to make of Emmanuel Sanders 0 point week (1:08)

Week 9 is here, and so are our analysts with their fantasy football rankings for this week's games.

Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

Week 9 byes: Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team

PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Non-PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Our analysts update their rankings throughout each week.