          Fantasy football rankings 2022 Week 17: IDP, top 50 defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs

          Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
          12:30 PM ET
          • Fantasy Staff

          Throughout the NFL regular season, these fantasy football IDP rankings will be updated by our fantasy analysts Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody.

          We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:

          • Solo tackle: 1.5 points

          • Assisted tackle: 0.75 points

          • Tackle for loss: 2 points

          • Sack: 4 points

          • Interception: 5 points

          • Forced fumble: 4 points

          • Fumble recovery: 4 points

          • Defensive TD: 6 points

          • Safety: 2 points

          • Pass defensed: 1.5 points