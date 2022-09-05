ESPN's weekly PPR, non-PPR and IDP fantasy football rankings are an aggregate of our rankers (eight PPR, four non-PPR, four IDP), listed alphabetically. They are Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Eric Moody.
Rankings for the week will be published every Tuesday and are updated throughout the week for news and emerging analysis. Rankings are refreshed every Friday to take out players from Thursday's game(s).
PPR rankings:
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams
Non-PPR rankings:
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams