2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Rankings, cheat sheets and analysis

This page will be updated throughout the summer, so please continue to check back for the latest content.
Summer is in full swing and that means fantasy football draft season is upon us.
Whether you play in a casual redraft league, a serious, deep dynasty format or somewhere in between, we at ESPN Fantasy are here for you.
This draft guide will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material to ensure you make the best fantasy football picks you can in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR, player projections, mock drafts for various league types, sleepers and busts for this season, and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.
It doesn't matter whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer. We have everything needed to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.
New to fantasy football, or know someone who is?
Start here with two offerings to help you learn how to play, quickly get up to speed on the basics and how to navigate a full season.
Fantasy football cheat sheets, mock drafts, projections
Cheat Sheet Central
A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2023 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR, superflex and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.
Mock drafts
12-team, 1/2 PPR (8/10) | 10-team, PPR (8/3) | 8-team, PPR (7/27) | 10-team, non-PPR (7/7) | 12-team, 1/2 PPR (6/13)
Mock draft trials: Taking a WR with a top-five pick | Taking a top-tier QB early
Daniel Dopp employs different strategies in multiple mocks and provides top observations on how his rosters turned out.
2023 projections
Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by specific category.
Depth charts: Offense | Defense
Positional rankings
These rankings represent the consensus among our fantasy football analysts for the 2023 season. Each analyst maintains a personal ranking for the top 25 quarterbacks, 50 running backs, 60 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 20 kickers and 20 defense/special teams units. The players are then ranked by the average of those rankings. Each position can also be sorted by any individual analyst's rankings.
Overall rankings
Tristan H. Cockcroft: PPR Top 200
Field Yates: PPR Top 150
Eric Karabell: Superflex Top 200
Dynasty and keeper rankings
Mike Clay: Dynasty Top 240 and Top 80 rookies
Eric Moody: Keeper Top 200
IDP rankings
Clay, Cockcroft and Moody: Top 50 DLs, LBs and DBs
Custom Dollar Value Generator
Input your league's scoring system and roster requirements to generate values for your fantasy football salary cap draft. Custom Dollar Value Generator
Lists and insight
Bowen: "Have skills, need opportunity" team
Moody: Players who will outperform their ADP
Karabell: Do Not Draft list
Loza: Finding values in RB dead zone
Loza & Moody: Contract-year players to target
Bowen: Eight players with surprisingly high ceilings
Clay: Players who will score more TDs in 2023
Clay: Players who will score fewer TDs in 2023
Field Pass: Top storylines, rookies, sleepers for 2023
Fantasy staff: Sleepers, busts and breakouts for 2023
Cockcroft: Numbers you need to know before you draft
Karabell: Players to not give up on yet
Bell: 12 players to watch as they return from injury
Moody: 10 WRs who should see more volume
Clay: Top 10 insurance RBs
Karabell: Players who won't bounce back in 2023
Clay: 2023 versions of last year's breakout players
Moody: RBs that get a boost from improved O-lines
Bowen: Eight players who benefit most from fantasy-friendly schemes
Clay & Yates: Players to avoid in 2023 drafts
Karabell: Six toughest offenses to rank for fantasy
Dopp: Six players being overvalued or undervalued
Bowen: Eight players who could be difference-makers
Karabell: Bounce-back candidates for 2023
Clay: 13 Taylor Swift songs for 13 NFL players
Moody: 10 veterans to trade away in dynasty before they fall off
Strategy
Clay's Playbook: Strategy tips to help you win your league
Clay's Ultimate Draft Board: The best picks to aim for in each round
Dopp: How to get the most out of mock drafts
Karabell: Why it pays to wait to draft your starting QB
Bowen & Cockcroft: Prioritize mobile QBs in your drafts
Karabell: How superflex differs from traditional standard leagues
Cockcroft: The best way to draft and stream D/STs in fantasy football
Dopp: Why you should consider making the switch to a salary cap draft
Fantasy staff: Take a TE early or play the waiting game?
Individual player analysis
Clay: Which statistics mean the most in fantasy football?
Cockcroft: How to value 49ers' pass-catchers
Cockcroft: At what age do players peak/decline in fantasy?
Cockcroft: History says Bijan Robinson is a first-round fantasy pick
Liz Loza's Pressing Questions
One fantasy question for all 32 teams, delivered in division-by-division fashion. Featured players listed below.
AFC East: James Cook, Tua Tagovailoa, Rhamondre Stevenson, Breece Hall
AFC North: J.K. Dobbins, Joe Mixon, Deshaun Watson, Diontae Johnson
AFC South: Dameon Pierce, Anthony Richardson, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Chig Okonkwo
AFC West: Javonte Williams, Kadarius Toney, Davante Adams, Justin Herbert
NFC East: Tony Pollard, Daniel Jones, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Jahan Dotson
NFC North: DJ Moore, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian Watson, Jordan Addison
NFC South: Bijan Robinson, Miles Sanders, Kendre Miller, Rachaad White
NFC West: Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown, Cam Akers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
