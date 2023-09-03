        <
        >

          Fantasy football rankings Week 1: IDP

          AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
          • Fantasy staff
          Sep 3, 2023, 03:49 PM ET

          Each week during the 2023 NFL season, these fantasy football IDP rankings will be updated by our fantasy analysts Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody.

          We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:

          • Solo tackle: 1.5 points

          • Assisted tackle: 0.75 points

          • Tackle for loss: 2 points

          • Sack: 4 points

          • Interception: 5 points

          • Forced fumble: 4 points

          • Fumble recovery: 4 points

          • Defensive TD: 6 points

          • Safety: 2 points

          • Pass defensed: 1.5 points