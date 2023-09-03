Each week during the 2023 NFL season, these fantasy football IDP rankings will be updated by our fantasy analysts Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody.

We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:

Solo tackle: 1.5 points

Assisted tackle: 0.75 points

Tackle for loss: 2 points

Sack: 4 points

Interception: 5 points

Forced fumble: 4 points

Fumble recovery: 4 points

Defensive TD: 6 points

Safety: 2 points

Pass defensed: 1.5 points

Week 1 defensive lineman rankings

Week 1 linebacker rankings