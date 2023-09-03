Each week during the 2023 NFL season, these fantasy football IDP rankings will be updated by our fantasy analysts Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody.
We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:
Solo tackle: 1.5 points
Assisted tackle: 0.75 points
Tackle for loss: 2 points
Sack: 4 points
Interception: 5 points
Forced fumble: 4 points
Fumble recovery: 4 points
Defensive TD: 6 points
Safety: 2 points
Pass defensed: 1.5 points