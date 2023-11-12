Stephania Bell explains how fantasy managers could handle injuries to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ahead of Week 10. (1:23)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 8 a.m. ET for the Germany game, 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

9:30 a.m. ET

Alec Pierce, WR, IND -- Active

Impact: Pierce should see his normal workload in Sunday's game from Germany.

Josh Downs, WR, IND -- Active

Impact: Expect Isaiah McKenzie to see a lot more action as Downs did not practice all week and may be on a "snap count" today.

Demario Douglas, WR, NE -- Active

Impact: He will be playing, but Kayshon Boutte is also (finally!) active, so there might not be enough targets for Douglas to merit a fantasy start.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE -- OUT

Impact: He didn't travel with the team, leaving the door open for Jalen Reagor to get some looks.

1 p.m. ET games

Keaton Mitchell, RB, BAL -- Questionable

Impact: Mitchell is expected to play and split carries with Gus Edwards.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN -- Questionable

Impact: Both Stanley Morgan and Shedrick Jackson were elevated from the practice squad. That's not a great sign here. It's probably going to be a last-minute decision.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN -- OUT

Impact: Trenton Irwin would be the Bengals receiver to claim off waivers.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CLE -- OUT

Impact: WR David Bell is also hurt, leaving Cedric Tillman in a good place to get some action.

Robert Woods, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: He is expected back this week, but how many snaps he sees remains a question mark.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU -- OUT

Impact: The duo of Tank Dell and Noah Brown have impressed lately.

Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU -- OUT

Impact: Devin Singletary did just fine in Week 9 without Pierce in action.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU -- OUT/IR

Impact: Matt Ammendola has signed with the team to handle kicking duties, presumably until at least Week 14.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT

Impact: Once again, it should be the "Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk Show" for the Jaguars.

Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN -- OUT

Impact: Although his window to return from IR was set in motion this week, the receiver is clearly not yet ready.

Jaren Hall, QB, MIN -- OUT

Impact: Joshua Dobbs will start in Week 10 and very likely for many weeks to come. Hall could be Dobbs' backup down the road once he clears the league's concussion protocol.

K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN -- Questionable

Impact: His practice time only increased as the week wore on and he has cleared he league's concussion protocol. Still, it will likely come down to how he's feeling this morning.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN -- Questionable

Impact: All signs point to Hockenson not only playing, but thriving in Week 10.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO -- Expected to play

Impact: Amid reports of an off-the-field incident involving Thomas, the Saints currently still plan on having him play in Week 10.

Kendre Miller, RB, NO -- OUT

Impact: Jamaal Williams is the primary backup to Alvin Kamara at present.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN -- OUT

Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine moves up the Titans' target tree.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN -- Questionable

Impact: Active or not, Tennessee has already made the QB change to Will Levis.

4 p.m. ET games

James Conner, RB, ARI -- Activated from IR

Impact: Expect him to return along with QB Kyler Murray. Both will be rusty, though, so proceed with caution.

Michael Wilson, WR, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: With Murray back under center, Wilson's value should only rise over the coming weeks.

Mack Hollins, WR, ATL -- OUT

Impact: Drake London is ready to return. KhaDarel Hodge could be a "roll of the dice" for the flex.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, DET -- Questionable

Impact: Still learning the new playbook and with rib issues limiting his practice, it's unclear if DPJ will dress. However, the Lions may go a bit run-heavy in Week 10 with RB David Montgomery having been given the "all clear" to return.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WSH -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, which should put a damper on those fantasy managers looking to roll with Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin.

Sunday night game

No major fantasy-relevant injuries of note.