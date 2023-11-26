Field Yates and Mike Clay talk about what to expect from Kyren Williams as he returns from injury. (1:33)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Mack Hollins, WR, ATL -- OUT

Impact: KhaDarel Hodge should be in line for a bunch of targets.

Taylor Heinicke, QB, ATL -- Questionable

Impact: Desmond Ridder has been reinstated as the Falcons' starting quarterback, irrespective of this injury.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CAR -- OUT

Impact: Tommy Tremble saw only three targets last week while replacing Hurst.

Chase Brown, RB, CIN -- Questionable

Impact: His window to return from IR is now open. If he is activated, he should see some work behind Joe Mixon.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN -- OUT

Impact: Higgins sits for the third straight game. Trenton Irwin has had nine targets over the last two games.

Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced in full all week, so he should get at least some share of the workload alongside Devin Singletary.

Noah Brown, WR, HOU -- OUT

Impact: It should be another week for Nico Collins and Tank Dell to shine.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: He played through his knee injury last week, so he should be good to go again in this one.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE -- Questionable

Impact: He's likely to play, so long as he can clear the league's concussion protocol.

Kendre Miller, RB, NO -- OUT

Impact: Jamaal Williams continues to back up Alvin Kamara.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG -- Doubtful

Impact: Isaiah Hodgins is likely to be in for a few more targets with Slayton unlikely to suit up.

Rachaad White, RB, TB -- Questionable

Impact: A late-in-the-week downgrade to White should mean more touches for both Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN -- OUT

Impact: A larger piece of the receiving pie is on tap for DeAndre Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

4 p.m. ET games

Emari Demercado, RB, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he does get back into action this week, it's likely to be mostly James Conner in the backfield.

Michael Wilson, WR, ARI -- OUT

Impact: Marquise Brown and Zach Pascal are both questionable, so Greg Dortch could once again lead the Cardinals in targets.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CLE -- OUT

Impact: He's still not ready to return following his concussion. Elijah Moore has seen 14 targets over the last two games.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC -- OUT

Impact: Additionally, Mecole Hardman Jr. (thumb) was placed on IR, so Skyy Moore gets an upgrade.

Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC -- OUT

Impact: Clyde Edwards-Helaire should get a chance to see some touches behind Isiah Pacheco.

Kyren Williams, RB, LAR -- Activated from IR

Impact: He should immediately take back No. 1 RB duties from Royce Freeman.

Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR -- Questionable

Impact: Meanwhile, in fantasy-relevant Rams receiver news, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are both fully expected to play.

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI -- OUT

Impact: Grant Calcaterra is also hurt, so Jack Stoll will start and get most of the Eagles' TE work.

Sunday night game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL -- Questionable

Impact: He's lining up to be a game-time call, but if he can play through the pain, the targets will be there for the taking after TE Mark Andrews' placement on the IR.

Zay Flowers, WR, BAL -- Questionable

Impact: Rashod Bateman would be in line for a huge upgrade in fantasy value if Beckham and/or Flowers sit.

Jalen Guyton, WR, LAC -- Questionable

Impact: He's still not certain to play, but Keenan Allen has been removed from the injury report.

Gerald Everett, TE, LAC -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he is able to suit up, he will still split time with Donald Parham Jr.