Is Dallas Goedert a must start in fantasy coming off of injury? (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Mack Hollins, WR, ATL -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, it would be his first action since suffering an ankle injury in Week 9. Not a ton of fantasy upside here.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CAR -- OUT

Impact: We're not sure if Hurst will be back at all this season due to his post-traumatic amnesia. Tommy Tremble and Stephen Sullivan are both listed as questionable, so Ian Thomas may well be the only healthy TE option.

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, CHI -- OUT

Impact: Velus Jones Jr. and Tyler Scott were also listed as questionable, so there's not likely to be a ton of depth in this receiving corps this weekend.

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN -- Questionable

Impact: He's currently expected to play after tweaking his ankle during practice this week. Charlie Jones would get the call to step up if Boyd doesn't go.

Amari Cooper, WR, CLE -- Questionable

Impact: Cooper is currently expected to play, although we're not yet sure whether it will be Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Joe Flacco throwing the ball his way. It's probably going to be Flacco, but it definitely won't be PJ Walker, who was waived.

Noah Brown, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, joining Nico Collins and, to a lesser extent, Robert Woods as the notable fantasy WR options in Houston.

Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU -- OUT

Impact: Brevin Jordan gets another chance to shine with Schultz's hamstring not good enough for him to return.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU -- OUT/IR

Impact: Matt Ammendola gets another paycheck as Fairbairn needs at least another week before returning from his quad injury.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND -- OUT

Impact: No surprise here as we fully expected his thumb injury to keep him sidelined for at least this long. Zack Moss gets the start.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: C.J. Beathard would start if Lawrence doesn't, and the fact that Nathan Rourke was signed from the practice squad doesn't bode well. Still, this is expected to be a game-time call and the plan is for Lawrence to play.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: He was limited in practice throughout the week, but is likely to play. D'Ernest Johnson is also banged up, so there's a chance Etienne could even get some extra touches.

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR -- Doubtful

Impact: No practice all week seems to indicate Higbee won't be playing. Hunter Long should get some extra looks.

Mason Crosby, K, LAR -- Elevated from practice squad

Impact: Expect the veteran to take over kicking duties from the shaky Lucas Havrisik.

Derek Carr, QB, NO -- Questionable

Impact: He's cleared the league's concussion protocol, so now it's about pain tolerance with his ribs. If he can't go, Jameis Winston would start again for the Saints, but it's looking like Carr will at least try.

Chris Olave, WR, NO -- Questionable

Impact: He's been dealing with an illness, so one would assume it's all up to how he feels on Sunday. If he can't go, we'd be looking at Keith Kirkwood or Lynn Bowden Jr.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO -- OUT

Impact: A.T. Perry would get the start alongside Olave, assuming he plays.

Taysom Hill, TE, NO -- Questionable

Impact: He has not practiced all week and is not expected to play. Juwan Johnson has been limited in practice, but should still suit up. If he can't, Foster Moreau would become the top TE option in New Orleans.

Jason Brownlee, WR, NYJ -- OUT

Impact: Allen Lazard should join Garrett Wilson as a starting wideout, with Xavier Gipson also in the WR mix.

Breece Hall, RB, NYJ -- Questionable

Impact: Dalvin Cook will still likely split the workload with Hall if he's able to play.

4 p.m. ET games

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced in full all week and was indeed activated from IR. It's looking very good for him to take Buffalo's TE duties back from Dalton Kincaid.

Samaje Perine, RB, DEN -- Questionable

Impact: His status likely only impacts those fantasy managers hoping for something out of Jaleel McLaughlin.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC -- OUT

Impact: A stint on IR still looms as a possibility. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will try to pick up the slack.

Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN -- Activated from IR

Impact: At long last, Jefferson will return to action this week. That's good news for his fantasy managers, as well as those counting on QB Joshua Dobbs.

Geno Smith, QB, SEA -- Questionable

Impact: Smith got hurt during the week and it's as of yet unclear if he'll be able to play. Drew Lock could start in his place, or perhaps may well even take over things mid-stream even if Smith tries to gut it out.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA -- Questionable

Impact: Zach Charbonnet is also listed as questionable. Both should be game-time calls. This is far from ideal, but right now both are trending towards playing.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF -- Doubtful

Impact: Jordan Mason would be the backup to Christian McCaffrey, which could lead to a lot of touches if this one becomes a blowout.

Sunday night game

No fantasy-relevant injuries of note for this game.