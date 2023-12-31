Matt Bowen explains what fantasy managers should be anticipating from CJ Stroud on his return from injury for the Texans. (0:49)

Why fantasy managers should look forward to CJ Stoud's return (0:49)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: He was dealing with an illness but should be able to go Sunday. He'll be without WR Marquise Brown, who was placed on IR.

Zay Flowers, WR, BAL -- Questionable

Impact: He got in a limited practice Friday, so chances are good he'll be able to play -- especially since with a Ravens win, he can get two weeks of rest before the playoffs start.

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI -- OUT

Impact: Tyler Scott could end up with enough looks to make a little fantasy noise.

Cole Kmet, TE, CHI -- Questionable

Impact: Limited work Friday was a step in the right direction, and current signs point to a start.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND -- Questionable

Impact: He is expected to play after again clearing the league's concussion protocol. D.J. Montgomery may also see some extra targets this week, as the Colts' WR depth chart has become quite thin.

Zack Moss, RB, IND -- OUT

Impact: Jonathan Taylor will try to regain his early-season form as the lead back for Indianapolis.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX -- OUT

Impact: C.J. Beathard gets the call to try to lead the Jaguars into the postseason.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: Although he practiced in limited fashion all week, the QB situation in Jacksonville limits our trust in his fantasy ceiling for Week 17.

Puka Nacua, WR, LAR -- Questionable

Impact: Although his hip is bothering him a bit, all signs point to Nacua playing this weekend.

Michael Mayer, TE, LV -- OUT

Impact: Hopefully, your fantasy title hopes won't have to depend on Austin Hooper.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV -- Doubtful

Impact: Zamir White has been doing just fine for the past two weeks without Jacobs.

Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: De'Von Achane should be tasked with a hefty workload as Mostert did not practice all week. All current reporting indicates that Mostert will be inactive.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA -- OUT

Impact: Tyreek Hill (ankle) was removed from the injury report. Cedrick Wilson Jr. could be asked to step up.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE -- OUT/IR

Impact: Ezekiel Elliott was already getting the most touches in this backfield, by far. Kevin Harris gets the crumbs.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, NE -- OUT

Impact: Additionally, JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) was placed on IR. DeMario Douglas could have a big day.

Hunter Henry, TE, NE -- Questionable

Impact: He was having a strong Week 16 before hurting his knee. It's uncertain if he'll be back. Mike Gesicki could be the better TE call here.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO -- Questionable

Impact: Kamara's status is due to a late-week illness that is expected to be water under the bridge by Sunday.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG -- Questionable

Impact: Tyrod Taylor seems to prefer Darius Slayton and Darren Waller as targets, so even if Robinson goes, there's little upside here.

Jauan Jennings, WR, SF -- Out

Impact: He still hasn't cleared the league's concussion protocol. Perhaps Ronnie Bell could see a handful of targets.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, WSH -- Questionable

Impact: The Commanders are hoping they won't have to go back to Sam Howell under center, but Brissett's hamstring woes have this as a game-time call.

4 p.m. ET games

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN -- Questionable

Impact: He's had some shoulder issues, but given how chatty he's been this week, we'd expect him to play.

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN -- OUT

Impact: He was not able to clear the league's concussion protocol and may not even be ready for next week.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN -- Questionable

Impact: He's been dealing with an illness, but is expected to play. He should be very busy.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, DEN -- Questionable

Impact: Hamstring issues have his status unclear, and the fact Denver has brought in both Michael Bandy and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad is pretty ominous.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC -- Questionable

Impact: Pacheco has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is expected to play. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness, questionable) can return to the fantasy bench.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC -- OUT

Impact: Mecole Hardman Jr. is back from IR in time to take over a few of Toney's targets.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC -- OUT

Impact: Joshua Palmer's concussion will keep him out as well, so it's up to the WR trio of Quentin Johnston, Jalen Guyton, and Alex Erickson.

Kenny Pickett, QB, PIT -- Questionable

Impact: Mason Rudolph is going to start. If he can dress, Pickett would be on clipboard duty.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA -- Questionable

Impact: Injury and illness kept Walker off the practice field for most of the week, but he's likely to be ready for action.

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA -- Questionable

Impact: He tweaked his back early in the week and was kept off the field so he could be ready to roll on Sunday.

Sunday night game

Christian Watson, WR, GB -- Doubtful

Impact: Expect Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs to be the team's top WR options.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB -- Questionable

Impact: It certainly sounds like Wicks is nowhere near ready to suit up. Samori Toure could surprise.

Jordan Addison, WR, MIN -- Questionable

Impact: With QB Jaren Hall starting, it would be a risky proposition starting Addison if he were 100% healthy. The late kickoff and the iffy ankle make it very hard to start him anyway, even as reports lean towards him giving it a go.