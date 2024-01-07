Eric Moody likes the fantasy matchup for D'Andre Swift vs. the Giants in Week 18. (0:29)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Taylor Heinicke, QB, ATL -- Questionable

Impact: Desmond Ridder could be pressed back into QB duties if Heinicke's ankle proves too bothersome. Consider this to be both a game-time call and a situation to avoid.

Eddy Pineiro, K, CAR -- Doubtful

Impact: Matthew Wright was called up from the practice squad to handle Week 18's kicking duties.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN -- Doubtful

Impact: He didn't practice all week and is unlikely to dress for a meaningless affair. Trenton Irwin gets a boost in fantasy value.

Joe Flacco, QB, CLE -- Will not play

Impact: Jeff Driskel will start at quarterback as the Browns rest several of their usual starters.

Amari Cooper, WR, CLE -- OUT

Impact: Expect him to be back for the NFL playoffs next weekend.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CLE -- Questionable

Impact: He's dealing with a knee injury and could well sit this one out. Cedric Tillman and James Proche II could see increased targets.

Elijah Moore, WR, CLE -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he clears the league's concussion protocol, there's little reason for him to suit up. David Bell may get some targets.

Jameson Williams, WR, DET -- OUT

Impact: He could be back for the playoffs next week. Kalif Raymond may see a few extra looks this week.

Christian Kirk, WR, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: He's been activated from IR and will likely play as the Jaguars face a must-win Week 18 scenario. However, it's not a guarantee.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: This will be a game-time call, but you have to believe Lawrence will start if at all possible, given the stakes. If not, C.J. Beathard would handle the huddle.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: Despite multiple injuries, Jones is currently expected to give it a go, given the importance of this week's contest.

Hunter Henry, TE, NE -- OUT

Impact: Mike Gesicki will take most of the TE targets here as Henry prepares to enter free agency.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE -- Questionable

Impact: A rib injury limited his practice time, but there's no reason for him to not suit up in what could be his last game with the Patriots.

Juwan Johnson, TE, NO -- Questionable

Impact: With a couple of practices under his belt to close out the week, Johnson should be able to play.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO -- Questionable

Impact: Ankle issues make him a game-time call. Jamaal Williams would start if he can't play with Kendre Miller (ankle, questionable) potentially as his backup.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ -- OUT

Impact: Wilson remains in the league's concussion protocol. Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback.

Will Levis, QB, TEN -- OUT

Impact: Veteran QB Ryan Tannehill will attempt to play spoiler to the Jaguars' playoff hopes.

Baker Mayfield, QB, TB -- Questionable

Impact: After a full practice on Friday, and with a must-win game on tap, expect Mayfield to start on Sunday.

Trey Palmer, WR, TB -- Questionable

Impact: Signs point to his being able to play in Week 18. He's had four receptions in consecutive games leading into the finale.

4 p.m. ET games

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI -- OUT

Impact: DJ Moore (ankle) on the other hand has been removed from the injury report and will play.

Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI -- Questionable

Impact: He's been having some back issues. Roschon Johnson might be the safest play in the Bears backfield.

Cole Kmet, TE, CHI -- Questionable

Impact: Kmet practiced on Friday, which bodes well towards him being able to play on Sunday.

Luke Musgrave, TE, GB -- Questionable

Impact: With his window to return from IR dwindling, the team activated him on Saturday. Still, it remains to be seen if he's truly ready for a return to action.

AJ Dillon, RB, GB -- OUT

Impact: Aaron Jones will handle the bulk of the RB touches in this one. Dillon could be back next week if the Packers make the playoffs.

Christian Watson, WR, GB -- Questionable

Impact: Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are all question marks for this one. It seems likely that at least two of this trio will suit up alongside Romeo Doubs on Sunday, but we may not know which ones until the last minute.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC -- Will not play

Impact: With nothing to play for, expect the Chiefs to be careful with their key players. Blaine Gabbert will start at quarterback.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC -- Questionable

Impact: Andy Reid has said Pacheco will play, but the game is meaningless to Kansas City, so this is likely just a smokescreen of sorts. Expect Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine to be busy.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC -- OUT

Impact: He will not rejoin Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the Chiefs huddle this week, but perhaps next week.

Rashee Rice, WR, KC -- OUT

Impact: No reason to rush the rookie back to the field. Mecole Hardman Jr. could see some extra targets.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC -- OUT

Impact: However, Joshua Palmer has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will play.

Kyren Williams, RB, LAR -- Will not play

Impact: A committee of Ronnie Rivers, Royce Freeman, and Zach Evans will handle the handoffs as the Rams rest their starters.

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR -- Will not play

Impact: Carson Wentz gets a chance to get back on an NFL field as the Rams rest their starters.

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR -- Will not play

Impact: Ben Skowronek gets some extra action as the Rams rest their starters. Puka Nacua will likely only play long enough to set a few rookie receiving records.

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR -- Will not play

Impact: Davis Allen will start at tight end as the Rams rest their starters.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV -- OUT

Impact: Zamir White gets a chance to shine once more in the season finale.

Michael Mayer, TE, LV -- OUT

Impact: Austin Hooper gets the start as the rookie sits out his third consecutive game.

D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI -- Questionable

Impact: Swift has been dealing with an illness, but there's a very good chance he'll feel well enough to play.

DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI -- OUT

Impact: Julio Jones will join A.J. Brown in the Eagles huddle.

Brock Purdy, QB, SF -- Will not play

Impact: Sam Darnold will start for Purdy as the 49ers sit their stars in a meaningless Week 18 game.

Jauan Jennings, WR, SF -- Questionable

Impact: He appears to be ready to return from his concussion and may see some light work to ease back into the WR mix ahead of the post-season.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF -- Will not play

Impact: Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason will split carries as McCaffrey sits out a game that means nothing to the 49ers.

Sunday night game

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: Waddle missed a few practices this week and is not expected to suit up for the finale. On the positive side of things, Tyreek Hill is no longer on the injury report.

Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: He got some practice in on Friday, but is not expected to play this week. De'Von Achane will certainly get a large share of touches.