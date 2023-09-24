Stephania Bell questions whether Christian Watson will be back from injury in Week 3. (1:56)

Will Christian Watson be back on the field in Week 3? (1:56)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL -- Questionable

Impact: Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are doing just fine without him.

Justice Hill, RB, BAL -- OUT

Impact: Gus Edwards is the likely lead back for Baltimore this weekend, with Kenyan Drake (newly signed) and Melvin Gordon III backing him up.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL -- OUT

Impact: Nelson Agholor becomes a sneaky fantasy option.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced fully on Friday, so there's likely no need to reach for the likes of Kalif Raymond.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET -- Questionable

Impact: Also practiced on Friday and should join Reynolds and Marvin Jones Jr. in the Lions huddle.

David Montgomery, RB, DET -- Doubtful

Impact: Jahmyr Gibbs should handle the majority of touches with Craig Reynolds also getting into the mix a bit.

Christian Watson, WR, GB -- Questionable

Impact: He's a game-time call and may be eased back into things if he does play for the first time in Week 3. Proceed with caution.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB -- Questionable

Impact: AJ Dillon is prepared to once again handle lead-back duties if Jones can't go.

Anthony Richardson, QB, IND -- OUT

Impact: He's still in the league's concussion protocol, so Gardner Minshew will start in his place.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT

Impact: Jamal Agnew could see a slight bump in fantasy value if Jones sits.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC -- OUT

Impact: Joshua Kelley will lead the charge in the Chargers backfield.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA -- OUT

Impact: Robbie Chosen was added from the practice squad, making this news seem inevitable. Waddle will still have to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to play in Week 4.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA -- Doubtful

Impact: De'Von Achane will likely get an opportunity to be the primary backup to Raheem Mostert.

Cam Akers, RB, MIN -- Unlikely to be active

Impact: Give him a few more days to learn the playbook after a mid-week trade. Ty Chandler should back up Alexander Mattison for at least one more Sunday.

Jamaal Williams, RB, NO -- OUT/IR

Impact: Kendre Miller will get a chance to showcase his skills for the first time ahead of next week's return of the suspended Alvin Kamara.

Foster Moreau, TE, NO -- OUT

Impact: Juwan Johnson will run a lot of routes but you never know exactly where and when Taysom Hill will pop up in this Saints offense.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced more this week than last with the same injury, and he was active in Week 2.

Logan Thomas, TE, WSH -- OUT

Impact: Some combination of John Bates and Cole Turner will get the TE looks in Washington as Thomas remains in the league's concussion protocol.

4 p.m. ET games

Bryce Young, QB, CAR -- OUT

Impact: Veteran Andy Dalton takes over for the Panthers, so expect a slightly more pass-heavy gameplan.

Richie James, WR, KC -- OUT

Impact: Rashee Rice should get a few extra routes and targets.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC -- Questionable

Impact: Skyy Moore gets an extra boost in value if Toney can't play. It's currently looking like a game-time call.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC -- Questionable

Impact: He played through his hamstring woes in Week 2 and should be able to do so again.

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA -- Questionable

Impact: He's currently expected to start on Sunday.

DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA -- Questionable

Impact: An illness may keep Dallas sidelined. Zach Charbonnet could get a few extra touches behind Kenneth Walker III.

Will Dissly, TE, SEA -- Doubtful

Impact: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and/or Colby Parkinson might see some more targets as a result.

Sunday night game

No major fantasy-relevant injuries currently listed.