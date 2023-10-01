Stephania Bell tries to dissect Austin Ekeler's social media behavior to determine whether he'll be healthy in Week 4. (1:50)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 8:00 a.m. ET for the London game, 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

9:30 a.m. ET London game

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL -- Questionable

Impact: He's yet to play in 2023. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are more than capable of handling things.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT

Impact: Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley should both have more targets than usual.

Jamal Agnew, WR, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, expect in the neighborhood of five targets, at best.

1 p.m. ET games

Justice Hill, RB, BAL -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play but the eventual mix between Hill, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon III is up in the air.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL -- OUT

Impact: Nelson Agholor benefits the most from his absence.

Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL -- OUT

Impact: Zay Flowers and Devin Duvernay are the only other healthy WR options beyond Agholor.

Jonathan Mingo, WR, CAR -- Questionable

Impact: He seems to be ready to leave the league's concussion protocol and play on Sunday.

Miles Sanders, RB, CAR -- Questionable

Impact: Chuba Hubbard would be in line for a lot of touches should Sanders (who is expected to play) has to sit this one out.

Chase Claypool, WR, CHI -- Expected to be inactive

Impact: After criticizing his usage earlier in the week, Claypool will reportedly be inactive for Week 4. Equanimeous St. Brown should play for the first time this season.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, CIN -- OUT

Impact: Tanner Hudson caught a pair of passes with Smith out in Week 3.

David Njoku, TE, CLE -- Questionable

Impact: Njoku still may be able to play after an off-the-field accident. Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins are in line to step up if he can't.

Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE -- Questionable

Impact: Shoulder concerns make this a game-time call. Dorian Thompson-Robinson sits poised to take over the huddle, but Watson is currently expected to give it a go.

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR -- Questionable

Impact: He didn't partake in practice for much of the week, but signs are still pointing towards him starting this one.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he gets back on the field quickly, De'Von Achane may have already staked his claim on Miami's No. 2 RB role.

Derek Carr, QB, NO -- Questionable

Impact: Expect this to a last-minute decision. If Carr can't go, Jameis Winston would get the starting nod, with the usual gimmick plays set up for Taysom Hill.

Quez Watkins, WR, PHI -- OUT

Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus will start in his place, but is a longshot to have fantasy impact.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN -- OUT

Impact: Expect an uptick in fantasy value for both WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo.

4 p.m. ET games

Keaontay Ingram, RB, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: Look for Emari Demercado to be the backup to James Conner if Ingram sits.

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: He appears to be trending towards being able to play.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC -- Doubtful

Impact: Expect Joshua Kelley to be the Chargers' primary back in Week 4 as Ekeler is likely to be rested ahead of Week 5's bye.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, LV -- OUT

Impact: Garoppolo was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol. Reportedly, it will be rookie Aidan O'Connell -- and not veteran Brian Hoyer -- who will start at quarterback for the Raiders.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF -- Questionable

Impact: Jordan Mason and/or Tyrion Davis-Price would claim his touches behind Christian McCaffrey.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF -- Questionable

Impact: Brandon Aiyuk is not on the final injury report and Samuel is currently expected to join him in Week 4's starting lineup.

Jauan Jennings, WR, SF -- Doubtful

Impact: Ronnie Bell steps into the WR mix for the 49ers.

Sunday night game

No major fantasy-relevant injuries currently listed.