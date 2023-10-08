Stephania Bell discusses whether fantasy managers can expect Javonte Williams to play this week against the Jets. (1:41)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 8 a.m. ET for the London game, 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

9:30 a.m. ET London game

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: He's been out since Week 2, but may finally be able to return to action. Even if active, he's a risky fantasy play.

1 p.m. ET games

Justice Hill, RB, BAL -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice, but might see action behind Gus Edwards if he can play.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL -- Questionable

Impact: The veteran says he can play. WR Rashod Bateman was removed from the injury report and will start.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET -- Doubtful

Impact: With the late downgrade, expect David Montgomery to have a huge day.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET -- Doubtful

Impact: Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond will likely start at WR for the Lions, although Reynolds is questionable with a groin injury. Jameson Williams may also be pressed into action, though his conditioning (or rather, the lack thereof, following his suspension) could limit his snaps.

John Metchie III, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: If healthy, he may challenge Robert Woods for some targets.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND -- Activated from PUP list

Impact: Expected to play, but may be kept to a snap count in order to help ease him back into action.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE -- Questionable

Impact: Although he was limited in practice throughout the week, expectations are for him to play.

Juwan Johnson, TE, NO -- OUT

Impact: Jimmy Graham and Foster Moreau may see some extra targets.

Derek Carr, QB, NO -- Questionable

Impact: His shoulder is clearly still bothering him, but he did play in Week 4. Expect him to at least start this one.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG -- Questionable

Impact: Expect this call to go right down to the wire. Matt Breida hasn't done much in the weeks Barkley has already been out.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT -- OUT

Impact: No surprise, given the upcoming bye week. Darnell Washington will start in his stead.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN -- OUT

Impact: Kyle Philips returns from IR and will try to fill the void.

4 p.m. ET games

Keaontay Ingram, RB, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: If he sits, Emari Demercado and Corey Clement would back up James Conner.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN -- OUT

Impact: Kwamie Lassiter II was elevated from the practice squad.

Javonte Williams, RB, DEN -- Questionable

Impact: Although he says he feels fine, having a hip injury doesn't bode well for playing time. Jaleel McLaughlin could be given a chance to handle lead-back duties.

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR -- Activated from IR

Impact: He's expected to play without any limitations. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell should both see less work than they have been seeing, but not necessarily tons less.

Rashaad Penny, RB, PHI -- Doubtful

Impact: He's been a healthy inactive several times this season, so the fact that he's dealing with an illness simply gives Philadelphia an actual reason this time around.

Sunday night game

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF -- OUT

Impact: He may well be out for some time. Jordan Mason will be the backup to Christian McCaffrey.