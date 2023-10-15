Stephania Bell details why she's more optimistic that Darren Waller will be able to play for the Giants than Saquon Barkley on Sunday night. (1:12)

9:30 a.m. ET

Keaton Mitchell, RB, BAL -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced all week long in anticipation of joining Justice Hill in backing up Gus Edwards.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN -- OUT

Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will get a bump in value, but DeAndre Hopkins is still the better WR option on the Titans.

1 p.m. ET games

Miles Sanders, RB, CAR -- OUT

Impact: Chuba Hubbard should get most of the backfield touches for the Panthers, with Laviska Shenault Jr. perhaps seeing a few gadget plays.

Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI -- OUT

Impact: With Khalil Herbert (ankle) now on IR, D'Onta Foreman gets a chance ot handle lead-back duties.

Travis Homer, RB, CHI -- OUT

Impact: A lost chance to get some touches for Homer. Darrynton Evans will back up Foreman.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN -- Questionable

Impact: He's likely to be a game-time call and the Bengals have a bye on tap in Week 7. With that in mind, if he does end up being active, he's likely to be close to 100%.

Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE -- OUT

Impact: PJ Walker will start in Week 6, but we may well see Dorian Thompson-Robinson at some point this week, or in future weeks should Walker struggle.

David Njoku, TE, CLE -- Questionable

Impact: He did play prior to last week's bye, but there are still lingering concerns about the burns on his arms and face. That said, the current expectation is that his will be able to play.

Robert Woods, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced some this week, so Woods may well start alongside Nico Collins.

Tank Dell, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: Noah Brown has been activated from IR and may take over Dell's snap share.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT

Impact: The Jaguars will likely rely heavily on the duo of Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA -- Doubtful

Impact: There was talk of him being activated from the IR this week, but it looks like he's not ready. Salvon Ahmed should once again back up Raheem Mostert.

Juwan Johnson, TE, NO -- OUT

Impact: Once again, the tandem of Jimmy Graham and Foster Moreau will take his target share.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF -- Questionable

Impact: Jordan Mason is in line for backup touches if Mitchell yet again sits out.

4 p.m. ET games

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: Although he's been dealing with an illness this week, he was still able to practice. Signs point to a Sunday start.

Sam LaPorta, TE, DET -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced on Friday and says he's looking forward to playing on Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET -- OUT

Impact: David Montgomery will likely handle close to 20 touches in the Detroit backfield.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE -- OUT

Impact: Tyquan Thornton was activated from IR to join the huddle in 3-WR sets.

Sunday night game

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced in limited fashion all week and is trned ing towards a start, which is good news as...

Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF -- Questionable

Impact: ...Kincaid has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol, so his Sunday is currently on hold.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG -- OUT

Impact: Tyrod Taylor is under center for the Giants this week, so temper your expectations.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG -- Questionable

Impact: He's been practicing this week and appears to finally be ready to return to action.

Darren Waller, TE, NYG -- Questionable

Impact: Assuming he plays, he may well end up being Taylor's favorite target.