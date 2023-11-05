Stephania Bell explains why the Rams may rest Matthew Stafford heading into a bye week. (1:10)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 8 a.m. ET for the Germany game, 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

9:30 a.m. ET

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC -- OUT

Impact: Jerick McKinnon, who has been dealing with a groin injury, will serve as backup to Isiah Pacheco.

Braxton Berrios, WR, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: Perhaps Chase Claypool could see some extra targets if Berrios is unable to go.

Durham Smythe, TE, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: Miami doesn't use the TE position much in their passing game, regardless of who suits up.

1 p.m. ET games

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI -- OUT

Impact: Murray has one more week left in his activation window, but for now, Clayton Tune starts.

Michael Wilson, WR, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he is able to play, there's not much value to be found this deep on Arizona's receiving tree.

Emari Demercado, RB, ARI -- OUT

Impact: James Conner can return in Week 10. Keaontay Ingram will try to hold down the fort for now.

Drake London, WR, ATL -- OUT

Impact: Van Jefferson could benefit from London's absence, but a lot depends on who QB Taylor Heinicke targets.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI -- Doubtful

Impact: Tyson Bagent will start again in Week 9, but Fields could conceivably get a look on Thursday of Week 10.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU -- OUT

Impact: Dalton Schultz should see most of the TE targets.

Robert Woods, WR, HOU -- OUT

Impact: Noah Brown and Tank Dell get another week to try and establish themselves in the Texans offense.

Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU -- OUT

Impact: Devin Singletary gets an opportunity to handle the bulk of Houston's backfield touches.

Puka Nacua, WR, LAR -- Questionable

Impact: He did practice in limited fashion all week long, putting him on track to play on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR -- Questionable

Impact: Brett Rypien is expected to step into the huddle with Stafford unlikely to be able to play.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE -- OUT

Impact: With Tyquan Thornton questionable, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas should both be able to step into a starting role.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, NE -- Questionable

Impact: Hunter Henry becomes a bit more interesting as a TE option if Brown sits.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WSH -- OUT

Impact: Jamison Crowder should step up again for the Commanders.

4 p.m. ET games

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR -- OUT

Impact: Jonathan Mingo continues to have the time to get comfortable with QB Bryce Young.

DJ Chark Jr., WR, CAR -- Questionable

Impact: Adam Thielen and Mingo both remain far better fantasy options for those interested in the Panthers offense.

Josh Downs, WR, IND -- Questionable

Impact: He did practice a bit on Friday, but this is still likely to be a game-time call.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, NYG -- OUT/IR

Impact: Luckily for the Giants, Daniel Jones is ready to return at quarterback.

Darren Waller, TE, NYG -- OUT/IR

Impact: Daniel Bellinger should now have unfettered access to all of New York's TE targets.

Sunday night game

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN -- Questionable

Impact: The latest reports have Mixon as being "good to go" for tonight's action.