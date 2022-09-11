Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Drake London, WR, ATL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: London's workout on Saturday likely tipped the scales for the rookie, who is now reportedly going to play.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He wants to play, but the Ravens may be cautious. Some combo of Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis may be safer in Week 1.

Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: The rookie will have to wait before challenging Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown for targets.

Michael Woods II, WR, CLE: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Here's another rookie who will miss a Week 1 debut. David Bell's value rises a bit.

Ty Montgomery, RB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Typically, for the Patriots a "Questionable" means "He's playing." Still, Rhamondre Stevenson is the better flex play.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Meyers should still end up with better stats than Matthew Slater or Kendrick Bourne.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: You're about to get introduced to Chris Olave.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Now expected to play, but Jarvis Landry could get a huge fantasy boost if Thomas is unable to go a full 60.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Get ready for around four weeks of Joe Flacco.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: It would be very surprising to see the 49ers risk things here. Tyler Kroft to step up.

Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week, but is expected give it a shot. For fantasy purposes, it's probably better to wait for Week 2.

Defense

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back -- OUT

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Calf -- Questionable

Raekwon Davis, DT, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Tyrann Mathieu, S, NO: Illness -- Questionable

D.J. Reed, CB, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Thumb -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Primarily A.J. Green, and to a lesser degree Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch, will get an uptick in fantasy value.

Zach Ertz, TE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Although he may play, he'll likely still be limited. Maxx Williams would see more time.

Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Sammy Watkins could be pressed into a large role. Rookie Romeo Doubs might surprise.

Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Gerald Everett and Joshua Palmer both benefit as a result.

Defense

J.J. Watt, DE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

Trayvon Mullen, CB, ARI: Toe -- OUT

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Illness -- Questionable

Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Back -- Questionable

J.C. Jackson, CB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Biceps -- Questionable

Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf -- Doubtful

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB, NYG: Knee -- Doubtful

Sunday night game

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's now expected to play, but might be handled with "kid gloves" given his injury history. This is a very risky fantasy option for Week 1.

Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play and run routes with Mike Evans and Julio Jones.

Michael Gallup, WR, DAL: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Noah Brown could get a bump. Jalen Tolbert is a potential healthy scratch.

Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Neck -- Questionable