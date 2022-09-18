Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced all week, but even if he plays, we're probably looking at limited usage.
Shi Smith, WR, CAR: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Missed practice late in the week and Terrace Marshall Jr. is ready to challenge him for WR3 snaps.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: If there's any issue at all, Jamaal Williams is surely going to get extra snaps.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Quad -- OUT
Impact: Expect Parris Campbell to get a lot more playing time.
Alec Pierce, WR, IND: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Kylen Granson was targeted a lot last week, and could see extra looks again.
Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, MIA: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: He's gotten some practice in towards the end of the week, so there's optimism he can play.
Pierre Strong Jr., RB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: A healthy scratch last week, Strong could be a factor on third downs if he can play, given that Ty Montgomery is now on IR.
Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Given all the injuries in this backfield, even though he's looking good to start, we'd avoid Winston in Week 2.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Being held out of practices isn't exactly a good sign. He's likely to try and convince coaches to let him play, but we're wary.
Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: At least Ingram saw some reps this week. He should be ready to step into Kamara's shoes.
Dwayne Washington, RB, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Tony Jones Jr. is the only Saints back not nursing an injury.
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Rookie Chris Olave has already surged past him on the WR depth chart.
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: With the rookie hurt, Richie James could again join Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard in some 3-WR sets.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking like he'll be a game-time call, but with a lean towards him being a go.
Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Veteran Joe Flacco will get another chance to hold off Mike White as Wilson's short-term replacement.
C.J. Uzomah, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Tyler Conklin enters the streaming mix at the TE position.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: After being able to practice twice late in the week, we'd expect Fournette to suit up.
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Godwin might be out for multiple weeks with this injury.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Missed two practices this week, but seems to be on course to play. He'll be a game-time call.
Mike Evans, WR, TB: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Got hurt on Wednesday, but was able to practice on Friday. We'll see.
Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He appears to be healthy enough to play and with all these injuries around him, that might make him a Week 2 factor.
Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: With all the bumps and bruises in the Tampa Bay WR room, anybody who can suit up has a chance to shine.
Defense
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Groin -- Questionable
Amani Oruwariye, CB, DET: Back -- Questionable
DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Hip -- Questionable
Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back -- OUT
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Hip -- Questionable
Christian Wilkins, DE, MIA: Back -- Questionable
Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable
Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB, NYG: Knee -- Doubtful
Aaron Robinson, CB, NYG: Appendix -- OUT
John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Toe -- Questionable
Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Thumb -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Andy Isabella, WR, ARI: Back -- OUT
Impact: Greg Dortch, a Week 1 surprise, gets another chance to audition for more targets.
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Marquise Brown should get some extra attention from Kyler Murray.
Damien Williams, RB, ATL: Ribs -- OUT/IR
Impact: Rookie Tyler Allgeier, inactive in Week 1, could get a chance to step up.
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: He's currently expected to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game.
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: To call Cooper Rush a downgrade at quarterback is a huge understatement.
Michael Gallup, WR, DAL: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Noah Brown would be a risky flex play, given the QB situation.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Tyrie Cleveland did very little in a sub role for Hamler in Week 1.
Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Allen Robinson II and Ben Skowronek continue to get small value bumps.
Brandon Bolden, RB, LV: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White could become more involved on third downs.
George Kittle, TE, SF: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Expect him to be a game-time call, so be sure to have another option available.
Defense
J.J. Watt, DE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable
Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Toe -- Questionable
Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Knee -- OUT
DeShawn Williams, DE, DEN: Back -- Questionable
Randy Gregory, LB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Calf -- Questionable
K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Wrist -- Questionable
Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Knee -- Questionable
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle -- OUT
Tre'von Moehrig, S, LV: Hip -- OUT
Justin Coleman, CB, SEA: Calf -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown will compete for any targets that might have gone his way.
Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: It's not a clear-cut call and he's currently expected to play, but you may be best served by starting someone else this week.