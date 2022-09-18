        <
          Fantasy football Week 2 inactives: Status for Alvin Kamara, Tee Higgins and more

          6:31 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced all week, but even if he plays, we're probably looking at limited usage.

          Shi Smith, WR, CAR: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Missed practice late in the week and Terrace Marshall Jr. is ready to challenge him for WR3 snaps.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: If there's any issue at all, Jamaal Williams is surely going to get extra snaps.

          Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Quad -- OUT
          Impact: Expect Parris Campbell to get a lot more playing time.

          Alec Pierce, WR, IND: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kylen Granson was targeted a lot last week, and could see extra looks again.

          Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, MIA: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: He's gotten some practice in towards the end of the week, so there's optimism he can play.

          Pierre Strong Jr., RB, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: A healthy scratch last week, Strong could be a factor on third downs if he can play, given that Ty Montgomery is now on IR.

          Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Given all the injuries in this backfield, even though he's looking good to start, we'd avoid Winston in Week 2.

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Being held out of practices isn't exactly a good sign. He's likely to try and convince coaches to let him play, but we're wary.

          Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: At least Ingram saw some reps this week. He should be ready to step into Kamara's shoes.

          Dwayne Washington, RB, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Tony Jones Jr. is the only Saints back not nursing an injury.

          Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Rookie Chris Olave has already surged past him on the WR depth chart.

          Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: With the rookie hurt, Richie James could again join Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard in some 3-WR sets.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: It's looking like he'll be a game-time call, but with a lean towards him being a go.

          Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Veteran Joe Flacco will get another chance to hold off Mike White as Wilson's short-term replacement.

          C.J. Uzomah, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Tyler Conklin enters the streaming mix at the TE position.

          Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: After being able to practice twice late in the week, we'd expect Fournette to suit up.

          Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Godwin might be out for multiple weeks with this injury.

          Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Missed two practices this week, but seems to be on course to play. He'll be a game-time call.

          Mike Evans, WR, TB: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Got hurt on Wednesday, but was able to practice on Friday. We'll see.

          Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He appears to be healthy enough to play and with all these injuries around him, that might make him a Week 2 factor.

          Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: With all the bumps and bruises in the Tampa Bay WR room, anybody who can suit up has a chance to shine.

          Defense

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Groin -- Questionable

          Amani Oruwariye, CB, DET: Back -- Questionable

          DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Hip -- Questionable

          Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back -- OUT

          Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Hip -- Questionable

          Christian Wilkins, DE, MIA: Back -- Questionable

          Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable

          Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB, NYG: Knee -- Doubtful

          Aaron Robinson, CB, NYG: Appendix -- OUT

          John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Toe -- Questionable

          Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Thumb -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Andy Isabella, WR, ARI: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Greg Dortch, a Week 1 surprise, gets another chance to audition for more targets.

          Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Marquise Brown should get some extra attention from Kyler Murray.

          Damien Williams, RB, ATL: Ribs -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Rookie Tyler Allgeier, inactive in Week 1, could get a chance to step up.

          Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: He's currently expected to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game.

          Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- OUT
          Impact: To call Cooper Rush a downgrade at quarterback is a huge understatement.

          Michael Gallup, WR, DAL: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Noah Brown would be a risky flex play, given the QB situation.

          KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Tyrie Cleveland did very little in a sub role for Hamler in Week 1.

          Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Allen Robinson II and Ben Skowronek continue to get small value bumps.

          Brandon Bolden, RB, LV: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White could become more involved on third downs.

          George Kittle, TE, SF: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Expect him to be a game-time call, so be sure to have another option available.

          Defense

          J.J. Watt, DE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

          Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Toe -- Questionable

          Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Knee -- OUT

          DeShawn Williams, DE, DEN: Back -- Questionable

          Randy Gregory, LB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Calf -- Questionable

          K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Wrist -- Questionable

          Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Knee -- Questionable

          Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle -- OUT

          Tre'von Moehrig, S, LV: Hip -- OUT

          Justin Coleman, CB, SEA: Calf -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown will compete for any targets that might have gone his way.

          Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: It's not a clear-cut call and he's currently expected to play, but you may be best served by starting someone else this week.