To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Finally expected to make his 2022 debut.
Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Didn't miss any full days of practice, so he might be able to suit up.
Gabe Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: All signs point to Davis getting his typical workload.
Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Tommy Sweeney may be pressed into action.
Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Good news for Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown.
Ryan Griffin, TE, CHI: Achilles -- OUT
Impact: Cole Kmet will get another chance to prove he deserves to be in fantasy lineups.
Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: It's a good matchup for Hurst, so hopefully he'll be able to start.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Jamaal Williams will still get his share of touches, but Swift should start.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Limited practices all week, but nothing suggests he won't play today.
Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: O.J. Howard, who scored in Week 1, should start ...
Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: ... since Brown is also unable to play on Sunday.
Harrison Butker, K, KC: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Matt Ammendola will handle kicking duties.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: He traveled to Tennessee on Saturday, which is a solid sign that he's planning to play.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Foster Moreau could be a surprise performer.
Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, MIA: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: He's looking like he's going to be a game-time call.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced a bit on Friday, so there's optimism headed into the weekend.
Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Questionable
Impact: With the word being his injury "can't get worse" from playing, he very well could start.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: He was reportedly very close to playing last week, so we expect he'll give it a try.
Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he manages to play for the Saints, it's always a huge risk for him to start in fantasy.
Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Maybe next week for Wilson? Until then, Joe Flacco remains the man.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to join Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore in the Jets huddle.
C.J. Uzomah, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Leaning towards seeing him on the field, but he'll likely share targets with Tyler Conklin.
Defense
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Groin -- Questionable
Brandon Stephens, CB, BAL: Quad -- Questionable
Jordan Phillips, DT, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- OUT
Tim Settle, DT, BUF: Calf -- Questionable
Dane Jackson, CB, BUF: Neck -- OUT
Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Foot -- Questionable
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable
Matthew Adams, LB, CHI: Hamstring -- OUT
Roquan Smith, LB, CHI: Hip -- Questionable
Dane Cruikshank, S, CHI: Hamstring -- OUT
Germaine Pratt, LB, CIN: Knee -- Doubtful
John Cominsky, DE, DET: Wrist -- OUT
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
Yannick Ngakoue, DE, IND: Back -- Questionable
Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back -- OUT
Mike Danna, DE, KC: Calf -- OUT
Bilal Nichols, DT, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle -- OUT
Tre'von Moehrig, S, LV: Hip -- Questionable
Raekwon Davis, DT, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Toe -- Questionable
Harrison Smith, S, MIN: Concussion -- OUT
Andrew Booth Jr., CB, MIN: Quad -- OUT
Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable
Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Quad -- Questionable
Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Foot -- Questionable
Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Hip -- OUT
Ola Adeniyi, LB, TEN: Neck -- OUT
Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Ugo Amadi, S, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Daniel Wise, DE, WAS: Ankle -- OUT
James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: Abdomen -- Questionable
Casey Toohill, LB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
James Conner, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking to be a game-time call. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams would likely split carries if Conner sits.
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: "Greg: The Greg Dortch Story" gets at least one more episode.
Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs would get more looks if he can't play.
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: With Sammy Watkins now on IR, there's an opportunity here for the taking. However, it looks like it may pass Watson by.
Marcedes Lewis, TE, GB: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Even if Lewis plays, the timeshare with Robert Tonyan limits both.
Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: It certainly seems likely that Chase Daniel will see some action under center -- if not all of it.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice. Plus, the threat of playing with a backup QB certainly doesn't increase his fantasy value this week.
Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: At present, Gerald Everett still looking like the top TE option on the team.
Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Ben Skowronek should see a consistent WR3-level target share.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: With so much uncertainty in the WR room, one can only hope Fournette is ready to take on a full RB workload.
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Mike Evans is suspended, so the newly-signed Cole Beasley could be a factor.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: As he's a game-time call, be sure to have other options at the ready.
Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If he can play, he may be the team's WR1 by default.
Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: After not practicing on Friday, his Sunday situation is quite murky.
Defense
Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Hip -- Questionable
J.C. Jackson, CB, LAC: Ankle -- Doubtful
David Long Jr., CB, LAR: Groin -- OUT
Cobie Durant, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- OUT
Shelby Harris, DE, SEA: Personal -- OUT
Justin Coleman, CB, SEA: Calf -- Doubtful
Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT
Sunday night game
Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. will handle most of the RB workload, with Jordan Mason standing by.
Tyler Kroft, TE, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: George Kittle (finally) looks to be good to go, so the 49ers seem set at tight end.
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- Questionable
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: It seems likely he'll try to play. Given the kickoff time, though, you might not want to risk it.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: See comments above for Jeudy, Jerry.
Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Neck -- Questionable
Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Calf -- Questionable
Pat Surtain II, CB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable