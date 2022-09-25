        <
          Fantasy football Week 3 inactives: Status for Justin Herbert, Josh Jacobs and more

          6:46 AM ET
          AJ Mass
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Finally expected to make his 2022 debut.

          Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Didn't miss any full days of practice, so he might be able to suit up.

          Gabe Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: All signs point to Davis getting his typical workload.

          Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Tommy Sweeney may be pressed into action.

          Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Good news for Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown.

          Ryan Griffin, TE, CHI: Achilles -- OUT
          Impact: Cole Kmet will get another chance to prove he deserves to be in fantasy lineups.

          Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: It's a good matchup for Hurst, so hopefully he'll be able to start.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Jamaal Williams will still get his share of touches, but Swift should start.

          T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited practices all week, but nothing suggests he won't play today.

          Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: O.J. Howard, who scored in Week 1, should start ...

          Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: ... since Brown is also unable to play on Sunday.

          Harrison Butker, K, KC: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Matt Ammendola will handle kicking duties.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: He traveled to Tennessee on Saturday, which is a solid sign that he's planning to play.

          Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Foster Moreau could be a surprise performer.

          Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, MIA: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: He's looking like he's going to be a game-time call.

          Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced a bit on Friday, so there's optimism headed into the weekend.

          Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: With the word being his injury "can't get worse" from playing, he very well could start.

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: He was reportedly very close to playing last week, so we expect he'll give it a try.

          Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he manages to play for the Saints, it's always a huge risk for him to start in fantasy.

          Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Maybe next week for Wilson? Until then, Joe Flacco remains the man.

          Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to join Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore in the Jets huddle.

          C.J. Uzomah, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Leaning towards seeing him on the field, but he'll likely share targets with Tyler Conklin.

          Defense

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Groin -- Questionable

          Brandon Stephens, CB, BAL: Quad -- Questionable

          Jordan Phillips, DT, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- OUT

          Tim Settle, DT, BUF: Calf -- Questionable

          Dane Jackson, CB, BUF: Neck -- OUT

          Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Foot -- Questionable

          Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Matthew Adams, LB, CHI: Hamstring -- OUT

          Roquan Smith, LB, CHI: Hip -- Questionable

          Dane Cruikshank, S, CHI: Hamstring -- OUT

          Germaine Pratt, LB, CIN: Knee -- Doubtful

          John Cominsky, DE, DET: Wrist -- OUT

          Aidan Hutchinson, DE, DET: Thigh -- Questionable

          Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

          Yannick Ngakoue, DE, IND: Back -- Questionable

          Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back -- OUT

          Mike Danna, DE, KC: Calf -- OUT

          Bilal Nichols, DT, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle -- OUT

          Tre'von Moehrig, S, LV: Hip -- Questionable

          Raekwon Davis, DT, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

          Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

          Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Toe -- Questionable

          Harrison Smith, S, MIN: Concussion -- OUT

          Andrew Booth Jr., CB, MIN: Quad -- OUT

          Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable

          Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable

          Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- Questionable

          Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Ankle -- Questionable

          John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Quad -- Questionable

          Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Foot -- Questionable

          Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

          Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Hip -- OUT

          Ola Adeniyi, LB, TEN: Neck -- OUT

          Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Ugo Amadi, S, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

          Daniel Wise, DE, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

          James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Casey Toohill, LB, WAS: Concussion -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          James Conner, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: It's looking to be a game-time call. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams would likely split carries if Conner sits.

          Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: "Greg: The Greg Dortch Story" gets at least one more episode.

          Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs would get more looks if he can't play.

          Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: With Sammy Watkins now on IR, there's an opportunity here for the taking. However, it looks like it may pass Watson by.

          Marcedes Lewis, TE, GB: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if Lewis plays, the timeshare with Robert Tonyan limits both.

          Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: It certainly seems likely that Chase Daniel will see some action under center -- if not all of it.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice. Plus, the threat of playing with a backup QB certainly doesn't increase his fantasy value this week.

          Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: At present, Gerald Everett still looking like the top TE option on the team.

          Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Ben Skowronek should see a consistent WR3-level target share.

          Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: With so much uncertainty in the WR room, one can only hope Fournette is ready to take on a full RB workload.

          Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Mike Evans is suspended, so the newly-signed Cole Beasley could be a factor.

          Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: As he's a game-time call, be sure to have other options at the ready.

          Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can play, he may be the team's WR1 by default.

          Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: After not practicing on Friday, his Sunday situation is quite murky.

          Defense

          Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Hip -- Questionable

          J.C. Jackson, CB, LAC: Ankle -- Doubtful

          David Long Jr., CB, LAR: Groin -- OUT

          Cobie Durant, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- OUT

          Shelby Harris, DE, SEA: Personal -- OUT

          Justin Coleman, CB, SEA: Calf -- Doubtful

          Quandre Diggs, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

          Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. will handle most of the RB workload, with Jordan Mason standing by.

          Tyler Kroft, TE, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: George Kittle (finally) looks to be good to go, so the 49ers seem set at tight end.

          Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- Questionable

          Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: It seems likely he'll try to play. Given the kickoff time, though, you might not want to risk it.

          KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: See comments above for Jeudy, Jerry.

          Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Neck -- Questionable

          Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Calf -- Questionable

          Pat Surtain II, CB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable