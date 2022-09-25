Stephania Bell breaks down what fantasy managers can expect from the Bucs at the wide receiver position. (0:51)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Finally expected to make his 2022 debut.

Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Didn't miss any full days of practice, so he might be able to suit up.

Gabe Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: All signs point to Davis getting his typical workload.

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Tommy Sweeney may be pressed into action.

Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Good news for Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Ryan Griffin, TE, CHI: Achilles -- OUT

Impact: Cole Kmet will get another chance to prove he deserves to be in fantasy lineups.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: It's a good matchup for Hurst, so hopefully he'll be able to start.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Jamaal Williams will still get his share of touches, but Swift should start.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practices all week, but nothing suggests he won't play today.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: O.J. Howard, who scored in Week 1, should start ...

Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: ... since Brown is also unable to play on Sunday.

Harrison Butker, K, KC: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Matt Ammendola will handle kicking duties.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He traveled to Tennessee on Saturday, which is a solid sign that he's planning to play.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Foster Moreau could be a surprise performer.

Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, MIA: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: He's looking like he's going to be a game-time call.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced a bit on Friday, so there's optimism headed into the weekend.

Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Questionable

Impact: With the word being his injury "can't get worse" from playing, he very well could start.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: He was reportedly very close to playing last week, so we expect he'll give it a try.

Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he manages to play for the Saints, it's always a huge risk for him to start in fantasy.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Maybe next week for Wilson? Until then, Joe Flacco remains the man.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to join Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore in the Jets huddle.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Leaning towards seeing him on the field, but he'll likely share targets with Tyler Conklin.

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

James Conner, RB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: It's looking to be a game-time call. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams would likely split carries if Conner sits.

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: "Greg: The Greg Dortch Story" gets at least one more episode.

Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs would get more looks if he can't play.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: With Sammy Watkins now on IR, there's an opportunity here for the taking. However, it looks like it may pass Watson by.

Marcedes Lewis, TE, GB: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Even if Lewis plays, the timeshare with Robert Tonyan limits both.

Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: It certainly seems likely that Chase Daniel will see some action under center -- if not all of it.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice. Plus, the threat of playing with a backup QB certainly doesn't increase his fantasy value this week.

Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: At present, Gerald Everett still looking like the top TE option on the team.

Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Ben Skowronek should see a consistent WR3-level target share.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: With so much uncertainty in the WR room, one can only hope Fournette is ready to take on a full RB workload.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Mike Evans is suspended, so the newly-signed Cole Beasley could be a factor.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: As he's a game-time call, be sure to have other options at the ready.

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If he can play, he may be the team's WR1 by default.

Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: After not practicing on Friday, his Sunday situation is quite murky.

Sunday night game

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. will handle most of the RB workload, with Jordan Mason standing by.

Tyler Kroft, TE, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: George Kittle (finally) looks to be good to go, so the 49ers seem set at tight end.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: It seems likely he'll try to play. Given the kickoff time, though, you might not want to risk it.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: See comments above for Jeudy, Jerry.

