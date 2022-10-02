        <
          Fantasy football Week 4 inactives: Status for Christian McCaffrey, Chris Godwin and more

          6:43 AM ET

            Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

            Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

            Refresh often for the latest information.

            9:30 a.m. ET game, London

            Za'Darius Smith, LB, MIN: Knee -- Active

            Andrew Booth Jr., CB, MIN: Quad -- Inactive

            Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- OUT
            Impact: Andy Dalton has been prepping for this overseas start all week. Taysom Hill is also healthy and could see a few QB snaps.

            Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Inactive
            Impact: Kamara will not play against Minnesota. Mark Ingram II becomes a flex option. Latavius Murray also available.

            Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT
            Impact: Tre'Quan Smith has a chance to see a lot of targets.

            Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- Active
            Impact: He'll likely work underneath while Chris Olave moves into the WR1 spot.

            Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- OUT

            1 p.m. ET games

            Offense

            Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL: Knee -- Questionable
            Impact: He practiced on Friday. Tyler Allgeier would be next man up.

            Gabe Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
            Impact: He should be able to play. Jake Kumerow is out.

            Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Back -- Questionable
            Impact: Practiced on a limited basis all week, but played last Sunday with less practice time.

            David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Ankle -- OUT
            Impact: Khalil Herbert gets a chance to shine again, this time from the opening kick.

            Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: If Jones can make his NFL debut, Equanimeous St. Brown's stats might see a downturn.

            Ryan Griffin, TE, CHI: Achilles -- Doubtful
            Impact: Cole Kmet will get the start for Chicago.

            Cairo Santos, K, CHI: Personal -- OUT
            Impact: Michael Badgley won an audition with the team on Friday.

            Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- OUT
            Impact: It's looking like more Cooper Rush until at least Week 6.

            Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
            Impact: After sitting out Week 3, signs are positive for Schultz to return.

            D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
            Impact: Jamaal Williams starts, with Craig Reynolds next in line.

            Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT
            Impact: Kalif Raymond could become a flex option in his stead.

            Josh Reynolds , WR, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
            Impact: Assuming he can play, he might well be the Lions' WR1 this weekend.

            DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT
            Impact: Quintez Cephus might gain some fantasy relevance in the wake of all these WR injuries.

            Austin Seibert, K, DET: Groin -- OUT
            Impact: Dominik Eberle gets a promotion from the practice squad.

            Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- OUT
            Impact: O.J. Howard might be the only fully healthy TE option for Houston ...

            Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Hip -- Questionable
            Impact: ... but Brown is the more likely option to get targets -- if he suits up.

            Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
            Impact: Saw some late-week practice, so it's looking likely that he'll play.

            Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
            Impact: Joshua Palmer has a chance at a nice value boost.

            Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Could eat into some of Gerald Everett's workload.

            Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
            Impact: Richie James and David Sills V will continue to get the looks.

            Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
            Impact: Kenny Golladay will get a chance to fill the huge shoes of the IR'd Sterling Shepard.

            Boston Scott, RB, PHI: Ribs -- OUT
            Impact: Trey Sermon should step in as the backup to Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.

            Defense

            Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin -- Doubtful

            Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

            Christian Benford, CB, BUF: Hand -- OUT

            Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Foot -- Questionable

            Dane Jackson, CB, BUF: Neck -- Questionable

            Robert Quinn, DE, CHI: Illness -- Questionable

            Matthew Adams, LB, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

            Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Quad -- OUT

            Taven Bryan, DT, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT

            Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

            Myles Garrett, DE, CLE: Shoulder -- OUT

            DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Elbow -- Questionable

            Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back -- Questionable

            Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Ankle -- OUT

            Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Hip -- Questionable

            Joey Bosa, LB, LAC: Groin -- OUT/IR

            Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Knee -- OUT

            Quincy Williams, LB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

            Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

            Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

            Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow -- OUT

            Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

            Roger McCreary, CB, TEN: Back -- Questionable

            4 p.m. ET games

            Offense

            A.J. Green, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT
            Impact: Greg Dortch was dealing with some back issues, but should play.

            Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: Foot -- Questionable
            Impact: If he plays, there's a lot of targets to be had here.

            Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Has a chance to step up in a big way with Green's injury.

            Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- Questionable
            Impact: Given the late kickoff, it's best for you to have a "Plan B" at kicker.

            Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- Questionable
            Impact: All signs point to him attempting to play, but this could easily go south quickly.

            Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Looks to be a game-time call. Probably best to avoid.

            Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Concussion -- OUT
            Impact: Mack Hollins should continue to see a huge portion of the WR work across from Davante Adams.

            Foster Moreau, TE, LV: Knee -- OUT
            Impact: Darren Waller now has no competition for TE targets.

            Mac Jones, QB, NE: Ankle -- OUT
            Impact: Brian Hoyer will get the start in his stead.

            Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
            Impact: Even if he does play, "catching passes from Brian Hoyer" is far from a ringing endorsement for fantasy purposes.

            Defense

            Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

            J.J. Watt, DE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

            Ezekiel Turner, LB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

            Zaven Collins, LB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

            D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable

            Jonathon Cooper, LB, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

            Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable

            Rock Ya-Sin, CB, LV: Knee -- Questionable

            Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable

            Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable

            Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

            Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

            Sunday night game

            Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC: Abdomen -- Questionable
            Impact: He improved over the course of the week, so chances are good he'll be able to play.

            Harrison Butker, K, KC: Ankle -- Questionable
            Impact: Matt Ammendola has been released. Matthew Wright is the next man up.

            Mike Danna, DE, KC: Calf -- OUT

            Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Doubtful
            Impact: Could Jaelon Darden actually be the only fail-safe here?

            Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
            Impact: He'll be a game-time call, so you can't afford to wait for him.

            Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Déjà vu. He'll be a game-time call, so you can't afford to wait for him.

            Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Thank goodness Mike Evans is back from suspension. Reliable WR options are limited in Tampa Bay.

            Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT