Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
9:30 a.m. ET game, London
Za'Darius Smith, LB, MIN: Knee -- Active
Andrew Booth Jr., CB, MIN: Quad -- Inactive
Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- OUT
Impact: Andy Dalton has been prepping for this overseas start all week. Taysom Hill is also healthy and could see a few QB snaps.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Inactive
Impact: Kamara will not play against Minnesota. Mark Ingram II becomes a flex option. Latavius Murray also available.
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Tre'Quan Smith has a chance to see a lot of targets.
Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- Active
Impact: He'll likely work underneath while Chris Olave moves into the WR1 spot.
Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- OUT
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He practiced on Friday. Tyler Allgeier would be next man up.
Gabe Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He should be able to play. Jake Kumerow is out.
Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced on a limited basis all week, but played last Sunday with less practice time.
David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Khalil Herbert gets a chance to shine again, this time from the opening kick.
Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: If Jones can make his NFL debut, Equanimeous St. Brown's stats might see a downturn.
Ryan Griffin, TE, CHI: Achilles -- Doubtful
Impact: Cole Kmet will get the start for Chicago.
Cairo Santos, K, CHI: Personal -- OUT
Impact: Michael Badgley won an audition with the team on Friday.
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: It's looking like more Cooper Rush until at least Week 6.
Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: After sitting out Week 3, signs are positive for Schultz to return.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Jamaal Williams starts, with Craig Reynolds next in line.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Kalif Raymond could become a flex option in his stead.
Josh Reynolds , WR, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Assuming he can play, he might well be the Lions' WR1 this weekend.
DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Quintez Cephus might gain some fantasy relevance in the wake of all these WR injuries.
Austin Seibert, K, DET: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Dominik Eberle gets a promotion from the practice squad.
Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: O.J. Howard might be the only fully healthy TE option for Houston ...
Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: ... but Brown is the more likely option to get targets -- if he suits up.
Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Saw some late-week practice, so it's looking likely that he'll play.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Joshua Palmer has a chance at a nice value boost.
Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Could eat into some of Gerald Everett's workload.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Richie James and David Sills V will continue to get the looks.
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Kenny Golladay will get a chance to fill the huge shoes of the IR'd Sterling Shepard.
Boston Scott, RB, PHI: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Trey Sermon should step in as the backup to Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.
Defense
Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin -- Doubtful
Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
Christian Benford, CB, BUF: Hand -- OUT
Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Foot -- Questionable
Dane Jackson, CB, BUF: Neck -- Questionable
Robert Quinn, DE, CHI: Illness -- Questionable
Matthew Adams, LB, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Quad -- OUT
Taven Bryan, DT, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
Myles Garrett, DE, CLE: Shoulder -- OUT
DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Elbow -- Questionable
Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back -- Questionable
Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Hip -- Questionable
Joey Bosa, LB, LAC: Groin -- OUT/IR
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Quincy Williams, LB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT
Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT
Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow -- OUT
Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
Roger McCreary, CB, TEN: Back -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
A.J. Green, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Greg Dortch was dealing with some back issues, but should play.
Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, there's a lot of targets to be had here.
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Has a chance to step up in a big way with Green's injury.
Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Given the late kickoff, it's best for you to have a "Plan B" at kicker.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: All signs point to him attempting to play, but this could easily go south quickly.
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Looks to be a game-time call. Probably best to avoid.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Mack Hollins should continue to see a huge portion of the WR work across from Davante Adams.
Foster Moreau, TE, LV: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Darren Waller now has no competition for TE targets.
Mac Jones, QB, NE: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Brian Hoyer will get the start in his stead.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he does play, "catching passes from Brian Hoyer" is far from a ringing endorsement for fantasy purposes.
Defense
Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT
J.J. Watt, DE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable
Ezekiel Turner, LB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
Zaven Collins, LB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable
Jonathon Cooper, LB, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, LV: Knee -- Questionable
Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable
Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC: Abdomen -- Questionable
Impact: He improved over the course of the week, so chances are good he'll be able to play.
Harrison Butker, K, KC: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Matt Ammendola has been released. Matthew Wright is the next man up.
Mike Danna, DE, KC: Calf -- OUT
Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Could Jaelon Darden actually be the only fail-safe here?
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He'll be a game-time call, so you can't afford to wait for him.
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Déjà vu. He'll be a game-time call, so you can't afford to wait for him.
Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Thank goodness Mike Evans is back from suspension. Reliable WR options are limited in Tampa Bay.
Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT