Stephania Bell breaks down how the health of Julio Jones and Chris Godwin will effect Leonard Fournette's fantasy value. (1:13)

What does the availability of Bucs' WRs mean for Leonard Fournette (1:13)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

9:30 a.m. ET game, London

Za'Darius Smith, LB, MIN: Knee -- Active

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, MIN: Quad -- Inactive

Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- OUT

Impact: Andy Dalton has been prepping for this overseas start all week. Taysom Hill is also healthy and could see a few QB snaps.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Inactive

Impact: Kamara will not play against Minnesota. Mark Ingram II becomes a flex option. Latavius Murray also available.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Tre'Quan Smith has a chance to see a lot of targets.

Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- Active

Impact: He'll likely work underneath while Chris Olave moves into the WR1 spot.

Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- OUT

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced on Friday. Tyler Allgeier would be next man up.

Gabe Davis, WR, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He should be able to play. Jake Kumerow is out.

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced on a limited basis all week, but played last Sunday with less practice time.

David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Khalil Herbert gets a chance to shine again, this time from the opening kick.

Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: If Jones can make his NFL debut, Equanimeous St. Brown's stats might see a downturn.

Ryan Griffin, TE, CHI: Achilles -- Doubtful

Impact: Cole Kmet will get the start for Chicago.

Cairo Santos, K, CHI: Personal -- OUT

Impact: Michael Badgley won an audition with the team on Friday.

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- OUT

Impact: It's looking like more Cooper Rush until at least Week 6.

Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: After sitting out Week 3, signs are positive for Schultz to return.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Jamaal Williams starts, with Craig Reynolds next in line.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Kalif Raymond could become a flex option in his stead.

Josh Reynolds , WR, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Assuming he can play, he might well be the Lions' WR1 this weekend.

DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Quintez Cephus might gain some fantasy relevance in the wake of all these WR injuries.

Austin Seibert, K, DET: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Dominik Eberle gets a promotion from the practice squad.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: O.J. Howard might be the only fully healthy TE option for Houston ...

Pharaoh Brown, TE, HOU: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: ... but Brown is the more likely option to get targets -- if he suits up.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Saw some late-week practice, so it's looking likely that he'll play.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Joshua Palmer has a chance at a nice value boost.

Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Could eat into some of Gerald Everett's workload.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Richie James and David Sills V will continue to get the looks.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Kenny Golladay will get a chance to fill the huge shoes of the IR'd Sterling Shepard.

Boston Scott, RB, PHI: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Trey Sermon should step in as the backup to Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.

Defense

Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin -- Doubtful

Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

Christian Benford, CB, BUF: Hand -- OUT

Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Foot -- Questionable

Dane Jackson, CB, BUF: Neck -- Questionable

Robert Quinn, DE, CHI: Illness -- Questionable

Matthew Adams, LB, CHI: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Quad -- OUT

Taven Bryan, DT, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

Myles Garrett, DE, CLE: Shoulder -- OUT

DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Elbow -- Questionable

Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back -- Questionable

Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: Hip -- Questionable

Joey Bosa, LB, LAC: Groin -- OUT/IR

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Quincy Williams, LB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow -- OUT

Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Roger McCreary, CB, TEN: Back -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

A.J. Green, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Greg Dortch was dealing with some back issues, but should play.

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, there's a lot of targets to be had here.

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Has a chance to step up in a big way with Green's injury.

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Given the late kickoff, it's best for you to have a "Plan B" at kicker.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: All signs point to him attempting to play, but this could easily go south quickly.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Looks to be a game-time call. Probably best to avoid.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Mack Hollins should continue to see a huge portion of the WR work across from Davante Adams.

Foster Moreau, TE, LV: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Darren Waller now has no competition for TE targets.

Mac Jones, QB, NE: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Brian Hoyer will get the start in his stead.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he does play, "catching passes from Brian Hoyer" is far from a ringing endorsement for fantasy purposes.

Defense

Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

J.J. Watt, DE, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

Ezekiel Turner, LB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Zaven Collins, LB, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable

Jonathon Cooper, LB, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, LV: Knee -- Questionable

Davon Godchaux, DT, NE: Back -- Questionable

Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC: Abdomen -- Questionable

Impact: He improved over the course of the week, so chances are good he'll be able to play.

Harrison Butker, K, KC: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Matt Ammendola has been released. Matthew Wright is the next man up.

Mike Danna, DE, KC: Calf -- OUT

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Could Jaelon Darden actually be the only fail-safe here?

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He'll be a game-time call, so you can't afford to wait for him.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Déjà vu. He'll be a game-time call, so you can't afford to wait for him.

Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Thank goodness Mike Evans is back from suspension. Reliable WR options are limited in Tampa Bay.

Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT