Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
9:30 a.m. ET game, London
Tyrod Taylor, QB, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Daniel Jones (ankle) is expected to start, but Davis Webb could still end up under center at some point.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Richie James will be the Giants' No. 1 WR option.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: David Sills V will be the Giants' No. 2 WR option. We got up early for this?
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Darius Slayton will be the Giants' No. 3 WR option. Getting excited yet?
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf -- OUT
Cor'Dale Flott, CB, NYG: Calf -- OUT
Adrian Amos, S, GB: Concussion -- Active after clearing protocol
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Parker Hesse is no Kyle Pitts. Go to the waiver wire for your TE replacement.
Isaiah McKenzie, WR, BUF: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: He has to make it through the league's protocol in order to play.
Jamison Crowder, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Khalil Shakir will get a chance to step up.
Jake Kumerow, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Crowder's move to IR opens up playing time for Kumerow over the next few weeks. He just has to get healthy himself first.
Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Quintin Morris will start in his place, but has little fantasy value.
David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: There's a good chance that he will play, but that doesn't preclude Khalil Herbert from getting more snaps than him today.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Jamaal Williams once again steps into lead-back duties.
DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Kalif Raymond and/or Tom Kennedy might end up with some looks this week.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Early Sunday morning reports have Brown looking like he's going to play.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He should he be able to play. The door could be wide open for a big day here.
Quintez Cephus, WR, DET: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Meanwhile, TE T.J. Hockenson is expected to be back in action.
Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Phillip Dorsett could get some looks in 3-WR situations.
Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: O.J. Howard will get a chance to start.
Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: His situation seems a bit murky. It's probably a good idea to start somebody else this week.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: DeAndre Carter might get some looks.
Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced in full towards the end of the week, so it looks promising.
Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Taylor Bertolet would kick if Hopkins can't go.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Teddy Bridgewater will handle the Miami offense.
Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: This might come down to a game-time call.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: He played through this injury last week, so odds are good he can play in this one.
Mac Jones, QB, NE: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Nobody will be surprised to see Bailey Zappe starting this one.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Kendrick Bourne would likely get a value bump if Meyers sits.
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Hunter Henry might actually see a few extra red zone targets.
Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Doubtful
Impact: Andy Dalton is going to start this one.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, but Mark Ingram II will still see some action.
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Chris Olave remains the No. 1 WR option in New Orleans.
Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: This is probably a player to bench in fantasy this week, even if he does suit up.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Rashaad Penny is no longer on the injury report, so he'll handle the RB duties.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Dee Eskridge would likely fill in should Goodwin not play.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be the team's top-two wideouts.
Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He could end up with some looks if he plays and Russell Gage sits.
Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Who knows? Maybe we'll all be familiar with Cade Otton after this week.
Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Toe -- OUT/IR
Impact: Kyle Philips now gets an extended audition for the Titans.
Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin will see a ton of targets. Dyami Brown becomes the No. 3 WR.
Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Still up in the air, but John Bates would start if Thomas can't.
Defense
Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Ribs -- OUT
Christian Benford, CB, BUF: Hand -- OUT
Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Quad -- Doubtful
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
Taven Bryan, DT, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Charles Harris, DE, DET: Groin -- OUT
Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
Blake Cashman, LB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT
Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad -- OUT
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
Quincy Williams, LB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT
Cameron Sutton, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable
Terrell Edmunds, S, PIT: Concussion -- Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT
Logan Ryan, S, TB: Foot -- OUT
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Hip -- OUT
Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow -- OUT
Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: The team is optimistic that Moore will be able to play.
Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Matt Ammendola gets a new team and fan base to potentially disappoint.
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: If this is the type of news that upsets your fantasy plans, you might need a new hobby.
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: Cooper Rush fans can rejoice for at least one more week.
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: He traveled with the team to Los Angeles, which is a very good sign.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: The Cowboys say they expect Lamb to play, but if you've got a deep bench, you may want to use it.
Boston Scott, RB, PHI: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Miles Sanders is unaffected by Scott's status, but Kenneth Gainwell could see more touches.
Jake Elliott, K, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Rookie Cameron Dicker will swing the leg.
Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Jordan Mason gets to back up Jeff Wilson Jr.
Defense
Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT
Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable
Quinton Bohanna, DT, DAL: Neck -- Questionable
Jourdan Lewis, CB, DAL: Groin -- Questionable
Cobie Durant, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- OUT
Taylor Rapp, S, LAR: Ribs -- Questionable
David Long Jr., CB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable
Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT
Sunday night game
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: The team has stated that they expect Higgins to suit up.
Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Likely to play, but have someone like Mitchell Wilcox on your roster, just in case you need to make a late swap.
Justice Hill, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Kenyan Drake might get some run as J.K. Dobbins' understudy.
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Devin Duvernay might get some extra looks.
Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin -- OUT
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Quad -- Questionable