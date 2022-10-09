        <
          Fantasy football Week 5 inactives: Status for CeeDee Lamb, Rondale Moore and more

          Why Chris Godwin can be comfortably started

          Stephania Bell points to the Bucs' usage of Chris Godwin in Week 4 as to why fantasy managers can confidently stick him in lineups against the Falcons. (0:36)

          6:35 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          9:30 a.m. ET game, London

          Tyrod Taylor, QB, NYG: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Daniel Jones (ankle) is expected to start, but Davis Webb could still end up under center at some point.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Richie James will be the Giants' No. 1 WR option.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: David Sills V will be the Giants' No. 2 WR option. We got up early for this?

          Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Darius Slayton will be the Giants' No. 3 WR option. Getting excited yet?

          Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

          Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf -- OUT

          Cor'Dale Flott, CB, NYG: Calf -- OUT

          Adrian Amos, S, GB: Concussion -- Active after clearing protocol

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Parker Hesse is no Kyle Pitts. Go to the waiver wire for your TE replacement.

          Isaiah McKenzie, WR, BUF: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: He has to make it through the league's protocol in order to play.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Khalil Shakir will get a chance to step up.

          Jake Kumerow, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Crowder's move to IR opens up playing time for Kumerow over the next few weeks. He just has to get healthy himself first.

          Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Quintin Morris will start in his place, but has little fantasy value.

          David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: There's a good chance that he will play, but that doesn't preclude Khalil Herbert from getting more snaps than him today.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Jamaal Williams once again steps into lead-back duties.

          DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Kalif Raymond and/or Tom Kennedy might end up with some looks this week.

          Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Early Sunday morning reports have Brown looking like he's going to play.

          Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He should he be able to play. The door could be wide open for a big day here.

          Quintez Cephus, WR, DET: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Meanwhile, TE T.J. Hockenson is expected to be back in action.

          Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Phillip Dorsett could get some looks in 3-WR situations.

          Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: O.J. Howard will get a chance to start.

          Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: His situation seems a bit murky. It's probably a good idea to start somebody else this week.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: DeAndre Carter might get some looks.

          Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced in full towards the end of the week, so it looks promising.

          Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Taylor Bertolet would kick if Hopkins can't go.

          Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Teddy Bridgewater will handle the Miami offense.

          Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: This might come down to a game-time call.

          Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: He played through this injury last week, so odds are good he can play in this one.

          Mac Jones, QB, NE: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Nobody will be surprised to see Bailey Zappe starting this one.

          Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Kendrick Bourne would likely get a value bump if Meyers sits.

          Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Hunter Henry might actually see a few extra red zone targets.

          Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Doubtful
          Impact: Andy Dalton is going to start this one.

          Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, but Mark Ingram II will still see some action.

          Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Olave remains the No. 1 WR option in New Orleans.

          Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: This is probably a player to bench in fantasy this week, even if he does suit up.

          Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Rashaad Penny is no longer on the injury report, so he'll handle the RB duties.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Dee Eskridge would likely fill in should Goodwin not play.

          Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be the team's top-two wideouts.

          Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He could end up with some looks if he plays and Russell Gage sits.

          Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Who knows? Maybe we'll all be familiar with Cade Otton after this week.

          Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Toe -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Kyle Philips now gets an extended audition for the Titans.

          Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin will see a ton of targets. Dyami Brown becomes the No. 3 WR.

          Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Still up in the air, but John Bates would start if Thomas can't.

          Defense

          Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

          Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Ribs -- OUT

          Christian Benford, CB, BUF: Hand -- OUT

          Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Quad -- Doubtful

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Taven Bryan, DT, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Charles Harris, DE, DET: Groin -- OUT

          Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

          Blake Cashman, LB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT

          Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad -- OUT

          Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

          Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable

          Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- Questionable

          Quincy Williams, LB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

          Cameron Sutton, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Terrell Edmunds, S, PIT: Concussion -- Questionable

          Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT

          Logan Ryan, S, TB: Foot -- OUT

          Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Hip -- OUT

          Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow -- OUT

          Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: The team is optimistic that Moore will be able to play.

          Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Matt Ammendola gets a new team and fan base to potentially disappoint.

          Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: If this is the type of news that upsets your fantasy plans, you might need a new hobby.

          Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- OUT
          Impact: Cooper Rush fans can rejoice for at least one more week.

          Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: He traveled with the team to Los Angeles, which is a very good sign.

          CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: The Cowboys say they expect Lamb to play, but if you've got a deep bench, you may want to use it.

          Boston Scott, RB, PHI: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Miles Sanders is unaffected by Scott's status, but Kenneth Gainwell could see more touches.

          Jake Elliott, K, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Rookie Cameron Dicker will swing the leg.

          Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Jordan Mason gets to back up Jeff Wilson Jr.

          Defense

          Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

          Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Quinton Bohanna, DT, DAL: Neck -- Questionable

          Jourdan Lewis, CB, DAL: Groin -- Questionable

          Cobie Durant, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- OUT

          Taylor Rapp, S, LAR: Ribs -- Questionable

          David Long Jr., CB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable

          Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

          Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: The team has stated that they expect Higgins to suit up.

          Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Likely to play, but have someone like Mitchell Wilcox on your roster, just in case you need to make a late swap.

          Justice Hill, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Kenyan Drake might get some run as J.K. Dobbins' understudy.

          Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Devin Duvernay might get some extra looks.

          Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin -- OUT

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Quad -- Questionable