Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

9:30 a.m. ET game, London

Tyrod Taylor, QB, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Daniel Jones (ankle) is expected to start, but Davis Webb could still end up under center at some point.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Richie James will be the Giants' No. 1 WR option.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: David Sills V will be the Giants' No. 2 WR option. We got up early for this?

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Darius Slayton will be the Giants' No. 3 WR option. Getting excited yet?

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf -- OUT

Cor'Dale Flott, CB, NYG: Calf -- OUT

Adrian Amos, S, GB: Concussion -- Active after clearing protocol

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Parker Hesse is no Kyle Pitts. Go to the waiver wire for your TE replacement.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, BUF: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He has to make it through the league's protocol in order to play.

Jamison Crowder, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Khalil Shakir will get a chance to step up.

Jake Kumerow, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Crowder's move to IR opens up playing time for Kumerow over the next few weeks. He just has to get healthy himself first.

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Quintin Morris will start in his place, but has little fantasy value.

David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: There's a good chance that he will play, but that doesn't preclude Khalil Herbert from getting more snaps than him today.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Jamaal Williams once again steps into lead-back duties.

DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Kalif Raymond and/or Tom Kennedy might end up with some looks this week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Early Sunday morning reports have Brown looking like he's going to play.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He should he be able to play. The door could be wide open for a big day here.

Quintez Cephus, WR, DET: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Meanwhile, TE T.J. Hockenson is expected to be back in action.

Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Phillip Dorsett could get some looks in 3-WR situations.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: O.J. Howard will get a chance to start.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: His situation seems a bit murky. It's probably a good idea to start somebody else this week.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: DeAndre Carter might get some looks.

Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced in full towards the end of the week, so it looks promising.

Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Taylor Bertolet would kick if Hopkins can't go.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Teddy Bridgewater will handle the Miami offense.

Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: This might come down to a game-time call.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: He played through this injury last week, so odds are good he can play in this one.

Mac Jones, QB, NE: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Nobody will be surprised to see Bailey Zappe starting this one.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Kendrick Bourne would likely get a value bump if Meyers sits.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Hunter Henry might actually see a few extra red zone targets.

Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Doubtful

Impact: Andy Dalton is going to start this one.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, but Mark Ingram II will still see some action.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Chris Olave remains the No. 1 WR option in New Orleans.

Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: This is probably a player to bench in fantasy this week, even if he does suit up.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Rashaad Penny is no longer on the injury report, so he'll handle the RB duties.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Dee Eskridge would likely fill in should Goodwin not play.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be the team's top-two wideouts.

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He could end up with some looks if he plays and Russell Gage sits.

Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Who knows? Maybe we'll all be familiar with Cade Otton after this week.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Toe -- OUT/IR

Impact: Kyle Philips now gets an extended audition for the Titans.

Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin will see a ton of targets. Dyami Brown becomes the No. 3 WR.

Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Still up in the air, but John Bates would start if Thomas can't.

Defense

Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Ribs -- OUT

Christian Benford, CB, BUF: Hand -- OUT

Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Quad -- Doubtful

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

Taven Bryan, DT, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Charles Harris, DE, DET: Groin -- OUT

Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

Blake Cashman, LB, HOU: Concussion -- OUT

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad -- OUT

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- Questionable

Quincy Williams, LB, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

Cameron Sutton, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable

Terrell Edmunds, S, PIT: Concussion -- Questionable

Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT

Logan Ryan, S, TB: Foot -- OUT

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Hip -- OUT

Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow -- OUT

Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: The team is optimistic that Moore will be able to play.

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Matt Ammendola gets a new team and fan base to potentially disappoint.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: If this is the type of news that upsets your fantasy plans, you might need a new hobby.

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- OUT

Impact: Cooper Rush fans can rejoice for at least one more week.

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He traveled with the team to Los Angeles, which is a very good sign.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: The Cowboys say they expect Lamb to play, but if you've got a deep bench, you may want to use it.

Boston Scott, RB, PHI: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Miles Sanders is unaffected by Scott's status, but Kenneth Gainwell could see more touches.

Jake Elliott, K, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Rookie Cameron Dicker will swing the leg.

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Jordan Mason gets to back up Jeff Wilson Jr.

Defense

Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

Quinton Bohanna, DT, DAL: Neck -- Questionable

Jourdan Lewis, CB, DAL: Groin -- Questionable

Cobie Durant, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- OUT

Taylor Rapp, S, LAR: Ribs -- Questionable

David Long Jr., CB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable

Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

Sunday night game

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: The team has stated that they expect Higgins to suit up.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Likely to play, but have someone like Mitchell Wilcox on your roster, just in case you need to make a late swap.

Justice Hill, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Kenyan Drake might get some run as J.K. Dobbins' understudy.

Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Devin Duvernay might get some extra looks.

Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin -- OUT

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Quad -- Questionable