Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
9:30 a.m. ET game
Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: He's back to practicing in full, which bodes well for his chances to play.
Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Jones gets to join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in 3-WR sets.
Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: He practiced all week long, so he may finally be ready to take his No. 1 TE job back.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Josh Allen, QB, BUF: Elbow -- Questionable
Impact: Matt Barkley remained on the practice squad, so it looks like Allen may actually be able to start.
David Njoku, TE, CLE: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Harrison Bryant will start again in Week 10 and maybe this time he'll actually get a target sent his way.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Kendall Hinton should be the team's No. 3 WR this week.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back -- OUT
Impact: Kalif Raymond gets another chance to try and make some offensive noise, but he's been very quiet thus far.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Wrist -- Questionable
Impact: While he is expected to be active, it remains to be seen if "all is forgiven" after his recent comments.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: If he's able to play, he certainly should be in the flex conversation.
Jerick McKinnon, RB , KC: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco would both be much better options if McKinnon sits.
Mecole Hardman, WR, KC: Abdomen -- OUT
Impact: Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson could see a few extra targets.
Mark Ingram II, RB , NO: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Dwayne Washington will back up Alvin Kamara.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Even though a big game for him is possible today, we need to see him do it once before considering him for a fantasy start.
Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- OUT
Impact: Chris Myarick is the likeliest No. 1 TE candidate on the Giants.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play and should also be getting WR Treylon Burks back from IR.
Defense
Greg Rousseau, DE, BUF: Ankle -- OUT
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Groin -- Questionable
Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Elbow -- OUT
Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful
Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle -- OUT
Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Oblique -- Questionable
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Hip -- OUT
Nik Bonitto, LB, DEN: Illness -- Questionable
Justin Simmons, S, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, DET: Elbow -- Questionable
Kerby Joseph, S, DET: Concussion -- Questionable
Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Chest -- Questionable
Rayshawn Jenkins, S, JAX: Concussion -- Questionable
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf -- OUT
Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Calf -- Questionable
Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- OUT
Marcus Maye, S, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, PIT: Appendix -- OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Hip -- OUT
Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Shoulder -- OUT
Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking to be a game-time call, with Colt McCoy getting ready to jump into the proverbial saddle.
Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: He didn't travel with the team and the Cardinals have signed Tristan Vizcaino.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Tony Pollard is a safer play, as a decision on Elliott will likely not be made until the last minute.
Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson get bumps in fantasy value.
Deon Jackson, RB, IND: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Jordan Wilkins and Zack Moss will back up Jonathan Taylor.
Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: If you want to add Kylen Granson, I guess there's nobody stopping you.
Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: John Wolford is getting ready to start as Stafford still has to clear the league's protocol.
Defense
Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Budda Baker, S, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- Questionable
Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring -- OUT
De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- OUT
Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back -- OUT/IR
Greg Gaines, DT, LAR: Elbow -- Doubtful
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Hip -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: DeAndre Carter will get the start in this one.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Joshua Palmer gets a chance to be the team's No. 1 WR option.
Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Time for Cameron Dicker, which rhymes with kicker.
Samson Ebukam, DE, SF: Quad -- Doubtful
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT