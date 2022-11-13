        <
          Fantasy football Week 10 inactives: Status for Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and others

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          9:30 a.m. ET game

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: He's back to practicing in full, which bodes well for his chances to play.

          Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Jones gets to join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in 3-WR sets.

          Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: He practiced all week long, so he may finally be ready to take his No. 1 TE job back.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Josh Allen, QB, BUF: Elbow -- Questionable
          Impact: Matt Barkley remained on the practice squad, so it looks like Allen may actually be able to start.

          David Njoku, TE, CLE: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Harrison Bryant will start again in Week 10 and maybe this time he'll actually get a target sent his way.

          KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Kendall Hinton should be the team's No. 3 WR this week.

          Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Kalif Raymond gets another chance to try and make some offensive noise, but he's been very quiet thus far.

          Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Wrist -- Questionable
          Impact: While he is expected to be active, it remains to be seen if "all is forgiven" after his recent comments.

          Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: If he's able to play, he certainly should be in the flex conversation.

          Jerick McKinnon, RB , KC: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco would both be much better options if McKinnon sits.

          Mecole Hardman, WR, KC: Abdomen -- OUT
          Impact: Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson could see a few extra targets.

          Mark Ingram II, RB , NO: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Dwayne Washington will back up Alvin Kamara.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Even though a big game for him is possible today, we need to see him do it once before considering him for a fantasy start.

          Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Myarick is the likeliest No. 1 TE candidate on the Giants.

          Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play and should also be getting WR Treylon Burks back from IR.

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: It's looking to be a game-time call, with Colt McCoy getting ready to jump into the proverbial saddle.

          Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: He didn't travel with the team and the Cardinals have signed Tristan Vizcaino.

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Tony Pollard is a safer play, as a decision on Elliott will likely not be made until the last minute.

          Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson get bumps in fantasy value.

          Deon Jackson, RB, IND: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Jordan Wilkins and Zack Moss will back up Jonathan Taylor.

          Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: If you want to add Kylen Granson, I guess there's nobody stopping you.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: John Wolford is getting ready to start as Stafford still has to clear the league's protocol.

          Sunday night game

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: DeAndre Carter will get the start in this one.

          Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Joshua Palmer gets a chance to be the team's No. 1 WR option.

          Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Time for Cameron Dicker, which rhymes with kicker.

