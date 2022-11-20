        <
          Fantasy football Week 11 inactives: Status for Lamar Jackson, Davante Adams and others

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Jackson is still expected to start, despite missing practice late in the week.

          Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Kenyan Drake could start as Edwards has been limited the entire week of practice.

          Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Andrews is expected to be a game-time call with Isaiah Likely next in line should he be unable to go.

          PJ Walker, QB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Baker Mayfield will start for the Panthers but should probably not start for your fantasy team.

          David Njoku, TE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play and, if so, should be among the top TE options for the week.

          Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back -- OUT
          Impact: DJ Chark is back from IR but may take some time before becoming fully involved in the Detroit offense.

          John Wolford, QB, LAR: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: Matthew Stafford is back from his concussion and will return to the starting QB job.

          DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: If he sits, Tyquan Thornton is likely to take over his target load.

          Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: There's no Saints RB option with fantasy value beyond Alvin Kamara.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Isaiah Hodgins has already surpassed him on the Giants' WR depth chart.

          Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: The team is optimistic that Robinson will be able to play.

          Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- OUT
          Impact: At best, Chris Myarick may end up with a handful of targets.

          Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Denzel Mims should once again get a chance to start.

          J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Neck -- OUT/IR
          Impact: On the plus side, Antonio Gibson is back from IR.

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Tyler Boyd will continue to start opposite Tee Higgins.

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: While he's expected to play, Elliott's workload may be kept light to help ease him back into things.

          Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Courtland Sutton should be the recipient of most of the team's targets.

          KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Big-time rolls of the dice include Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington.

          Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He would be the team's No. 2 WR if he can suit up.

          Davante Adams, WR, LV: Abdomen -- Questionable
          Impact: With such sparse WR depth behind him, chances are good that Adams will at least try to play.

          Sunday night game

          JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney will be the Chiefs' top WR options.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: All signs point to a return to action for both Allen and Williams.

          Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Assuming both receivers do return, downgrade DeAndre Carter.

          Gerald Everett, TE, LAC: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: As he was a Saturday downgrade, it's probably wise to start someone else this week.

          Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Cameron Dicker should again get a chance to "man the tee."