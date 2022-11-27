        <
          Fantasy football Week 12 inactives: Status for Justin Fields, Deebo Samuel and others

          How serious is Justin Fields injury? (2:19)

          Stephania Bell and Field Yates discuss the intensity of Justin Fields' injury and what it would look like for the Bears if he cannot play in Week 12. (2:19)

          7:46 PM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: A time-share with Kenyan Drake could be in the cards for Edwards this week.

          Demarcus Robinson, WR, BAL: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to suit up for Sunday's game and should be a top target.

          Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: DeSean Jackson was promoted from the practice squad and could factor into the mix.

          Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: He didn't even travel with the team, leaving Mark Andrews to eat up all of the TE targets.

          PJ Walker, QB, CAR: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Sam Darnold has been named as the starter, with Baker Mayfield getting clipboard duties.

          Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited practices notwithstanding, Marshall should be active on Sunday.

          Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Tommy Tremble would be the de facto starter if Thomas sits.

          Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: While it may technically still be a game-time call, Nathan Peterman was promoted from the practice squad. He'd backup Trevor Siemian if Fields sits.

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Evans (knee) is ready to go and could compete with Samaje Perine for snaps.

          Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: All signs currently point to Chase sitting this contest out, so plan accordingly.

          Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Kendall Hinton sees his fantasy stock rise in a big way.

          KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil become fantasy longshots.

          Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Expect Jeff Wilson Jr. to get the call early and often.

          Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Rachaad White will get the majority of touches, with Giovani Bernard back from IR ready to help out when needed.

          Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Julio Jones and Scotty Miller are Tampa Bay's No. 3 WR options.

          Randy Bullock, K, TEN: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Caleb Shudak has been signed to handle the team's kicking duties.

          Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: He's currently expected to play in a very good matchup.

          Defense

          Jalen Dalton, DT, ATL: Toe -- Doubtful

          Arnold Ebiketie, LB, ATL: Arm -- Questionable

          Kyle Hamilton, S, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf -- OUT

          Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT

          Jaquan Brisker, S, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

          Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

          Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

          K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee -- OUT

          Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

          Sheldon Rankins, DT, NYJ: Elbow -- OUT

          Vita Vea, DT, TB: Foot -- Questionable

          Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

          Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

          Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Marquise Brown, back from IR, will be in the mix for targets.

          Greg Dortch, WR, ARI: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: Andre Baccellia, promoted from the practice squad, might get some action.

          Zach Ertz, TE, ARI: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Trey McBride caught four balls last week in his first career start.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Justin Watson will step into any 3-WR sets.

          Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Keenan Allen is healthy and will start alongside Joshua Palmer.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: Bryce Perkins may be pressed into action as John Wolford (neck) is also hurting.

          Allen Robinson II, WR, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he plays, the QB situation with the Rams is something to avoid.

          Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Assuming he can play, he might become a valuable escape valve.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Scary to leave this to a late kickoff. Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah might be last-second waiver-wire grabs, if needed.

          Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He's practiced all week in a limited fashion, so don't expect too much from him if he is active.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Nothing's a guarantee, but signs are at least pointing in the direction of his being able to play.

          Defense

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- OUT

          Juan Thornhill, S, KC: Calf -- Questionable

          Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Thumb -- Doubtful

          Michael Davis, CB, LAC: Knee -- Questionable

          A'Shawn Robinson, DE, LAR: Knee -- OUT

          Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: Orbital -- Questionable

          Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Calf -- Questionable

          Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle -- OUT

          Payton Turner, DE, NO: Ankle -- OUT

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- Doubtful

          Sunday night game

          Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Allen Lazard (shoulder) was removed from the injury report, just in time.

          De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- Doubtful