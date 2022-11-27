Stephania Bell and Field Yates discuss the intensity of Justin Fields' injury and what it would look like for the Bears if he cannot play in Week 12. (2:19)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: A time-share with Kenyan Drake could be in the cards for Edwards this week.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, BAL: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to suit up for Sunday's game and should be a top target.

Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: DeSean Jackson was promoted from the practice squad and could factor into the mix.

Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: He didn't even travel with the team, leaving Mark Andrews to eat up all of the TE targets.

PJ Walker, QB, CAR: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Sam Darnold has been named as the starter, with Baker Mayfield getting clipboard duties.

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practices notwithstanding, Marshall should be active on Sunday.

Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Tommy Tremble would be the de facto starter if Thomas sits.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: While it may technically still be a game-time call, Nathan Peterman was promoted from the practice squad. He'd backup Trevor Siemian if Fields sits.

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Chris Evans (knee) is ready to go and could compete with Samaje Perine for snaps.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: All signs currently point to Chase sitting this contest out, so plan accordingly.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Kendall Hinton sees his fantasy stock rise in a big way.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil become fantasy longshots.

Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Expect Jeff Wilson Jr. to get the call early and often.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Rachaad White will get the majority of touches, with Giovani Bernard back from IR ready to help out when needed.

Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Julio Jones and Scotty Miller are Tampa Bay's No. 3 WR options.

Randy Bullock, K, TEN: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Caleb Shudak has been signed to handle the team's kicking duties.

Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: He's currently expected to play in a very good matchup.

Defense

Jalen Dalton, DT, ATL: Toe -- Doubtful

Arnold Ebiketie, LB, ATL: Arm -- Questionable

Kyle Hamilton, S, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf -- OUT

Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT

Jaquan Brisker, S, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee -- OUT

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Sheldon Rankins, DT, NYJ: Elbow -- OUT

Vita Vea, DT, TB: Foot -- Questionable

Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Marquise Brown, back from IR, will be in the mix for targets.

Greg Dortch, WR, ARI: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: Andre Baccellia, promoted from the practice squad, might get some action.

Zach Ertz, TE, ARI: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Trey McBride caught four balls last week in his first career start.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Justin Watson will step into any 3-WR sets.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Keenan Allen is healthy and will start alongside Joshua Palmer.

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Bryce Perkins may be pressed into action as John Wolford (neck) is also hurting.

Allen Robinson II, WR, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he plays, the QB situation with the Rams is something to avoid.

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Assuming he can play, he might become a valuable escape valve.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Scary to leave this to a late kickoff. Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah might be last-second waiver-wire grabs, if needed.

Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's practiced all week in a limited fashion, so don't expect too much from him if he is active.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Nothing's a guarantee, but signs are at least pointing in the direction of his being able to play.

Defense

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- OUT

Juan Thornhill, S, KC: Calf -- Questionable

Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Thumb -- Doubtful

Michael Davis, CB, LAC: Knee -- Questionable

A'Shawn Robinson, DE, LAR: Knee -- OUT

Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: Orbital -- Questionable

Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Calf -- Questionable

Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Payton Turner, DE, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- Doubtful

Sunday night game

Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Allen Lazard (shoulder) was removed from the injury report, just in time.

De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- Doubtful