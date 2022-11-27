Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: A time-share with Kenyan Drake could be in the cards for Edwards this week.
Demarcus Robinson, WR, BAL: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to suit up for Sunday's game and should be a top target.
Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: DeSean Jackson was promoted from the practice squad and could factor into the mix.
Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: He didn't even travel with the team, leaving Mark Andrews to eat up all of the TE targets.
PJ Walker, QB, CAR: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Sam Darnold has been named as the starter, with Baker Mayfield getting clipboard duties.
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Limited practices notwithstanding, Marshall should be active on Sunday.
Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Tommy Tremble would be the de facto starter if Thomas sits.
Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: While it may technically still be a game-time call, Nathan Peterman was promoted from the practice squad. He'd backup Trevor Siemian if Fields sits.
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Chris Evans (knee) is ready to go and could compete with Samaje Perine for snaps.
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: All signs currently point to Chase sitting this contest out, so plan accordingly.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Kendall Hinton sees his fantasy stock rise in a big way.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil become fantasy longshots.
Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Expect Jeff Wilson Jr. to get the call early and often.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Rachaad White will get the majority of touches, with Giovani Bernard back from IR ready to help out when needed.
Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Julio Jones and Scotty Miller are Tampa Bay's No. 3 WR options.
Randy Bullock, K, TEN: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Caleb Shudak has been signed to handle the team's kicking duties.
Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: He's currently expected to play in a very good matchup.
Defense
Jalen Dalton, DT, ATL: Toe -- Doubtful
Arnold Ebiketie, LB, ATL: Arm -- Questionable
Kyle Hamilton, S, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf -- OUT
Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT
Jaquan Brisker, S, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Greg Newsome II, CB, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee -- OUT
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
Sheldon Rankins, DT, NYJ: Elbow -- OUT
Vita Vea, DT, TB: Foot -- Questionable
Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Marquise Brown, back from IR, will be in the mix for targets.
Greg Dortch, WR, ARI: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: Andre Baccellia, promoted from the practice squad, might get some action.
Zach Ertz, TE, ARI: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Trey McBride caught four balls last week in his first career start.
Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Justin Watson will step into any 3-WR sets.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Keenan Allen is healthy and will start alongside Joshua Palmer.
Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Bryce Perkins may be pressed into action as John Wolford (neck) is also hurting.
Allen Robinson II, WR, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he plays, the QB situation with the Rams is something to avoid.
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Assuming he can play, he might become a valuable escape valve.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Scary to leave this to a late kickoff. Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah might be last-second waiver-wire grabs, if needed.
Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He's practiced all week in a limited fashion, so don't expect too much from him if he is active.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Nothing's a guarantee, but signs are at least pointing in the direction of his being able to play.
Defense
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- OUT
Juan Thornhill, S, KC: Calf -- Questionable
Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Thumb -- Doubtful
Michael Davis, CB, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
A'Shawn Robinson, DE, LAR: Knee -- OUT
Cameron Jordan, DE, NO: Orbital -- Questionable
Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Calf -- Questionable
Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Payton Turner, DE, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- Doubtful
Sunday night game
Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Allen Lazard (shoulder) was removed from the injury report, just in time.
De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- Doubtful