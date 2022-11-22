Stephania Bell and Field Yates break down the fantasy outputs of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. (1:50)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Josh Allen, QB, BUF: Elbow -- Questionable

Impact: He was limited in practice leading up to this game, but is currently expected to play.

Greg Rousseau, DE, BUF: Ankle -- OUT

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Groin -- OUT

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back -- Questionable

Impact: With the return of DJ Chark, Reynolds will have to share a few more targets.

Josh Paschal, DE, DET: Knee -- OUT

Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Concussion -- OUT

Richie James, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: With Wan'Dale Robinson done for the season, James and several other Giants WR options will all compete for looks.

Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- OUT

Impact: Tanner Hudson and Lawrence Cager may both get a catch or two this week as New York spreads out the targets.

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Dane Belton, S, NYG: Shoulder -- Questionable

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expect Elliott to play, but also expect Tony Pollard to get more than his fair share of touches.

Johnathan Hankins, DT, DAL: Illness -- Doubtful

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

Osa Odighizuwa, DT, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring -- OUT

Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practice all week puts his ability to play in question. It might be best to avoid this receiving corps entirely.

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf -- Questionable

Akayleb Evans, CB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT