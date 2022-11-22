Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET
Josh Allen, QB, BUF: Elbow -- Questionable
Impact: He was limited in practice leading up to this game, but is currently expected to play.
Greg Rousseau, DE, BUF: Ankle -- OUT
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Groin -- OUT
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back -- Questionable
Impact: With the return of DJ Chark, Reynolds will have to share a few more targets.
Josh Paschal, DE, DET: Knee -- OUT
Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Concussion -- OUT
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET
Richie James, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: With Wan'Dale Robinson done for the season, James and several other Giants WR options will all compete for looks.
Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- OUT
Impact: Tanner Hudson and Lawrence Cager may both get a catch or two this week as New York spreads out the targets.
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Dane Belton, S, NYG: Shoulder -- Questionable
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Expect Elliott to play, but also expect Tony Pollard to get more than his fair share of touches.
Johnathan Hankins, DT, DAL: Illness -- Doubtful
DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
Osa Odighizuwa, DT, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring -- OUT
Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET
DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Limited practice all week puts his ability to play in question. It might be best to avoid this receiving corps entirely.
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf -- Questionable
Akayleb Evans, CB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT