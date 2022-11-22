        <
          Fantasy football Thanksgiving inactives: Status for Josh Allen, Ezekiel Elliott and others

          play
          Is Pollard worth starting over Zeke? (1:50)

          Stephania Bell and Field Yates break down the fantasy outputs of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. (1:50)

          Nov 22, 2022
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET

          Josh Allen, QB, BUF: Elbow -- Questionable
          Impact: He was limited in practice leading up to this game, but is currently expected to play.

          Greg Rousseau, DE, BUF: Ankle -- OUT

          Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Groin -- OUT

          Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: With the return of DJ Chark, Reynolds will have to share a few more targets.

          Josh Paschal, DE, DET: Knee -- OUT

          Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Concussion -- OUT

          New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

          Richie James, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: With Wan'Dale Robinson done for the season, James and several other Giants WR options will all compete for looks.

          Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- OUT
          Impact: Tanner Hudson and Lawrence Cager may both get a catch or two this week as New York spreads out the targets.

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

          Dane Belton, S, NYG: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Expect Elliott to play, but also expect Tony Pollard to get more than his fair share of touches.

          Johnathan Hankins, DT, DAL: Illness -- Doubtful

          DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

          Osa Odighizuwa, DT, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring -- OUT

          Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

          New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET

          DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited practice all week puts his ability to play in question. It might be best to avoid this receiving corps entirely.

          Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf -- Questionable

          Akayleb Evans, CB, MIN: Concussion -- OUT