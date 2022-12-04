Stephania Bell provides an update on Ja'Marr Chase's injury and his plans for return. (2:10)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Trevor Siemian, QB, CHI: Oblique -- OUT/IR

Impact: It's a good thing that Justin Fields appears to be ready to return this week. Nathan Peterman will back him up.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Harrison Bryant becomes an interesting TE option.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Kendall Hinton could see some extra targets...

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: ... as could Jalen Virgil or Montrell Washington, if Sutton takes a turn for the worse.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Barring a pre-game setback, Jeudy is currently expected to give it a go.

Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: While he could eat into Christian Watson's and Allen Lazard's numbers, the more the merrier for the Packers' passing attack.

Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He should be able to clear the league's protocol by the time this game kicks off.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT

Impact: It's "The Nico Collins Show" in Houston.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: All signs point to a full workload for the Jaguars' No. 1 RB option.

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, JAX: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: It sounds like he will only be active if Etienne suffers a major setback before kickoff.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced in limited fashion all week but is expected to play.

Gary Brightwell, RB, NYG: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Saquon Barkley is still the alpha in this backfield, but Matt Breida may get some significant snaps.

Richie James, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Marcus Johnson and Isaiah Hodgins are on standby.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Kenny Golladay is also dealing with an illness. This depth chart could get ugly.

Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- Questionable

Impact: He is currently expected to be back on the field for the first time in weeks.

Michael Carter, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: The surprise ascendancy of Zonovan Knight continues, with Ty Johnson in tow.

Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Benny Snell Jr. would help spell Najee Harris if Warren can't go.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but regardless, Brian Robinson Jr. is the safer fantasy play right now.

Defense

Arnold Ebiketie, LB, ATL: Forearm -- Questionable

Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Jaquan Brisker, S, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- Questionable

Darnell Savage, S, GB: Foot -- Doubtful

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Andre Cisco, S, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Fabian Moreau, CB, NYG: Oblique -- Questionable

Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Shoulder -- Questionable

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, PHI: Abdomen -- OUT/IR

T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Ribs -- Questionable

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Samaje Perine is the play should Mixon remain in the league's protocol.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: He could be held to a snap count, but the star wideout is expected to play.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: On the plus side, JuJu Smith-Schuster is back to full health.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Joshua Palmer keeps his flex candidacy alive for yet another week.

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT/IR

Impact: John Wolford gets another chance to start, but expect Bryce Perkins to also play at least a little bit.

Lance McCutcheon, WR, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Tutu Atwell emerges a "last-ditch dart throw" kind of flex option.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Zamir White could have some sneaky value if Jacobs unexpectedly sits ...

Brandon Bolden, RB, LV: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: ... with Ameer Abdullah also in the mix for touches.

Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Raheem Mostert is no longer on the injury report, so it's between him and Jeff Wilson Jr. for carries.

Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: DeeJay Dallas gets an uptick in touches behind Kenneth Walker III.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: The upside here is that the 49ers have some guy named Christian McCaffrey to handle nearly all of their RB touches.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Things sounded pessimistic but took a turn late in the week toward Samuel playing.

Defense

Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Illness -- Questionable

Breiden Fehoko, DE, LAC: Illness -- Questionable

Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Illness -- Questionable

Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Thumb -- Questionable

Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT

Terrell Lewis, LB, LAR: Back -- OUT

Ernest Jones, LB, LAR: Back -- Questionable

Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable

Andrew Billings, DT, LV: Leg -- Questionable

Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Wrist -- Questionable

Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Elbow -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Jelani Woods, TE, IND: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Kylen Granson could emerge as the top TE option, either way.

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Shin -- OUT

Isaiah Rodgers, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Michael Gallup, WR, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Dallas fully expects that Gallup will be in the huddle Sunday night.

Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable