        <
        >

          Fantasy football Week 13 inactives: Status for Broncos wideouts, Deebo Samuel and others

          play
          Will Ja'Marr Chase get a full workload if he returns this week? (2:10)

          Stephania Bell provides an update on Ja'Marr Chase's injury and his plans for return. (2:10)

          7:03 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Trevor Siemian, QB, CHI: Oblique -- OUT/IR
          Impact: It's a good thing that Justin Fields appears to be ready to return this week. Nathan Peterman will back him up.

          David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Harrison Bryant becomes an interesting TE option.

          KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Kendall Hinton could see some extra targets...

          Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: ... as could Jalen Virgil or Montrell Washington, if Sutton takes a turn for the worse.

          Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Barring a pre-game setback, Jeudy is currently expected to give it a go.

          Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: While he could eat into Christian Watson's and Allen Lazard's numbers, the more the merrier for the Packers' passing attack.

          Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: He should be able to clear the league's protocol by the time this game kicks off.

          Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: It's "The Nico Collins Show" in Houston.

          Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: All signs point to a full workload for the Jaguars' No. 1 RB option.

          Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, JAX: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: It sounds like he will only be active if Etienne suffers a major setback before kickoff.

          Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced in limited fashion all week but is expected to play.

          Gary Brightwell, RB, NYG: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Saquon Barkley is still the alpha in this backfield, but Matt Breida may get some significant snaps.

          Richie James, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Marcus Johnson and Isaiah Hodgins are on standby.

          Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Kenny Golladay is also dealing with an illness. This depth chart could get ugly.

          Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- Questionable
          Impact: He is currently expected to be back on the field for the first time in weeks.

          Michael Carter, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: The surprise ascendancy of Zonovan Knight continues, with Ty Johnson in tow.

          Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Benny Snell Jr. would help spell Najee Harris if Warren can't go.

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but regardless, Brian Robinson Jr. is the safer fantasy play right now.

          Defense

          Arnold Ebiketie, LB, ATL: Forearm -- Questionable

          Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jaquan Brisker, S, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

          Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

          Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

          K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

          De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- Questionable

          Darnell Savage, S, GB: Foot -- Doubtful

          Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

          Andre Cisco, S, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

          Fabian Moreau, CB, NYG: Oblique -- Questionable

          Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, PHI: Abdomen -- OUT/IR

          T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Ribs -- Questionable

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

          Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

          Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

          Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Samaje Perine is the play should Mixon remain in the league's protocol.

          Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: He could be held to a snap count, but the star wideout is expected to play.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: On the plus side, JuJu Smith-Schuster is back to full health.

          Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Joshua Palmer keeps his flex candidacy alive for yet another week.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT/IR
          Impact: John Wolford gets another chance to start, but expect Bryce Perkins to also play at least a little bit.

          Lance McCutcheon, WR, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Tutu Atwell emerges a "last-ditch dart throw" kind of flex option.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Zamir White could have some sneaky value if Jacobs unexpectedly sits ...

          Brandon Bolden, RB, LV: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: ... with Ameer Abdullah also in the mix for touches.

          Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Raheem Mostert is no longer on the injury report, so it's between him and Jeff Wilson Jr. for carries.

          Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: DeeJay Dallas gets an uptick in touches behind Kenneth Walker III.

          Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: The upside here is that the 49ers have some guy named Christian McCaffrey to handle nearly all of their RB touches.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Things sounded pessimistic but took a turn late in the week toward Samuel playing.

          Defense

          Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Illness -- Questionable

          Breiden Fehoko, DE, LAC: Illness -- Questionable

          Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Illness -- Questionable

          Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Thumb -- Questionable

          Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT

          Terrell Lewis, LB, LAR: Back -- OUT

          Ernest Jones, LB, LAR: Back -- Questionable

          Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable

          Andrew Billings, DT, LV: Leg -- Questionable

          Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Wrist -- Questionable

          Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Elbow -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Jelani Woods, TE, IND: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Kylen Granson could emerge as the top TE option, either way.

          Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Shin -- OUT

          Isaiah Rodgers, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          Michael Gallup, WR, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Dallas fully expects that Gallup will be in the huddle Sunday night.

          Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable