Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Trevor Siemian, QB, CHI: Oblique -- OUT/IR
Impact: It's a good thing that Justin Fields appears to be ready to return this week. Nathan Peterman will back him up.
David Njoku, TE, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Harrison Bryant becomes an interesting TE option.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Kendall Hinton could see some extra targets...
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: ... as could Jalen Virgil or Montrell Washington, if Sutton takes a turn for the worse.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Barring a pre-game setback, Jeudy is currently expected to give it a go.
Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: While he could eat into Christian Watson's and Allen Lazard's numbers, the more the merrier for the Packers' passing attack.
Rex Burkhead, RB, HOU: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: He should be able to clear the league's protocol by the time this game kicks off.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT
Impact: It's "The Nico Collins Show" in Houston.
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: All signs point to a full workload for the Jaguars' No. 1 RB option.
Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, JAX: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: It sounds like he will only be active if Etienne suffers a major setback before kickoff.
Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced in limited fashion all week but is expected to play.
Gary Brightwell, RB, NYG: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Saquon Barkley is still the alpha in this backfield, but Matt Breida may get some significant snaps.
Richie James, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Marcus Johnson and Isaiah Hodgins are on standby.
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Kenny Golladay is also dealing with an illness. This depth chart could get ugly.
Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- Questionable
Impact: He is currently expected to be back on the field for the first time in weeks.
Michael Carter, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: The surprise ascendancy of Zonovan Knight continues, with Ty Johnson in tow.
Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Benny Snell Jr. would help spell Najee Harris if Warren can't go.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but regardless, Brian Robinson Jr. is the safer fantasy play right now.
Defense
Arnold Ebiketie, LB, ATL: Forearm -- Questionable
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Jaquan Brisker, S, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- Questionable
Darnell Savage, S, GB: Foot -- Doubtful
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
Andre Cisco, S, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Fabian Moreau, CB, NYG: Oblique -- Questionable
Darnay Holmes, CB, NYG: Shoulder -- Questionable
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, PHI: Abdomen -- OUT/IR
T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Ribs -- Questionable
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT
Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Samaje Perine is the play should Mixon remain in the league's protocol.
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: He could be held to a snap count, but the star wideout is expected to play.
Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: On the plus side, JuJu Smith-Schuster is back to full health.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Joshua Palmer keeps his flex candidacy alive for yet another week.
Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT/IR
Impact: John Wolford gets another chance to start, but expect Bryce Perkins to also play at least a little bit.
Lance McCutcheon, WR, LAR: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Tutu Atwell emerges a "last-ditch dart throw" kind of flex option.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Zamir White could have some sneaky value if Jacobs unexpectedly sits ...
Brandon Bolden, RB, LV: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: ... with Ameer Abdullah also in the mix for touches.
Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Raheem Mostert is no longer on the injury report, so it's between him and Jeff Wilson Jr. for carries.
Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: DeeJay Dallas gets an uptick in touches behind Kenneth Walker III.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: The upside here is that the 49ers have some guy named Christian McCaffrey to handle nearly all of their RB touches.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Things sounded pessimistic but took a turn late in the week toward Samuel playing.
Defense
Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Illness -- Questionable
Breiden Fehoko, DE, LAC: Illness -- Questionable
Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Illness -- Questionable
Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: Thumb -- Questionable
Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT
Terrell Lewis, LB, LAR: Back -- OUT
Ernest Jones, LB, LAR: Back -- Questionable
Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable
Andrew Billings, DT, LV: Leg -- Questionable
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Wrist -- Questionable
Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Elbow -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Jelani Woods, TE, IND: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Kylen Granson could emerge as the top TE option, either way.
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Shin -- OUT
Isaiah Rodgers, CB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Michael Gallup, WR, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Dallas fully expects that Gallup will be in the huddle Sunday night.
Anthony Barr, LB, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable