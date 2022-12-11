Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback, and J.K. Dobbins returns to the backfield.
Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Mitchell Wilcox will do his best to fill in.
Amari Cooper, WR, CLE: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: No practice on Friday. David Bell could see an uptick in targets.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett will get a chance to start.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Amari Rodgers will pick up any remaining WR targets.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: He's going to be a game-time call but is currently expected to play.
Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Despite limited practice time all week, there's a good chance Jones will suit up.
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: Matt Breida would be pressed into duty if Barkley can't go.
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Steven Sims and Miles Boykin are on standby.
Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- Active
Impact: After several weeks on IR, Boswell is finally ready to return.
Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Chris Conley rejoins the team to try and help minimize the loss.
Defense
Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Knee -- Questionable
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Achilles -- OUT
Will Harris, S, DET: Hip -- Questionable
Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Illness -- Questionable
Kurt Hinish, DT, HOU: Shoulder -- OUT
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Biceps -- OUT
Harrison Smith, S, MIN: Neck -- Questionable
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck -- Doubtful
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT
T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Ribs -- Questionable
Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Jerry Jeudy and, to a lesser degree, Kendall Hinton get value bumps.
Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson benefit.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: With Walker and Dallas both being game-time calls, Travis Homer would likely join ...
DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: ... Tony Jones Jr. and perhaps even Godwin Igwebuike in a committee.
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Marquise Goodwin is healthy and should join Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the huddle.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Brock Purdy will try to become a relevant fantasy name.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Rachaad White's overall value for the week hinges on whether or not Fournette is able to go on Sunday.
Defense
Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf -- Questionable
Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
Myles Hartsfield, S, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable
D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Nick Bosa, DE, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- Questionable
Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Doubtful
Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, TB: Quad -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Knee -- Doubtful
Bryce Callahan, CB, LAC: Groin -- Doubtful
Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful