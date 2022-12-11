        <
        >

          Fantasy football Week 14 inactives: Status for Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker III and others

          play
          Seahawks' backfield full of uncertainty this weekend (0:42)

          Stephania Bell discusses the up-in-the-air injury statuses for the Seahawks' running backs. (0:42)

          6:47 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback, and J.K. Dobbins returns to the backfield.

          Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Mitchell Wilcox will do his best to fill in.

          Amari Cooper, WR, CLE: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: No practice on Friday. David Bell could see an uptick in targets.

          Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett will get a chance to start.

          Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Amari Rodgers will pick up any remaining WR targets.

          Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: He's going to be a game-time call but is currently expected to play.

          Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Despite limited practice time all week, there's a good chance Jones will suit up.

          Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: Matt Breida would be pressed into duty if Barkley can't go.

          Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Steven Sims and Miles Boykin are on standby.

          Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- Active
          Impact: After several weeks on IR, Boswell is finally ready to return.

          Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Conley rejoins the team to try and help minimize the loss.

          Defense

          Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

          Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Knee -- Questionable

          Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

          Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Achilles -- OUT

          Will Harris, S, DET: Hip -- Questionable

          Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Illness -- Questionable

          Kurt Hinish, DT, HOU: Shoulder -- OUT

          Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

          Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Biceps -- OUT

          Harrison Smith, S, MIN: Neck -- Questionable

          Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck -- Doubtful

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

          T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Ribs -- Questionable

          Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

          Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

          Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Jerry Jeudy and, to a lesser degree, Kendall Hinton get value bumps.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson benefit.

          Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: With Walker and Dallas both being game-time calls, Travis Homer would likely join ...

          DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: ... Tony Jones Jr. and perhaps even Godwin Igwebuike in a committee.

          DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Marquise Goodwin is healthy and should join Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the huddle.

          Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Brock Purdy will try to become a relevant fantasy name.

          Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Rachaad White's overall value for the week hinges on whether or not Fournette is able to go on Sunday.

          Defense

          Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf -- Questionable

          Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

          Myles Hartsfield, S, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

          Nick Bosa, DE, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- Questionable

          Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, TB: Quad -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Knee -- Doubtful

          Bryce Callahan, CB, LAC: Groin -- Doubtful

          Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful