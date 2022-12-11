Stephania Bell discusses the up-in-the-air injury statuses for the Seahawks' running backs. (0:42)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback, and J.K. Dobbins returns to the backfield.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Mitchell Wilcox will do his best to fill in.

Amari Cooper, WR, CLE: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: No practice on Friday. David Bell could see an uptick in targets.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett will get a chance to start.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Amari Rodgers will pick up any remaining WR targets.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: He's going to be a game-time call but is currently expected to play.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Despite limited practice time all week, there's a good chance Jones will suit up.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: Matt Breida would be pressed into duty if Barkley can't go.

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Steven Sims and Miles Boykin are on standby.

Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- Active

Impact: After several weeks on IR, Boswell is finally ready to return.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Chris Conley rejoins the team to try and help minimize the loss.

Defense

Patrick Queen, LB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Knee -- Questionable

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Achilles -- OUT

Will Harris, S, DET: Hip -- Questionable

Jeff Okudah, CB, DET: Illness -- Questionable

Kurt Hinish, DT, HOU: Shoulder -- OUT

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Biceps -- OUT

Harrison Smith, S, MIN: Neck -- Questionable

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck -- Doubtful

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

T.J. Watt, LB, PIT: Ribs -- Questionable

Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

David Long Jr., LB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Jerry Jeudy and, to a lesser degree, Kendall Hinton get value bumps.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson benefit.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: With Walker and Dallas both being game-time calls, Travis Homer would likely join ...

DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: ... Tony Jones Jr. and perhaps even Godwin Igwebuike in a committee.

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Marquise Goodwin is healthy and should join Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the huddle.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Brock Purdy will try to become a relevant fantasy name.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Rachaad White's overall value for the week hinges on whether or not Fournette is able to go on Sunday.

Defense

Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Calf -- Questionable

Cory Littleton, LB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

Myles Hartsfield, S, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Nick Bosa, DE, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- Questionable

Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Doubtful

Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, TB: Quad -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Knee -- Doubtful

Bryce Callahan, CB, LAC: Groin -- Doubtful

Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful