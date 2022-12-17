Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to each game's scheduled kickoff time.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Saturday games
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Harrison Phillips, DE, MIN: Back -- Questionable
Danielle Hunter, LB, MIN: Neck -- Questionable
Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Illness -- Questionable
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. ET
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Tyler Huntley gets another start, as he's cleared the league's concussion protocol.
David Bell, WR, CLE: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones should get the majority of WR targets.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Raheem Mostert is likely to get most of the RB touches, regardless of Wilson's ultimate status.
Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Hamstring -- OUT
Sunday games
1 p.m. ET
Offense
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: If you're looking for a longshot flex, Shi Smith could be the guy.
Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Equanimeous St. Brown gets a big boost in fantasy value.
Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: If you want to gamble on Dare Ogunbowale or Rex Burkhead, that's on you.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Chris Moore could end up as the team's WR1.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Amari Rodgers and Phillip Dorsett see extra looks.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: Lawrence is fully expected to be able to start this one.
Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Justin Watson might see some action in 3-WR sets.
Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Taysom Hill is the obvious choice to actually play at the TE position this week.
Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, he could see some targets when Hill moves into his gadget formations.
Mike White, QB, NYJ: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Zach Wilson is in line to start this one with White ailing.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Denzel Mims has a chance to step up.
Kenny Pickett, QB, PIT: Concussion -- Doubtful
Impact: Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph. Flip a coin.
Defense
Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, DET: Illness -- Questionable
Steven Nelson, CB, HOU: Ankle -- OUT
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
Travon Walker, DE, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Chad Muma, LB, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Darious Williams, CB, JAX: Abdomen -- Questionable
Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable
Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
Reed Blankenship, S, PHI: Knee -- OUT
Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Doubtful
4 p.m. ET
Offense
Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, but having Colt McCoy under center isn't promising.
Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN: Finger -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced fully on Friday and should be able to start on Sunday.
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He's also currently more likely to play than not.
Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Mitchell Wilcox takes over TE duties.
Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Brett Rypien takes over for the ailing Wilson.
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Jerry Jeudy may be the only reliable WR option in the huddle.
Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Roll the dice between Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, and Freddie Swain if you're desperate.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: He's played for several weeks now after being listed as questionable.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Whichever back is healthiest gets the fantasy nod.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Pierre Strong Jr. could be a sleeper pick if both backs sit.
DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Nelson Agholor or Tyquan Thornton could potentially rise to the occasion.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Likely to be a game-time call as he's still in protocol.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If the veteran can play, he'll split work with Russell Gage.
Dontrell Hilliard, RB, TEN: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Julius Chestnut or Hassan Haskins might pick up a few table scraps behind Derrick Henry.
Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: This once again makes Chigoziem Okonkwo an appealing flex play.
Defense
Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- OUT
Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable
Trey Hendrickson, DE, CIN: Wrist -- OUT
Mike Hilton, CB, CIN: Knee -- OUT
Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Hip -- Questionable
Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
Bryce Callahan, CB, LAC: Abdomen -- Questionable
Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful
Andrew Billings, DT, LV: Leg -- Questionable
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Hip -- Questionable
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, LV: Knee -- OUT
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- OUT
Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- OUT
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB, TB: Hip -- Questionable
Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- OUT
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- Questionable
Sunday night game
New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET
Richie James, WR, NYG: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: He has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is expected to play.
Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Don't rely on any of the multiple TE options in New York. Start someone from an earlier contest.
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable
Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable