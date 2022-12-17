        <
        >

          Fantasy football Week 15 inactives: Status for Saturday's games and early Sunday preview

          play
          Yates: Good luck figuring out what to do with Dolphins' backfield (1:38)

          Stephania Bell, Field Yates and Mike Clay examine the murky nature of the Dolphins' backfield right now. (1:38)

          7:00 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to each game's scheduled kickoff time.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Saturday games

          Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

          Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

          Harrison Phillips, DE, MIN: Back -- Questionable

          Danielle Hunter, LB, MIN: Neck -- Questionable

          Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Illness -- Questionable

          Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. ET

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Tyler Huntley gets another start, as he's cleared the league's concussion protocol.

          David Bell, WR, CLE: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones should get the majority of WR targets.

          Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

          Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Raheem Mostert is likely to get most of the RB touches, regardless of Wilson's ultimate status.

          Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Hamstring -- OUT

          Sunday games

          1 p.m. ET

          Offense

          Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: If you're looking for a longshot flex, Shi Smith could be the guy.

          Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Equanimeous St. Brown gets a big boost in fantasy value.

          Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: If you want to gamble on Dare Ogunbowale or Rex Burkhead, that's on you.

          Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Moore could end up as the team's WR1.

          Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Amari Rodgers and Phillip Dorsett see extra looks.

          Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Lawrence is fully expected to be able to start this one.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Justin Watson might see some action in 3-WR sets.

          Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Taysom Hill is the obvious choice to actually play at the TE position this week.

          Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: If he plays, he could see some targets when Hill moves into his gadget formations.

          Mike White, QB, NYJ: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Zach Wilson is in line to start this one with White ailing.

          Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Denzel Mims has a chance to step up.

          Kenny Pickett, QB, PIT: Concussion -- Doubtful
          Impact: Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph. Flip a coin.

          Defense

          Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

          DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

          Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Aidan Hutchinson, DE, DET: Illness -- Questionable

          Steven Nelson, CB, HOU: Ankle -- OUT

          Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

          Travon Walker, DE, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

          Chad Muma, LB, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

          Darious Williams, CB, JAX: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle -- Questionable

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

          Reed Blankenship, S, PHI: Knee -- OUT

          Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Doubtful

          4 p.m. ET

          Offense

          Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, but having Colt McCoy under center isn't promising.

          Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN: Finger -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced fully on Friday and should be able to start on Sunday.

          Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He's also currently more likely to play than not.

          Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Mitchell Wilcox takes over TE duties.

          Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Brett Rypien takes over for the ailing Wilson.

          Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Jerry Jeudy may be the only reliable WR option in the huddle.

          Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Roll the dice between Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, and Freddie Swain if you're desperate.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: He's played for several weeks now after being listed as questionable.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Whichever back is healthiest gets the fantasy nod.

          Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Pierre Strong Jr. could be a sleeper pick if both backs sit.

          DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Nelson Agholor or Tyquan Thornton could potentially rise to the occasion.

          Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Likely to be a game-time call as he's still in protocol.

          Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: If the veteran can play, he'll split work with Russell Gage.

          Dontrell Hilliard, RB, TEN: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: Julius Chestnut or Hassan Haskins might pick up a few table scraps behind Derrick Henry.

          Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: This once again makes Chigoziem Okonkwo an appealing flex play.

          Defense

          Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- OUT

          Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable

          Trey Hendrickson, DE, CIN: Wrist -- OUT

          Mike Hilton, CB, CIN: Knee -- OUT

          Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Hip -- Questionable

          Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Knee -- Questionable

          Bryce Callahan, CB, LAC: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful

          Andrew Billings, DT, LV: Leg -- Questionable

          Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Hip -- Questionable

          Rock Ya-Sin, CB, LV: Knee -- OUT

          Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- OUT

          Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- OUT

          Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB, TB: Hip -- Questionable

          Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- OUT

          Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

          Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

          Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET

          Richie James, WR, NYG: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: He has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is expected to play.

          Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Don't rely on any of the multiple TE options in New York. Start someone from an earlier contest.

          Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

          Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable

          Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

          Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable