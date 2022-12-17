Stephania Bell, Field Yates and Mike Clay examine the murky nature of the Dolphins' backfield right now. (1:38)

Saturday games

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Harrison Phillips, DE, MIN: Back -- Questionable

Danielle Hunter, LB, MIN: Neck -- Questionable

Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Illness -- Questionable

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Tyler Huntley gets another start, as he's cleared the league's concussion protocol.

David Bell, WR, CLE: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones should get the majority of WR targets.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Raheem Mostert is likely to get most of the RB touches, regardless of Wilson's ultimate status.

Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Hamstring -- OUT

Sunday games

1 p.m. ET

Offense

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: If you're looking for a longshot flex, Shi Smith could be the guy.

Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Equanimeous St. Brown gets a big boost in fantasy value.

Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: If you want to gamble on Dare Ogunbowale or Rex Burkhead, that's on you.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Chris Moore could end up as the team's WR1.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Amari Rodgers and Phillip Dorsett see extra looks.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Lawrence is fully expected to be able to start this one.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Justin Watson might see some action in 3-WR sets.

Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Taysom Hill is the obvious choice to actually play at the TE position this week.

Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, he could see some targets when Hill moves into his gadget formations.

Mike White, QB, NYJ: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Zach Wilson is in line to start this one with White ailing.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Denzel Mims has a chance to step up.

Kenny Pickett, QB, PIT: Concussion -- Doubtful

Impact: Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph. Flip a coin.

Defense

Xavier Woods, S, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, DET: Illness -- Questionable

Steven Nelson, CB, HOU: Ankle -- OUT

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Travon Walker, DE, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Chad Muma, LB, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Darious Williams, CB, JAX: Abdomen -- Questionable

Pete Werner, LB, NO: Ankle -- Questionable

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable

Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

Reed Blankenship, S, PHI: Knee -- OUT

Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Doubtful

4 p.m. ET

Offense

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, but having Colt McCoy under center isn't promising.

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN: Finger -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced fully on Friday and should be able to start on Sunday.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's also currently more likely to play than not.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Mitchell Wilcox takes over TE duties.

Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Brett Rypien takes over for the ailing Wilson.

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Jerry Jeudy may be the only reliable WR option in the huddle.

Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Roll the dice between Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, and Freddie Swain if you're desperate.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: He's played for several weeks now after being listed as questionable.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Whichever back is healthiest gets the fantasy nod.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Pierre Strong Jr. could be a sleeper pick if both backs sit.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Nelson Agholor or Tyquan Thornton could potentially rise to the occasion.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Likely to be a game-time call as he's still in protocol.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If the veteran can play, he'll split work with Russell Gage.

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, TEN: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Julius Chestnut or Hassan Haskins might pick up a few table scraps behind Derrick Henry.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: This once again makes Chigoziem Okonkwo an appealing flex play.

Defense

Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- OUT

Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable

Trey Hendrickson, DE, CIN: Wrist -- OUT

Mike Hilton, CB, CIN: Knee -- OUT

Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Hip -- Questionable

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Knee -- Questionable

Bryce Callahan, CB, LAC: Abdomen -- Questionable

Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful

Andrew Billings, DT, LV: Leg -- Questionable

Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Hip -- Questionable

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, LV: Knee -- OUT

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- OUT

Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- OUT

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB, TB: Hip -- Questionable

Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- OUT

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

Denico Autry, DE, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Richie James, WR, NYG: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is expected to play.

Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Don't rely on any of the multiple TE options in New York. Start someone from an earlier contest.

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable

Chase Young, DE, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable