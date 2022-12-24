Field Yates reacts to Kenneth Walker III missing another practice and Mike Clay looks at how the Seahawks backfield may shake out if Walker is out against the Chiefs. (1:11)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to each game's scheduled kickoff time.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Saturday's 1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Tyler Huntley, questionable himself with a shoulder injury, is expected to start.

Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis will compete for the attention of Justin Fields ...

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: ... along with Velus Jones Jr. and N'Keal Harry.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Mitchell Wilcox will once again handle TE duties for the Bengals.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT/IR

Impact: Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers could get some extra looks.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Cooks is expected to return to action on Saturday.

Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Moore is also trending towards being able to start at wideout this weekend.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: He didn't play last week on the same amount of practice, so it's probably wise to have an alternative.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Remember that Stevenson didn't practice all that much last week and still ended up with 172 yards rushing.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Mac Jones threw for all of 112 yards last week. No Patriots receiver is all that exciting.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced in limited fashion all week, but is likely to be active for this one.

Tyquan Thornton, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, there may be a catch or two in his future, but that's all.

Chris Olave, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Jarvis Landry is on IR, so Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith will get the WR looks.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play and handle the bulk of the RB work.

DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He could be the RB2 on Seattle in the wake of Tony Jones Jr. being waived.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Finger -- OUT

Impact: Penny Hart could be forced into the mix ...

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Wrist -- Questionable

Impact: ... with Goodwin likely to be a game-time call.

Noah Fant, TE, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Will Dissly would be the one to step up if Fant can't dance this week.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Malik Willis will take snaps in this one ...

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: ... which doesn't bode well for Burks' receiving totals, should he play.

Defense

Calais Campbell, DT, BAL: Knee -- OUT

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- OUT

Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Calf -- Questionable

Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Finger -- OUT/IR

Sam Hubbard, DE, CIN: Calf -- OUT

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, CIN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

John Johnson III, S, CLE: Thigh -- Questionable

DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Steven Nelson, CB, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Hip -- Questionable

Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- OUT

Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Chest -- Questionable

Pete Werner, LB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable

Marcus Maye, S, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- OUT

Dylan Cole, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- OUT

Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Saturday's 4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: With nothing to lose, Gardner Minshew could be a fun fantasy option.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT

Impact: It's not the greatest matchup for Brock Purdy.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Going with any 49ers player not named Christian McCaffrey is a gamble.

Defense

Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT

Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

Kevin Givens, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

Charvarius Ward, CB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

Saturday night game

Andrew Billings, DT, LV: Leg -- Questionable

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, LV: Knee -- OUT

Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

Terrell Edmunds, S, PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: The team's stated plan was to have him rest all week so that he could play on Saturday night.

Sunday's games

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: AJ Dillon has cleared the league's concussion protocol. He'll likely share the RB work.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: It sounds like he'll play, likely to the chagrin of Raheem Mostert's fantasy managers.

Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: If he sits, it only serves to increase Mike Gesicki's value.

Bradley Chubb, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

Jaelan Phillips, LB, MIA: Toe -- Questionable

Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Keion Crossen, CB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Jevon Holland, S, MIA: Neck -- Questionable

Latavius Murray, RB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Marlon Mack appears to be the only viable RB option if Murray can't dress.

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Things are pointing towards Sutton being able to play.

Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Hinton, on the other hand, will not be able to rev things back up.

Randy Gregory, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

John Wolford, QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT

Impact: This note is mainly here to remind you that Baker Mayfield will likely start the rest of the way.

Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR: Calf -- OUT

Impact: He's done for the season, leaving the likes of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell.

Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Assuming he can go, he'll compete with Russell Gage for looks.

Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- OUT

Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- OUT

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Trace McSorley will start, but only because David Blough is a slightly worse idea.

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: The combination of the injury and the QB situation screams for you to steer clear.

Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

Markus Golden, LB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- Questionable

Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable