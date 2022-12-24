Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to each game's scheduled kickoff time.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Saturday's 1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Tyler Huntley, questionable himself with a shoulder injury, is expected to start.
Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis will compete for the attention of Justin Fields ...
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: ... along with Velus Jones Jr. and N'Keal Harry.
Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Mitchell Wilcox will once again handle TE duties for the Bengals.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT/IR
Impact: Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers could get some extra looks.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Cooks is expected to return to action on Saturday.
Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Moore is also trending towards being able to start at wideout this weekend.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: He didn't play last week on the same amount of practice, so it's probably wise to have an alternative.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Remember that Stevenson didn't practice all that much last week and still ended up with 172 yards rushing.
DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Mac Jones threw for all of 112 yards last week. No Patriots receiver is all that exciting.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: He practiced in limited fashion all week, but is likely to be active for this one.
Tyquan Thornton, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, there may be a catch or two in his future, but that's all.
Chris Olave, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Jarvis Landry is on IR, so Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith will get the WR looks.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play and handle the bulk of the RB work.
DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He could be the RB2 on Seattle in the wake of Tony Jones Jr. being waived.
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Finger -- OUT
Impact: Penny Hart could be forced into the mix ...
Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Wrist -- Questionable
Impact: ... with Goodwin likely to be a game-time call.
Noah Fant, TE, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Will Dissly would be the one to step up if Fant can't dance this week.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Malik Willis will take snaps in this one ...
Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: ... which doesn't bode well for Burks' receiving totals, should he play.
Defense
Calais Campbell, DT, BAL: Knee -- OUT
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- OUT
Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Calf -- Questionable
Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Finger -- OUT/IR
Sam Hubbard, DE, CIN: Calf -- OUT
Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, CIN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
John Johnson III, S, CLE: Thigh -- Questionable
DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Steven Nelson, CB, HOU: Foot -- Questionable
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Hip -- Questionable
Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- OUT
Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Chest -- Questionable
Pete Werner, LB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable
Marcus Maye, S, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- OUT
Dylan Cole, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- OUT
Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Saturday's 4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: With nothing to lose, Gardner Minshew could be a fun fantasy option.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT
Impact: It's not the greatest matchup for Brock Purdy.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Going with any 49ers player not named Christian McCaffrey is a gamble.
Defense
Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT
Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable
Kevin Givens, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT
Charvarius Ward, CB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable
Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
Saturday night game
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Andrew Billings, DT, LV: Leg -- Questionable
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, LV: Knee -- OUT
Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable
Terrell Edmunds, S, PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: The team's stated plan was to have him rest all week so that he could play on Saturday night.
Sunday's games
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET
Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: AJ Dillon has cleared the league's concussion protocol. He'll likely share the RB work.
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: It sounds like he'll play, likely to the chagrin of Raheem Mostert's fantasy managers.
Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: If he sits, it only serves to increase Mike Gesicki's value.
Bradley Chubb, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable
Jaelan Phillips, LB, MIA: Toe -- Questionable
Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Keion Crossen, CB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Jevon Holland, S, MIA: Neck -- Questionable
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m. ET
Latavius Murray, RB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Marlon Mack appears to be the only viable RB option if Murray can't dress.
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Things are pointing towards Sutton being able to play.
Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Hinton, on the other hand, will not be able to rev things back up.
Randy Gregory, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
John Wolford, QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT
Impact: This note is mainly here to remind you that Baker Mayfield will likely start the rest of the way.
Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR: Calf -- OUT
Impact: He's done for the season, leaving the likes of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell.
Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Assuming he can go, he'll compete with Russell Gage for looks.
Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- OUT
Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- OUT
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Trace McSorley will start, but only because David Blough is a slightly worse idea.
Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: The combination of the injury and the QB situation screams for you to steer clear.
Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT
Markus Golden, LB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- Questionable
Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable