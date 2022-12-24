        <
          Fantasy football Week 16 inactives: Status for Kenneth Walker III, Diontae Johnson and others

          play
          Should managers be concerned that Kenneth Walker will miss Week 16? (1:11)

          Field Yates reacts to Kenneth Walker III missing another practice and Mike Clay looks at how the Seahawks backfield may shake out if Walker is out against the Chiefs. (1:11)

          6:52 AM ET
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to each game's scheduled kickoff time.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Saturday's 1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Tyler Huntley, questionable himself with a shoulder injury, is expected to start.

          Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis will compete for the attention of Justin Fields ...

          Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: ... along with Velus Jones Jr. and N'Keal Harry.

          Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Mitchell Wilcox will once again handle TE duties for the Bengals.

          Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Foot -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Phillip Dorsett and Amari Rodgers could get some extra looks.

          Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Cooks is expected to return to action on Saturday.

          Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Moore is also trending towards being able to start at wideout this weekend.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: He didn't play last week on the same amount of practice, so it's probably wise to have an alternative.

          Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Remember that Stevenson didn't practice all that much last week and still ended up with 172 yards rushing.

          DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Mac Jones threw for all of 112 yards last week. No Patriots receiver is all that exciting.

          Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He practiced in limited fashion all week, but is likely to be active for this one.

          Tyquan Thornton, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: If he plays, there may be a catch or two in his future, but that's all.

          Chris Olave, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Jarvis Landry is on IR, so Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith will get the WR looks.

          Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play and handle the bulk of the RB work.

          DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He could be the RB2 on Seattle in the wake of Tony Jones Jr. being waived.

          Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Finger -- OUT
          Impact: Penny Hart could be forced into the mix ...

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Wrist -- Questionable
          Impact: ... with Goodwin likely to be a game-time call.

          Noah Fant, TE, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Will Dissly would be the one to step up if Fant can't dance this week.

          Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Malik Willis will take snaps in this one ...

          Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: ... which doesn't bode well for Burks' receiving totals, should he play.

          Defense

          Calais Campbell, DT, BAL: Knee -- OUT

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- OUT

          Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Calf -- Questionable

          Kindle Vildor, CB, CHI: Ankle -- OUT/IR

          Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: Finger -- OUT/IR

          Sam Hubbard, DE, CIN: Calf -- OUT

          Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, CIN: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

          John Johnson III, S, CLE: Thigh -- Questionable

          DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

          Steven Nelson, CB, HOU: Foot -- Questionable

          Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Hip -- Questionable

          Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- OUT

          Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Chest -- Questionable

          Pete Werner, LB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Marcus Maye, S, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- OUT

          Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- OUT

          Dylan Cole, LB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

          Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- OUT

          Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Saturday's 4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: With nothing to lose, Gardner Minshew could be a fun fantasy option.

          Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: It's not the greatest matchup for Brock Purdy.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Going with any 49ers player not named Christian McCaffrey is a gamble.

          Defense

          Dorance Armstrong, DE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT

          Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

          Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Illness -- Questionable

          Kevin Givens, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

          Charvarius Ward, CB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

          Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

          Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

          Saturday night game

          Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

          Andrew Billings, DT, LV: Leg -- Questionable

          Rock Ya-Sin, CB, LV: Knee -- OUT

          Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

          Terrell Edmunds, S, PIT: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: The team's stated plan was to have him rest all week so that he could play on Saturday night.

          Sunday's games

          Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

          Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: AJ Dillon has cleared the league's concussion protocol. He'll likely share the RB work.

          Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: It sounds like he'll play, likely to the chagrin of Raheem Mostert's fantasy managers.

          Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: If he sits, it only serves to increase Mike Gesicki's value.

          Bradley Chubb, LB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

          Jerome Baker, LB, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jaelan Phillips, LB, MIA: Toe -- Questionable

          Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Keion Crossen, CB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

          Jevon Holland, S, MIA: Neck -- Questionable

          Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m. ET

          Latavius Murray, RB, DEN: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Marlon Mack appears to be the only viable RB option if Murray can't dress.

          Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Things are pointing towards Sutton being able to play.

          Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Hinton, on the other hand, will not be able to rev things back up.

          Randy Gregory, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

          K'Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

          John Wolford, QB, LAR: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: This note is mainly here to remind you that Baker Mayfield will likely start the rest of the way.

          Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: He's done for the season, leaving the likes of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell.

          Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET

          Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Assuming he can go, he'll compete with Russell Gage for looks.

          Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- OUT

          Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- OUT

          Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

          Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Trace McSorley will start, but only because David Blough is a slightly worse idea.

          Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: The combination of the injury and the QB situation screams for you to steer clear.

          Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

          Markus Golden, LB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- Questionable

          Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable