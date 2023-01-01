Stephania Bells thinks it's a strong possibility Tyler Lockett could start against the Jets. (1:09)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Apparently, things aren't quite right just yet with McCoy, so the Cardinals will turn to David Blough.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Pick your poison, given the QB scenario here: Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, A.J. Green or Robbie Anderson.

Tommy Tremble, TE, CAR: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: He could be good for a couple of catches if he can play.

Dante Pettis, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Equanimeous St. Brown has cleared concussion protocol, so you could pivot in his direction, if needed.

Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Should he be able to play, Claypool is likely to dominate the target count.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play this weekend.

Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Courtland Sutton is ready to return to action, limiting most of Hinton's upside.

Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Could this mean a return to fantasy relevance for Albert Okwuegbunam?

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Royce Freeman may not have to share carries this week.

Teagan Quitoriano, TE, HOU: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Admit it. You had no idea he was the Texans' starting TE before reading this. Jordan Akins and Brevin Jordan will share targets.

Kylen Granson, TE, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Can Nick Foles-to-Jelani Woods win you a fantasy title?

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Although this game is technically meaningless to the Jaguars, Lawrence is not expected to sit this one out.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: The Dolphins will have to rely on Teddy Bridgewater to try and get them to the post-season.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He will probably split some of the RB duties with Damien Harris.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Expect Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor to start.

Tyquan Thornton, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Given Parker's injury, there's a huge opportunity here.

Hunter Henry, TE, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If he can play, he'll have a monopoly on any TE targets ...

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: ... with no other active options on the depth chart.

Chris Olave, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's looking likely to start alongside the likes of Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith.

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Once again, Gardner Minshew is going to start for the Eagles.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: All signs point to Jones being able to dress for this one.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Brian Robinson Jr. could have a huge day as a result.

Defense

Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

Antonio Hamilton, CB, ARI: Hip -- OUT

Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable

Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Wrist -- OUT

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Concussion -- Questionable

D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Randy Gregory, LB, DEN: Knee -- OUT/IR

Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Back -- Questionable

DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Shoulder -- OUT

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, IND: Neck -- OUT/IR

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Travon Walker, DE, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Chest -- Questionable

Pete Werner, LB, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable

Marcus Maye, S, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable

Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- Doubtful

Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Toe -- OUT

Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- Questionable

Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- Questionable

Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: He's looking like a game-time call, so having Allen Lazard as an alternative is not a bad idea.

Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Hello, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell? Is this thing on?

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Elbow -- Questionable

Impact: He's fully expected to play this week and catch as many passes from Baker Mayfield as possible.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Walker should start and get much of the RB workload this week.

Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: No practice all week leads us to assume DeeJay Dallas will be the primary backup.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Impact: He joins TE Will Dissly (knee) on the bench as we ring in 2023.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hand -- Questionable

Impact: There's not much else in the WR room beyond Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Since Garoppolo is "not able to move around and do stuff yet," Brock Purdy remains the man.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: The rumor mill seems to think Samuel might be able to get some snaps in during Week 18.

Defense

Keisean Nixon, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable

Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT

Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Illness -- Questionable

Lamarcus Joyner, S, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Larry Ogunjobi, DE, PIT: Toe -- Questionable

Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Playoff spot in hand, Tyler Huntley will handle things in the Ravens huddle.

Calais Campbell, DT, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- OUT