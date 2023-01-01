Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to each game's scheduled kickoff time.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Apparently, things aren't quite right just yet with McCoy, so the Cardinals will turn to David Blough.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Pick your poison, given the QB scenario here: Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, A.J. Green or Robbie Anderson.
Tommy Tremble, TE, CAR: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: He could be good for a couple of catches if he can play.
Dante Pettis, WR, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Equanimeous St. Brown has cleared concussion protocol, so you could pivot in his direction, if needed.
Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Should he be able to play, Claypool is likely to dominate the target count.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play this weekend.
Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Courtland Sutton is ready to return to action, limiting most of Hinton's upside.
Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Could this mean a return to fantasy relevance for Albert Okwuegbunam?
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Royce Freeman may not have to share carries this week.
Teagan Quitoriano, TE, HOU: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Admit it. You had no idea he was the Texans' starting TE before reading this. Jordan Akins and Brevin Jordan will share targets.
Kylen Granson, TE, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Can Nick Foles-to-Jelani Woods win you a fantasy title?
Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: Although this game is technically meaningless to the Jaguars, Lawrence is not expected to sit this one out.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: The Dolphins will have to rely on Teddy Bridgewater to try and get them to the post-season.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He will probably split some of the RB duties with Damien Harris.
DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Expect Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor to start.
Tyquan Thornton, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Given Parker's injury, there's a huge opportunity here.
Hunter Henry, TE, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If he can play, he'll have a monopoly on any TE targets ...
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: ... with no other active options on the depth chart.
Chris Olave, WR, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He's looking likely to start alongside the likes of Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith.
Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Once again, Gardner Minshew is going to start for the Eagles.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: All signs point to Jones being able to dress for this one.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Brian Robinson Jr. could have a huge day as a result.
Defense
Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT
Antonio Hamilton, CB, ARI: Hip -- OUT
Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable
Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Wrist -- OUT
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Concussion -- Questionable
D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Randy Gregory, LB, DEN: Knee -- OUT/IR
Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Back -- Questionable
DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Shoulder -- OUT
Yannick Ngakoue, DE, IND: Neck -- OUT/IR
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Travon Walker, DE, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Bradley Chubb, LB, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Chest -- Questionable
Pete Werner, LB, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
Marcus Maye, S, NO: Shoulder -- OUT
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- Questionable
Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- Doubtful
Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Toe -- OUT
Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- Questionable
Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- Questionable
Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
Benjamin St-Juste, CB, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: He's looking like a game-time call, so having Allen Lazard as an alternative is not a bad idea.
Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Hello, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell? Is this thing on?
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Elbow -- Questionable
Impact: He's fully expected to play this week and catch as many passes from Baker Mayfield as possible.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Walker should start and get much of the RB workload this week.
Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: No practice all week leads us to assume DeeJay Dallas will be the primary backup.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Shoulder -- OUT/IR
Impact: He joins TE Will Dissly (knee) on the bench as we ring in 2023.
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hand -- Questionable
Impact: There's not much else in the WR room beyond Lockett and DK Metcalf.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Since Garoppolo is "not able to move around and do stuff yet," Brock Purdy remains the man.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: The rumor mill seems to think Samuel might be able to get some snaps in during Week 18.
Defense
Keisean Nixon, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable
Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- OUT
Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Illness -- Questionable
Lamarcus Joyner, S, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Larry Ogunjobi, DE, PIT: Toe -- Questionable
Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Playoff spot in hand, Tyler Huntley will handle things in the Ravens huddle.
Calais Campbell, DT, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- OUT