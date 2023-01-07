        <
          Fantasy football Week 18 inactives: Status for Josh Jacobs, Treylon Burks and others

          3:00 PM ET
          Saturday games

          Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET

          Skyy Moore, WR, KC: Hand -- OUT
          Impact: Kadarius Toney could be a better dart-throw option.

          Mecole Hardman, WR, KC: Pelvis -- OUT

          Harrison Butker, K, KC: Back -- Active

          L'Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: Hip -- Active

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Hip -- Active
          Impact: Zamir White could still get a chance to take some handoffs from Jarrett Stidham.

          Darien Butler, LB, LV: Concussion -- OUT

          Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET

          Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: He's played through this injury for weeks. No way he misses this one with a division title in the balance.

          Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

          Travon Walker, DE, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

          Rayshawn Jenkins, S, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: It's not looking good for him to play, but given the stakes, there's a chance.

          Dylan Cole, LB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

          Sunday 1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: The goal right now is to have him available for the first week of the NFL playoffs.

          Tyler Huntley, QB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Anthony Brown would get the call if Huntley can't go.

          DeSean Jackson, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: He hasn't practiced all week and may not see a ton of targets even if he does get on the field.

          D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Expect a lot of touches for Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear if he sits.

          Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Nathan Peterman has tremendous shoes to fill in the finale.

          Amari Cooper, WR, CLE: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: After scoring twice last week, it would be nice to see him back on the field again on Sunday.

          Phillip Dorsett, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore and Amari Rodgers make up the team's WR trio.

          Nick Foles, QB, IND: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: The uninspiring Sam Ehlinger once again takes over control of this offense.

          Kylen Granson, TE, IND: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Jelani Woods is the best TE alternative on the Colts.

          Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Skylar Thompson will start for the Dolphins in a must-win game.

          Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA: Finger -- Questionable
          Impact: Mike Glennon was signed earlier this week, just so the Dolphins would have at least one healthy backup.

          Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Both he and DeVante Parker are expected to start in a must-win game.

          Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: His status is more important to Hunter Henry's chances at a big fantasy day.

          Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Given his use all over the field for this offense, if he plays, he should get a lot of touches.

          Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: He's practiced in a limited fashion all week, but should see some action.

          Mike White, QB, NYJ: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Joe Flacco gets the start with Zach Wilson backing him up.

          Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: With nothing to play for in this one, we'd expect Jones to sit.

          Defense

          Calais Campbell, DT, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

          Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Back -- Questionable

          Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

          Jaylon Jones, CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

          Eli Apple, CB, CIN: Neck -- Questionable

          Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Steven Nelson, CB, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

          Stephon Gilmore, CB, IND: Wrist -- Questionable

          Brandon Facyson, CB, IND: Concussion -- Questionable

          Bradley Chubb, LB, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

          Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Quad -- Questionable

          Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

          Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

          Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Chest -- Questionable

          Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

          Marcus Maye, S, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Lamarcus Joyner, S, NYJ: Hip -- OUT

          Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

          Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, PIT: Ankle -- Questionable

          Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- OUT

          Logan Ryan, S, TB: Knee -- OUT

          Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

          Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- Questionable

          Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: David Blough will take snaps under center for Arizona -- and hopefully not for you.

          James Conner, RB, ARI: Shin -- OUT
          Impact: Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram will split carries.

          DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Marquise Brown will play, but Robbie Anderson will not.

          Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Jerry Jeudy, on the other hand, will be able to suit up.

          Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Van Jefferson is likely to be the top WR option for the Rams this week.

          Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Given that he has missed so much time, it makes sense for him to get at least some action in Week 18.

          Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: DeeJay Dallas should get a huge bump in snaps and targets behind Kenneth Walker III.

          Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Shin -- Questionable
          Impact: Lockett is fully expected to play in Week 18.

          Noah Fant, TE, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: It's looking unlikely that he will play, but Colby Parkinson isn't exactly an exciting replacement.

          Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Brock Purdy looks to continue his solid run as the starter.

          Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Elijah Mitchell will be activated from IR and may get some extra looks.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Don't expect him to be too involved after missing so much time.

          Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Jonathan Williams will finish out the season as the Commanders' No. 1 back.

          Defense

          Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

          Leki Fotu, DT, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Antonio Hamilton, CB, ARI: Hip -- OUT

          Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable

          DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

          Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT

          D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Knee -- OUT

          Damarri Mathis, CB, DEN: Head -- Questionable

          Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Greg Gaines, DT, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Nick Scott, S, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck -- OUT

          Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- Doubtful

          Josh Sweat, DE, PHI: Neck -- OUT

          Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Toe -- OUT

          Uchenna Nwosu, LB, SEA: Foot -- Questionable

          Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

          Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- Questionable

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Back -- OUT

          Jamin Davis, LB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

          Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He's had limited practice all week but is expected to be able to play.

          Keisean Nixon, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable