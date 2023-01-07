Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to each game's scheduled kickoff time.
Saturday games
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET
Skyy Moore, WR, KC: Hand -- OUT
Impact: Kadarius Toney could be a better dart-throw option.
Mecole Hardman, WR, KC: Pelvis -- OUT
Harrison Butker, K, KC: Back -- Active
L'Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: Hip -- Active
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Hip -- Active
Impact: Zamir White could still get a chance to take some handoffs from Jarrett Stidham.
Darien Butler, LB, LV: Concussion -- OUT
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET
Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: He's played through this injury for weeks. No way he misses this one with a division title in the balance.
Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Travon Walker, DE, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Rayshawn Jenkins, S, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable
Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: It's not looking good for him to play, but given the stakes, there's a chance.
Dylan Cole, LB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Knee -- Questionable
Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- Questionable
Sunday 1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT
Impact: The goal right now is to have him available for the first week of the NFL playoffs.
Tyler Huntley, QB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Anthony Brown would get the call if Huntley can't go.
DeSean Jackson, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: He hasn't practiced all week and may not see a ton of targets even if he does get on the field.
D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Expect a lot of touches for Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear if he sits.
Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Nathan Peterman has tremendous shoes to fill in the finale.
Amari Cooper, WR, CLE: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: After scoring twice last week, it would be nice to see him back on the field again on Sunday.
Phillip Dorsett, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore and Amari Rodgers make up the team's WR trio.
Nick Foles, QB, IND: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: The uninspiring Sam Ehlinger once again takes over control of this offense.
Kylen Granson, TE, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Jelani Woods is the best TE alternative on the Colts.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Skylar Thompson will start for the Dolphins in a must-win game.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA: Finger -- Questionable
Impact: Mike Glennon was signed earlier this week, just so the Dolphins would have at least one healthy backup.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Both he and DeVante Parker are expected to start in a must-win game.
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: His status is more important to Hunter Henry's chances at a big fantasy day.
Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Given his use all over the field for this offense, if he plays, he should get a lot of touches.
Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: He's practiced in a limited fashion all week, but should see some action.
Mike White, QB, NYJ: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Joe Flacco gets the start with Zach Wilson backing him up.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: With nothing to play for in this one, we'd expect Jones to sit.
Defense
Calais Campbell, DT, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable
Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Back -- Questionable
Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Jaylon Jones, CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT
Eli Apple, CB, CIN: Neck -- Questionable
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Steven Nelson, CB, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
Stephon Gilmore, CB, IND: Wrist -- Questionable
Brandon Facyson, CB, IND: Concussion -- Questionable
Bradley Chubb, LB, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable
Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Quad -- Questionable
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable
Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Chest -- Questionable
Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
Marcus Maye, S, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable
Lamarcus Joyner, S, NYJ: Hip -- OUT
Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, PIT: Ankle -- Questionable
Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- OUT
Logan Ryan, S, TB: Knee -- OUT
Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Shoulder -- OUT
Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- Questionable
Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET games
Offense
Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: David Blough will take snaps under center for Arizona -- and hopefully not for you.
James Conner, RB, ARI: Shin -- OUT
Impact: Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram will split carries.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Marquise Brown will play, but Robbie Anderson will not.
Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Jerry Jeudy, on the other hand, will be able to suit up.
Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Van Jefferson is likely to be the top WR option for the Rams this week.
Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Given that he has missed so much time, it makes sense for him to get at least some action in Week 18.
Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: DeeJay Dallas should get a huge bump in snaps and targets behind Kenneth Walker III.
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Shin -- Questionable
Impact: Lockett is fully expected to play in Week 18.
Noah Fant, TE, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking unlikely that he will play, but Colby Parkinson isn't exactly an exciting replacement.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Brock Purdy looks to continue his solid run as the starter.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Elijah Mitchell will be activated from IR and may get some extra looks.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Don't expect him to be too involved after missing so much time.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Jonathan Williams will finish out the season as the Commanders' No. 1 back.
Defense
Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT
Leki Fotu, DT, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable
Antonio Hamilton, CB, ARI: Hip -- OUT
Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable
DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT
D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Knee -- OUT
Damarri Mathis, CB, DEN: Head -- Questionable
Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- Doubtful
Greg Gaines, DT, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Nick Scott, S, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck -- OUT
Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- Doubtful
Josh Sweat, DE, PHI: Neck -- OUT
Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Toe -- OUT
Uchenna Nwosu, LB, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- Questionable
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Back -- OUT
Jamin Davis, LB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable
Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable
Sunday night game
DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He's had limited practice all week but is expected to be able to play.
Keisean Nixon, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable