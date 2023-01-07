Stephania Bell discusses why fantasy managers should be optimistic when it comes to Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams playing vs. the Chiefs. (0:43)

Saturday games

Skyy Moore, WR, KC: Hand -- OUT

Impact: Kadarius Toney could be a better dart-throw option.

Mecole Hardman, WR, KC: Pelvis -- OUT

Harrison Butker, K, KC: Back -- Active

L'Jarius Sneed, CB, KC: Hip -- Active

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Hip -- Active

Impact: Zamir White could still get a chance to take some handoffs from Jarrett Stidham.

Darien Butler, LB, LV: Concussion -- OUT

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: He's played through this injury for weeks. No way he misses this one with a division title in the balance.

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Travon Walker, DE, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Rayshawn Jenkins, S, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: It's not looking good for him to play, but given the stakes, there's a chance.

Dylan Cole, LB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Kristian Fulton, CB, TEN: Groin -- Questionable

Sunday 1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- OUT

Impact: The goal right now is to have him available for the first week of the NFL playoffs.

Tyler Huntley, QB, BAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Anthony Brown would get the call if Huntley can't go.

DeSean Jackson, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He hasn't practiced all week and may not see a ton of targets even if he does get on the field.

D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expect a lot of touches for Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear if he sits.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Nathan Peterman has tremendous shoes to fill in the finale.

Amari Cooper, WR, CLE: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: After scoring twice last week, it would be nice to see him back on the field again on Sunday.

Phillip Dorsett, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore and Amari Rodgers make up the team's WR trio.

Nick Foles, QB, IND: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: The uninspiring Sam Ehlinger once again takes over control of this offense.

Kylen Granson, TE, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Jelani Woods is the best TE alternative on the Colts.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Skylar Thompson will start for the Dolphins in a must-win game.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA: Finger -- Questionable

Impact: Mike Glennon was signed earlier this week, just so the Dolphins would have at least one healthy backup.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Both he and DeVante Parker are expected to start in a must-win game.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: His status is more important to Hunter Henry's chances at a big fantasy day.

Taysom Hill, TE, NO: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Given his use all over the field for this offense, if he plays, he should get a lot of touches.

Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: He's practiced in a limited fashion all week, but should see some action.

Mike White, QB, NYJ: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Joe Flacco gets the start with Zach Wilson backing him up.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: With nothing to play for in this one, we'd expect Jones to sit.

Defense

Calais Campbell, DT, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Calf -- Questionable

Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Back -- Questionable

Kyler Gordon, CB, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Jaylon Jones, CB, CHI: Concussion -- OUT

Eli Apple, CB, CIN: Neck -- Questionable

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Steven Nelson, CB, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

Stephon Gilmore, CB, IND: Wrist -- Questionable

Brandon Facyson, CB, IND: Concussion -- Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB, MIA: Ankle -- Questionable

Eric Rowe, S, MIA: Quad -- Questionable

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Jalen Mills, CB, NE: Groin -- Questionable

Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Chest -- Questionable

Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

Marcus Maye, S, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable

Lamarcus Joyner, S, NYJ: Hip -- OUT

Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Myles Jack, LB, PIT: Groin -- Questionable

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, PIT: Ankle -- Questionable

Vita Vea, DT, TB: Calf -- OUT

Logan Ryan, S, TB: Knee -- OUT

Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

Jamel Dean, CB, TB: Toe -- Questionable

Mike Edwards, S, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET games

Offense

Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: David Blough will take snaps under center for Arizona -- and hopefully not for you.

James Conner, RB, ARI: Shin -- OUT

Impact: Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram will split carries.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Marquise Brown will play, but Robbie Anderson will not.

Kendall Hinton, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Jerry Jeudy, on the other hand, will be able to suit up.

Ben Skowronek, WR, LAR: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Van Jefferson is likely to be the top WR option for the Rams this week.

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Given that he has missed so much time, it makes sense for him to get at least some action in Week 18.

Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: DeeJay Dallas should get a huge bump in snaps and targets behind Kenneth Walker III.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Shin -- Questionable

Impact: Lockett is fully expected to play in Week 18.

Noah Fant, TE, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: It's looking unlikely that he will play, but Colby Parkinson isn't exactly an exciting replacement.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Brock Purdy looks to continue his solid run as the starter.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Elijah Mitchell will be activated from IR and may get some extra looks.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Don't expect him to be too involved after missing so much time.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Jonathan Williams will finish out the season as the Commanders' No. 1 back.

Defense

Zach Allen, DT, ARI: Hand -- OUT

Leki Fotu, DT, ARI: Shoulder -- Questionable

Antonio Hamilton, CB, ARI: Hip -- OUT

Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, DAL: Neck -- OUT

D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Knee -- OUT

Damarri Mathis, CB, DEN: Head -- Questionable

Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Ankle -- Doubtful

Greg Gaines, DT, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Nick Scott, S, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Neck -- OUT

Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Knee -- Doubtful

Josh Sweat, DE, PHI: Neck -- OUT

Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Toe -- OUT

Uchenna Nwosu, LB, SEA: Foot -- Questionable

Ryan Neal, S, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- Questionable

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Back -- OUT

Jamin Davis, LB, WAS: Knee -- Questionable

Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Ankle -- Questionable

Sunday night game

DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's had limited practice all week but is expected to be able to play.

Keisean Nixon, CB, GB: Groin -- Questionable