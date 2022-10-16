Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Best of ESPN Fantasy Football Content Get your lineups set for your Week 6 fantasy football matchups with analysis for each of the games left to be played, last-minute pickup options, and our take on the biggest stories of the weekend. • The Playbook: Week 6

Mike Clay breaks down each game from all angles, with projections and advice for key players. • Fantasy Hot Seat

Eric Karabell discusses players who are facing the most pressure to perform, including some tough start/sit decisions. • Last-minute pickups

Matt Bowen offers names to consider if you need a bye-week fill-in or if you're streaming at a position. Also See: Week 6 rankings | Daily Notes

Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's going to be a game-time decision, but is looking likely to play.

Justice Hill, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Kenyan Drake is expected to once again backup J.K. Dobbins.

Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Devin Duvernay once again rules the roost in the Ravens' WR pecking order.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: It's looking like he'll be a game-time call. Have other plans in place.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Hurst has played through being questionable since Week 4. He should be able to suit up.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Amari Rodgers could take over his targets.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Deon Jackson is expected to handle a large chunk of the RB1 duties.

Nyheim Hines, RB, IND: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Phillip Lindsay was promoted from the practice squad to take his place.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Currently expected to play, although Christian Kirk might be the better fantasy option.

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Tim Jones will get extra looks in the Jaguars offense.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: All signs point to Tagovailoa returning to action next week.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He's cleared the league's concussion protocol, but Skylar Thompson will still start.

Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to start as usual this weekend.

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: If he can't go, Kene Nwangwu would be Dalvin Cook's relief.

Mac Jones, QB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He did practice some this week, but Bailey Zappe is more likely to start.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Expect this weekend to be the start of the Rhamondre Stevenson show.

Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Kendrick Bourne might be worth a look if you've got some WR byes.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play and would be the most valuable Patriots WR.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Hunter Henry's fantasy value diminishes should Smith be able to play.

Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Andy Dalton is going to start, with Taysom Hill's gadgetry at the ready.

Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Marquez Callaway is in line to start.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Tre'Quan Smith is in line to start.

Chris Olave, WR, NO: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Olave is expected not to be active for this week's game.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Once again, Richie James and David Sills V will fill in.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Darius Slayton was a popular target for Daniel Jones last week.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: With all the injuries in the WR room, this would be a golden opportunity.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Zach Gentry has a chance to make some noise.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Russell Gage and Chris Godwin are not on the injury report and should both play.

Defense

Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Concussion -- OUT

Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad -- Questionable

DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Foot -- Questionable

Foyesade Oluokun, LB, JAX: Calf -- Questionable

Kader Kohou, CB, MIA: Oblique -- Doubtful

Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Josh Uche, LB, NE: Hamstring -- OUT

Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- OUT

Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- Questionable

Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf -- Doubtful

Tony Jefferson, S, NYG: Foot -- OUT

Cor'Dale Flott, CB, NYG: Calf -- OUT

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

Cameron Sutton, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, PIT: Knee -- OUT

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT

Nick Bosa, DE, SF: Groin -- Questionable

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Hand -- OUT

Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT

Logan Ryan, S, TB: Foot -- OUT

Mike Edwards, S, TB: Elbow -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Darrel Williams, RB, ARI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Keaontay Ingram becomes a fantasy wild-card as the Cardinals' No. 2 RB option.

James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Eno Benjamin will likely become the Arizona's primary back.

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Matt Ammendola kicks in his place.

Jake Kumerow, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Meanwhile, Isaiah McKenzie has cleared the league's concussion protocol.

Baker Mayfield, QB, CAR: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: PJ Walker is going to start this one for the Panthers.

Robbie Anderson, WR, CAR: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: This will probably depend on how he feels in the morning.

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Personal -- OUT

Impact: Ronnie Rivers and Malcolm Brown will back up Darrell Henderson Jr.

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: While his mere appearance on the injury report may give you the jitters, currently it looks like he will play.

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: All signs point to his being able to play today.

Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Kenneth Walker III takes over RB1 duties for Seattle with Penny now done for 2022.

Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Dareke Young would be the one to step in, if needed.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He would be the WR3 behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett if he plays.

Defense

Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Hand -- Questionable

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Groin -- Questionable

Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs -- OUT

Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Foot -- Questionable

Cobie Durant, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

Al Woods , DT, SEA: Knee -- Doubtful

Shelby Harris, DE, SEA: Hip -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: Cooper Rush could easily still start in this one, so be careful.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: The late add to the injury report is concerning, but it may well just be precautionary.