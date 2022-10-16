        <
          Fantasy football Week 6 inactives: Status for Cooper Kupp, Chris Olave and others

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He's going to be a game-time decision, but is looking likely to play.

          Justice Hill, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Kenyan Drake is expected to once again backup J.K. Dobbins.

          Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Devin Duvernay once again rules the roost in the Ravens' WR pecking order.

          Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: It's looking like he'll be a game-time call. Have other plans in place.

          Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Hurst has played through being questionable since Week 4. He should be able to suit up.

          Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Amari Rodgers could take over his targets.

          Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Deon Jackson is expected to handle a large chunk of the RB1 duties.

          Nyheim Hines, RB, IND: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Phillip Lindsay was promoted from the practice squad to take his place.

          Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Currently expected to play, although Christian Kirk might be the better fantasy option.

          Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Tim Jones will get extra looks in the Jaguars offense.

          Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: All signs point to Tagovailoa returning to action next week.

          Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: He's cleared the league's concussion protocol, but Skylar Thompson will still start.

          Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to start as usual this weekend.

          Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can't go, Kene Nwangwu would be Dalvin Cook's relief.

          Mac Jones, QB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He did practice some this week, but Bailey Zappe is more likely to start.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Expect this weekend to be the start of the Rhamondre Stevenson show.

          Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Kendrick Bourne might be worth a look if you've got some WR byes.

          Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play and would be the most valuable Patriots WR.

          Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Hunter Henry's fantasy value diminishes should Smith be able to play.

          Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Andy Dalton is going to start, with Taysom Hill's gadgetry at the ready.

          Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Marquez Callaway is in line to start.

          Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Tre'Quan Smith is in line to start.

          Chris Olave, WR, NO: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Olave is expected not to be active for this week's game.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Once again, Richie James and David Sills V will fill in.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Darius Slayton was a popular target for Daniel Jones last week.

          Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: With all the injuries in the WR room, this would be a golden opportunity.

          Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Zach Gentry has a chance to make some noise.

          Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Russell Gage and Chris Godwin are not on the injury report and should both play.

          Defense

          Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Concussion -- OUT

          Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad -- Questionable

          DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Foot -- Questionable

          Foyesade Oluokun, LB, JAX: Calf -- Questionable

          Kader Kohou, CB, MIA: Oblique -- Doubtful

          Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Josh Uche, LB, NE: Hamstring -- OUT

          Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- OUT

          Marcus Maye, S, NO: Ribs -- Questionable

          Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

          Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

          Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf -- Doubtful

          Tony Jefferson, S, NYG: Foot -- OUT

          Cor'Dale Flott, CB, NYG: Calf -- OUT

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

          Cameron Sutton, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

          Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, PIT: Knee -- OUT

          Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT

          Nick Bosa, DE, SF: Groin -- Questionable

          Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee -- OUT

          Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Hand -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT

          Logan Ryan, S, TB: Foot -- OUT

          Mike Edwards, S, TB: Elbow -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Darrel Williams, RB, ARI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Keaontay Ingram becomes a fantasy wild-card as the Cardinals' No. 2 RB option.

          James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Eno Benjamin will likely become the Arizona's primary back.

          Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Matt Ammendola kicks in his place.

          Jake Kumerow, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Meanwhile, Isaiah McKenzie has cleared the league's concussion protocol.

          Baker Mayfield, QB, CAR: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: PJ Walker is going to start this one for the Panthers.

          Robbie Anderson, WR, CAR: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: This will probably depend on how he feels in the morning.

          Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Personal -- OUT
          Impact: Ronnie Rivers and Malcolm Brown will back up Darrell Henderson Jr.

          Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: While his mere appearance on the injury report may give you the jitters, currently it looks like he will play.

          Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: All signs point to his being able to play today.

          Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Kenneth Walker III takes over RB1 duties for Seattle with Penny now done for 2022.

          Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Dareke Young would be the one to step in, if needed.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He would be the WR3 behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett if he plays.

          Defense

          Rashard Lawrence, DT, ARI: Hand -- Questionable

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Groin -- Questionable

          Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs -- OUT

          Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

          Aaron Donald, DT, LAR: Foot -- Questionable

          Cobie Durant, CB, LAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Al Woods , DT, SEA: Knee -- Doubtful

          Shelby Harris, DE, SEA: Hip -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: Cooper Rush could easily still start in this one, so be careful.

          CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: The late add to the injury report is concerning, but it may well just be precautionary.