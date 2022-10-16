Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He's going to be a game-time decision, but is looking likely to play.
Justice Hill, RB, BAL: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Kenyan Drake is expected to once again backup J.K. Dobbins.
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Devin Duvernay once again rules the roost in the Ravens' WR pecking order.
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking like he'll be a game-time call. Have other plans in place.
Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Hurst has played through being questionable since Week 4. He should be able to suit up.
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Amari Rodgers could take over his targets.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Deon Jackson is expected to handle a large chunk of the RB1 duties.
Nyheim Hines, RB, IND: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Phillip Lindsay was promoted from the practice squad to take his place.
Zay Jones, WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Currently expected to play, although Christian Kirk might be the better fantasy option.
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Tim Jones will get extra looks in the Jaguars offense.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: All signs point to Tagovailoa returning to action next week.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, MIA: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: He's cleared the league's concussion protocol, but Skylar Thompson will still start.
Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to start as usual this weekend.
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: If he can't go, Kene Nwangwu would be Dalvin Cook's relief.
Mac Jones, QB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He did practice some this week, but Bailey Zappe is more likely to start.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Expect this weekend to be the start of the Rhamondre Stevenson show.
Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Kendrick Bourne might be worth a look if you've got some WR byes.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play and would be the most valuable Patriots WR.
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Hunter Henry's fantasy value diminishes should Smith be able to play.
Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Andy Dalton is going to start, with Taysom Hill's gadgetry at the ready.
Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Marquez Callaway is in line to start.
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Tre'Quan Smith is in line to start.
Chris Olave, WR, NO: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Olave is expected not to be active for this week's game.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Once again, Richie James and David Sills V will fill in.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Darius Slayton was a popular target for Daniel Jones last week.
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: With all the injuries in the WR room, this would be a golden opportunity.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Zach Gentry has a chance to make some noise.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Russell Gage and Chris Godwin are not on the injury report and should both play.
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Darrel Williams, RB, ARI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Keaontay Ingram becomes a fantasy wild-card as the Cardinals' No. 2 RB option.
James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Eno Benjamin will likely become the Arizona's primary back.
Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Matt Ammendola kicks in his place.
Jake Kumerow, WR, BUF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Meanwhile, Isaiah McKenzie has cleared the league's concussion protocol.
Baker Mayfield, QB, CAR: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: PJ Walker is going to start this one for the Panthers.
Robbie Anderson, WR, CAR: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: This will probably depend on how he feels in the morning.
Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Personal -- OUT
Impact: Ronnie Rivers and Malcolm Brown will back up Darrell Henderson Jr.
Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: While his mere appearance on the injury report may give you the jitters, currently it looks like he will play.
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: All signs point to his being able to play today.
Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Kenneth Walker III takes over RB1 duties for Seattle with Penny now done for 2022.
Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Dareke Young would be the one to step in, if needed.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He would be the WR3 behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett if he plays.
Sunday night game
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: Cooper Rush could easily still start in this one, so be careful.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: The late add to the injury report is concerning, but it may well just be precautionary.