Stephania Bell thinks because Keenan Allen's injury status is still ambiguous, fantasy managers should be wary. (1:21)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Gus Edwards is back from IR and will join Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in a committee.

Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Limited practice all week, but currently expected to play.

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: While he's clearly a bit banged up, expect Andrews to suit up for this one.

Baker Mayfield, QB, CAR: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: PJ Walker should start for what is now a McCaffrey-less offense.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Jamaal Williams is likely to get the start in what could be, at best, a game-time call for Swift.

DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy will battle it out for WR3 duties.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced on Friday and should be the WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: The timing works out, with Sammy Watkins returning from IR.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs should continue to get the majority of WR targets.

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Jamal Agnew (knee) is out, leaving the backup WR cupboard quite bare if Jones can't go.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: With the emergence of Wan'Dale Robinson, nobody's missing Golladay.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Darius Slayton could be in the flex conversation.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Russell Gage will presumably be the WR3.

Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Cade Otton should continue to get Tom Brady's attention.

Kyle Philips, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine gets a bump in fantasy value.

Carson Wentz, QB, WAS: Finger -- OUT/IR

Impact: Taylor Heinicke steps into the Washington huddle.

Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin would be the top WR options if he sits.

Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Either Cam Sims or Dax Milne could surprise.

Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf -- OUT

Impact: John Bates (hamstring) is questionable himself, so you may want to look elsewhere.

Defense

Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin -- Questionable

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Quad -- Questionable

Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Concussion -- Doubtful

Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable

Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf -- OUT

Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Charles Harris, DE, DET: Groin -- OUT

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Nose -- OUT

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad -- Questionable

DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Foot -- Questionable

Foyesade Oluokun, LB, JAX: Calf -- Questionable

Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf -- OUT

Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT

Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Hip -- OUT

Mike Edwards, S, TB: Elbow -- Questionable

Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Brett Rypien will get a chance to fill Wilson's ever-shrinking shoes.

Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are both less-than-100%, but not on the injury report.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: The team is optimistic that Jordan will be able to play.

Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Sony Michel will spell Austin Ekeler when needed.

Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Mike Williams suddenly has a lot less help keeping double-teams away.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Michael Bandy was signed from the practice squad, and next week is the Chargers' bye. Beware!

Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Gerald Everett will start at tight end for the Chargers.

Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Taylor Bertolet is the likely replacement.

Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel -- Questionable

Impact: Albert Wilson could see some looks if he sits.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Currently expected to play, with Keelan Cole potentially in the mix if he can't.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Foster Moreau makes for an interesting TE pivot.

Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Personal -- OUT

Impact: Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis will start as the disgruntled Moore's team-imposed banishment plays out.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He missed practice all week with an eye on being ready for Sunday. We'll see.

Defense

DeShawn Williams, DE, DEN: Back -- Questionable

D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Calf -- OUT/IR

Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Isaiah Dunn, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT

Charvarius Ward, CB, SF: Groin -- Questionable

Talanoa Hufanga, S, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Skylar Thompson, QB, MIA: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: Luckily, Tua Tagovailoa is back and ready to start.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: It looks like the questionable tag is more "paperwork" than actual fear of his not playing.

Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Mike Gesicki could have a huge night if Smythe is out.

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back -- Questionable

Christian Wilkins, DE, MIA: Hand -- Questionable

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

Kader Kohou, CB, MIA: Oblique -- Questionable