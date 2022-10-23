Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Gus Edwards is back from IR and will join Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in a committee.
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Limited practice all week, but currently expected to play.
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: While he's clearly a bit banged up, expect Andrews to suit up for this one.
Baker Mayfield, QB, CAR: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: PJ Walker should start for what is now a McCaffrey-less offense.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Jamaal Williams is likely to get the start in what could be, at best, a game-time call for Swift.
DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy will battle it out for WR3 duties.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced on Friday and should be the WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: The timing works out, with Sammy Watkins returning from IR.
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs should continue to get the majority of WR targets.
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Jamal Agnew (knee) is out, leaving the backup WR cupboard quite bare if Jones can't go.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: With the emergence of Wan'Dale Robinson, nobody's missing Golladay.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Darius Slayton could be in the flex conversation.
Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Russell Gage will presumably be the WR3.
Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Cade Otton should continue to get Tom Brady's attention.
Kyle Philips, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine gets a bump in fantasy value.
Carson Wentz, QB, WAS: Finger -- OUT/IR
Impact: Taylor Heinicke steps into the Washington huddle.
Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin would be the top WR options if he sits.
Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Either Cam Sims or Dax Milne could surprise.
Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf -- OUT
Impact: John Bates (hamstring) is questionable himself, so you may want to look elsewhere.
Defense
Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin -- Questionable
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Quad -- Questionable
Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Concussion -- Doubtful
Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable
Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf -- OUT
Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Concussion -- OUT
Charles Harris, DE, DET: Groin -- OUT
Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Nose -- OUT
Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad -- Questionable
DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Foot -- Questionable
Foyesade Oluokun, LB, JAX: Calf -- Questionable
Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf -- OUT
Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT
Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Hip -- OUT
Mike Edwards, S, TB: Elbow -- Questionable
Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Brett Rypien will get a chance to fill Wilson's ever-shrinking shoes.
Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are both less-than-100%, but not on the injury report.
Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: The team is optimistic that Jordan will be able to play.
Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Sony Michel will spell Austin Ekeler when needed.
Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Mike Williams suddenly has a lot less help keeping double-teams away.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Michael Bandy was signed from the practice squad, and next week is the Chargers' bye. Beware!
Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Gerald Everett will start at tight end for the Chargers.
Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Taylor Bertolet is the likely replacement.
Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel -- Questionable
Impact: Albert Wilson could see some looks if he sits.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Currently expected to play, with Keelan Cole potentially in the mix if he can't.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Foster Moreau makes for an interesting TE pivot.
Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Personal -- OUT
Impact: Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis will start as the disgruntled Moore's team-imposed banishment plays out.
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He missed practice all week with an eye on being ready for Sunday. We'll see.
Defense
DeShawn Williams, DE, DEN: Back -- Questionable
D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Calf -- OUT/IR
Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
Isaiah Dunn, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT
Charvarius Ward, CB, SF: Groin -- Questionable
Talanoa Hufanga, S, SF: Concussion -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Skylar Thompson, QB, MIA: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: Luckily, Tua Tagovailoa is back and ready to start.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: It looks like the questionable tag is more "paperwork" than actual fear of his not playing.
Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Mike Gesicki could have a huge night if Smythe is out.
Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back -- Questionable
Christian Wilkins, DE, MIA: Hand -- Questionable
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
Kader Kohou, CB, MIA: Oblique -- Questionable