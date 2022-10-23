        <
        >

          Fantasy football Week 7 inactives: Status for D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and others

          play
          Stephania Bell urges caution with Keenan Allen (1:21)

          Stephania Bell thinks because Keenan Allen's injury status is still ambiguous, fantasy managers should be wary. (1:21)

          6:50 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Gus Edwards is back from IR and will join Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in a committee.

          Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited practice all week, but currently expected to play.

          Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: While he's clearly a bit banged up, expect Andrews to suit up for this one.

          Baker Mayfield, QB, CAR: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: PJ Walker should start for what is now a McCaffrey-less offense.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Jamaal Williams is likely to get the start in what could be, at best, a game-time call for Swift.

          DJ Chark, WR, DET: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy will battle it out for WR3 duties.

          Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced on Friday and should be the WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.

          Randall Cobb, WR, GB: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: The timing works out, with Sammy Watkins returning from IR.

          Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs should continue to get the majority of WR targets.

          Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Jamal Agnew (knee) is out, leaving the backup WR cupboard quite bare if Jones can't go.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: With the emergence of Wan'Dale Robinson, nobody's missing Golladay.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Darius Slayton could be in the flex conversation.

          Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Russell Gage will presumably be the WR3.

          Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: Cade Otton should continue to get Tom Brady's attention.

          Kyle Philips, WR, TEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine gets a bump in fantasy value.

          Carson Wentz, QB, WAS: Finger -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Taylor Heinicke steps into the Washington huddle.

          Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin would be the top WR options if he sits.

          Dyami Brown, WR, WAS: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Either Cam Sims or Dax Milne could surprise.

          Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: John Bates (hamstring) is questionable himself, so you may want to look elsewhere.

          Defense

          Justin Houston, LB, BAL: Groin -- Questionable

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Quad -- Questionable

          Matt Ioannidis, DT, CAR: Concussion -- Doubtful

          Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable

          Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf -- OUT

          Logan Wilson, LB, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

          Jadeveon Clowney, DE, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

          Charles Harris, DE, DET: Groin -- OUT

          Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle -- OUT

          Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Nose -- OUT

          Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, JAX: Quad -- Questionable

          DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: Foot -- Questionable

          Foyesade Oluokun, LB, JAX: Calf -- Questionable

          Azeez Ojulari, LB, NYG: Calf -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- OUT

          Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Hip -- OUT

          Mike Edwards, S, TB: Elbow -- Questionable

          Zach Cunningham, LB, TEN: Elbow -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Brett Rypien will get a chance to fill Wilson's ever-shrinking shoes.

          Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are both less-than-100%, but not on the injury report.

          Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: The team is optimistic that Jordan will be able to play.

          Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Sony Michel will spell Austin Ekeler when needed.

          Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Mike Williams suddenly has a lot less help keeping double-teams away.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Michael Bandy was signed from the practice squad, and next week is the Chargers' bye. Beware!

          Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Gerald Everett will start at tight end for the Chargers.

          Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Taylor Bertolet is the likely replacement.

          Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel -- Questionable
          Impact: Albert Wilson could see some looks if he sits.

          Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Currently expected to play, with Keelan Cole potentially in the mix if he can't.

          Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Foster Moreau makes for an interesting TE pivot.

          Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Personal -- OUT
          Impact: Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis will start as the disgruntled Moore's team-imposed banishment plays out.

          Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He missed practice all week with an eye on being ready for Sunday. We'll see.

          Defense

          DeShawn Williams, DE, DEN: Back -- Questionable

          D.J. Jones, DT, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Jonathan Greenard, DE, HOU: Calf -- OUT/IR

          Rashad Fenton, CB, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

          Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

          Isaiah Dunn, CB, SEA: Hamstring -- OUT

          Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT

          Charvarius Ward, CB, SF: Groin -- Questionable

          Talanoa Hufanga, S, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, PIT: Hamstring -- Doubtful

          Skylar Thompson, QB, MIA: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: Luckily, Tua Tagovailoa is back and ready to start.

          Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: It looks like the questionable tag is more "paperwork" than actual fear of his not playing.

          Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Mike Gesicki could have a huge night if Smythe is out.

          Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back -- Questionable

          Christian Wilkins, DE, MIA: Hand -- Questionable

          Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

          Kader Kohou, CB, MIA: Oblique -- Questionable