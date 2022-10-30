Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
9:30 a.m. ET London game
Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Hip -- OUT
Jamal Agnew, WR, JAX: Knee -- Inactive
Impact: Even if he had played, he'd have zero fantasy impact unless he returned a kick for a score.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Eno Benjamin should handle the majority of carries.
Darrel Williams, RB, ARI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, he's likely to only get a handful of touches.
Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Rodrigo Blankenship will reportedly be handling kickoffs either way, but Prater is a game-time call.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Raheem Blackshear will get some carries behind D'Onta Foreman.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Malik Davis was signed from the practice squad. That's your cue to consider sitting Elliott in fantasy.
Noah Brown, WR, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Jalen Tolbert could be in the mix for some targets.
Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: It's not so much starting that should be a problem for Schultz. The issue could be an inability to finish the game.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: After a full Friday practice, things look good for St. Brown to play this weekend.
Davante Adams, WR, LV: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: After missing a few days with flu-like symptoms, Adams should be fine for Sunday.
Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel -- Questionable
Impact: Meanwhile, Hunter Renfrow is not on the injury report and will see whatever targets Hollins can't be on the field for.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week, but it's still possible he tries to play. Foster Moreau's fantasy value hangs on the decision.
Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: If Smythe plays, he takes fantasy value away from Mike Gesicki without really claiming much for himself.
Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Tyquan Thornton might get more looks this week even if Agholor is able to play.
Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Chris Olave and likely Taysom Hill would get a very large share of the team's passing targets.
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith become deep-league flex options.
Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Whichever Saints TE gets the cleanest bill of health, that's the one to consider as a bye-week streaming option.
Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: See above.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson will get to see which one Zach Wilson likes best.
Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- OUT
Impact: It's going to be a last-second signing of a free agent, so you had best look elsewhere if Boswell is your kicker.
Defense
Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- Questionable
A.J. Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
Jaylinn Hawkins, S, ATL: Concussion -- OUT
Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Juston Burris, S, CAR: Hip -- Questionable
Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable
Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Malik Hooker, S, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable
DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Finger -- OUT
Divine Deablo, LB, LV: Back -- Questionable
Johnathan Abram, S, LV: Illness -- Questionable
Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back -- Questionable
Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Illness -- Questionable
Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee -- OUT
Josh Uche, LB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Ankle -- OUT
David Onyemata, DT, NO: Illness -- Questionable
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- OUT
Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
Larry Ogunjobi, DE, PIT: Knee -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Wrist -- Questionable
Impact: Amidst trade rumors, it remains to be seen if Cooks will even be allowed to suit up.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett may end up being the team's top two WR options this week.
Matt Ryan, QB, IND: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Sam Ehlinger was already going to take over the starting job. The shoulder has nothing to do with it.
Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Personal -- OUT
Impact: Darrell Henderson Jr. once again will handle No. 1 RB duties. WR Van Jefferson has been activated from IR.
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton have pretty much made Golladay a forgotten man anyway.
Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- OUT
Impact: Chris Myarick will take over TE duties.
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: His ribs are hurting as well, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him try to play.
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: There still a chance he sits, which would open it up for Marquise Goodwin or Dee Eskridge to see extra looks.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Brandon Aiyuk becomes the primary focus in the passing game.
Jauan Jennings, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: If he can play, Samuel's absence opens up a lot of possibility for him.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Malik Willis has started in practice most of the week. He appears to be ready to step up.
Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Dyami Brown (groin) is questionable, but would be the team's No. 3 WR if he plays.
Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: He has practiced all week, so it's looking good for him to play.
Defense
Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Chest -- Questionable
Rasheem Green, DE, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Finger -- Questionable
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Elbow -- Questionable
Poona Ford, DT, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Darrell Taylor, DE, SEA: Groin -- Questionable
Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Calf -- OUT
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot -- OUT
Sunday night game
Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs will be the Packers' top WR options.
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: The team is optimistic he can finally get back on the field this week.
Rashan Gary, LB, GB: Concussion -- Questionable