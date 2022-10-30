Field Yates talks about Ezekiel Elliott's injury, and Mike Clay calls Tony Pollard a lineup lock if Elliott has to miss Week 8. (0:45)

Where would Pollard rank if Zeke sits vs. Bears? (0:45)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

9:30 a.m. ET London game

Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Hip -- OUT

Jamal Agnew, WR, JAX: Knee -- Inactive

Impact: Even if he had played, he'd have zero fantasy impact unless he returned a kick for a score.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Best of ESPN Fantasy Football Content Get your lineups set for your Week 8 fantasy football matchups with analysis for each of the games left to be played, last-minute pickup options and our take on the biggest stories of the weekend. • The Playbook: Week 8

Mike Clay breaks down each game from all angles, with projections and advice for key players. • Fantasy Hot Seat

Eric Karabell discusses players who are facing the most pressure to perform, including some tough start/sit decisions. • Last-minute pickups

Matt Bowen offers names to consider if you need a bye-week fill-in or if you're streaming at a position. Also See: Week 8 rankings | Daily Notes

James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Eno Benjamin should handle the majority of carries.

Darrel Williams, RB, ARI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, he's likely to only get a handful of touches.

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Rodrigo Blankenship will reportedly be handling kickoffs either way, but Prater is a game-time call.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Raheem Blackshear will get some carries behind D'Onta Foreman.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Malik Davis was signed from the practice squad. That's your cue to consider sitting Elliott in fantasy.

Noah Brown, WR, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Jalen Tolbert could be in the mix for some targets.

Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: It's not so much starting that should be a problem for Schultz. The issue could be an inability to finish the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: After a full Friday practice, things look good for St. Brown to play this weekend.

Davante Adams, WR, LV: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: After missing a few days with flu-like symptoms, Adams should be fine for Sunday.

Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel -- Questionable

Impact: Meanwhile, Hunter Renfrow is not on the injury report and will see whatever targets Hollins can't be on the field for.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week, but it's still possible he tries to play. Foster Moreau's fantasy value hangs on the decision.

Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: If Smythe plays, he takes fantasy value away from Mike Gesicki without really claiming much for himself.

Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Tyquan Thornton might get more looks this week even if Agholor is able to play.

Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Chris Olave and likely Taysom Hill would get a very large share of the team's passing targets.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith become deep-league flex options.

Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Whichever Saints TE gets the cleanest bill of health, that's the one to consider as a bye-week streaming option.

Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: See above.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson will get to see which one Zach Wilson likes best.

Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- OUT

Impact: It's going to be a last-second signing of a free agent, so you had best look elsewhere if Boswell is your kicker.

Defense

Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- Questionable

A.J. Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

Jaylinn Hawkins, S, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Juston Burris, S, CAR: Hip -- Questionable

Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable

Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Malik Hooker, S, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable

DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Finger -- OUT

Divine Deablo, LB, LV: Back -- Questionable

Johnathan Abram, S, LV: Illness -- Questionable

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back -- Questionable

Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Illness -- Questionable

Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee -- OUT

Josh Uche, LB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Ankle -- OUT

David Onyemata, DT, NO: Illness -- Questionable

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- OUT

Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

Larry Ogunjobi, DE, PIT: Knee -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Wrist -- Questionable

Impact: Amidst trade rumors, it remains to be seen if Cooks will even be allowed to suit up.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett may end up being the team's top two WR options this week.

Matt Ryan, QB, IND: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Sam Ehlinger was already going to take over the starting job. The shoulder has nothing to do with it.

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Personal -- OUT

Impact: Darrell Henderson Jr. once again will handle No. 1 RB duties. WR Van Jefferson has been activated from IR.

Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton have pretty much made Golladay a forgotten man anyway.

Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- OUT

Impact: Chris Myarick will take over TE duties.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: His ribs are hurting as well, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him try to play.

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: There still a chance he sits, which would open it up for Marquise Goodwin or Dee Eskridge to see extra looks.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Brandon Aiyuk becomes the primary focus in the passing game.

Jauan Jennings, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: If he can play, Samuel's absence opens up a lot of possibility for him.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Malik Willis has started in practice most of the week. He appears to be ready to step up.

Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Dyami Brown (groin) is questionable, but would be the team's No. 3 WR if he plays.

Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: He has practiced all week, so it's looking good for him to play.

Defense

Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Chest -- Questionable

Rasheem Green, DE, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Finger -- Questionable

Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Elbow -- Questionable

Poona Ford, DT, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Darrell Taylor, DE, SEA: Groin -- Questionable

Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Calf -- OUT

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot -- OUT

Sunday night game

Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs will be the Packers' top WR options.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: The team is optimistic he can finally get back on the field this week.

Rashan Gary, LB, GB: Concussion -- Questionable