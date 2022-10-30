        <
        >

          Fantasy football Week 8 inactives: Status for Ezekiel Elliott, Ryan Tannehill and others

          play
          Where would Pollard rank if Zeke sits vs. Bears? (0:45)

          Field Yates talks about Ezekiel Elliott's injury, and Mike Clay calls Tony Pollard a lineup lock if Elliott has to miss Week 8. (0:45)

          6:20 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          9:30 a.m. ET London game

          Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Hip -- OUT

          Jamal Agnew, WR, JAX: Knee -- Inactive
          Impact: Even if he had played, he'd have zero fantasy impact unless he returned a kick for a score.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Eno Benjamin should handle the majority of carries.

          Darrel Williams, RB, ARI: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: If he plays, he's likely to only get a handful of touches.

          Matt Prater, K, ARI: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Rodrigo Blankenship will reportedly be handling kickoffs either way, but Prater is a game-time call.

          Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Raheem Blackshear will get some carries behind D'Onta Foreman.

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Malik Davis was signed from the practice squad. That's your cue to consider sitting Elliott in fantasy.

          Noah Brown, WR, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Jalen Tolbert could be in the mix for some targets.

          Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: It's not so much starting that should be a problem for Schultz. The issue could be an inability to finish the game.

          Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: After a full Friday practice, things look good for St. Brown to play this weekend.

          Davante Adams, WR, LV: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: After missing a few days with flu-like symptoms, Adams should be fine for Sunday.

          Mack Hollins, WR, LV: Heel -- Questionable
          Impact: Meanwhile, Hunter Renfrow is not on the injury report and will see whatever targets Hollins can't be on the field for.

          Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice all week, but it's still possible he tries to play. Foster Moreau's fantasy value hangs on the decision.

          Durham Smythe, TE, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: If Smythe plays, he takes fantasy value away from Mike Gesicki without really claiming much for himself.

          Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Tyquan Thornton might get more looks this week even if Agholor is able to play.

          Jarvis Landry, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Olave and likely Taysom Hill would get a very large share of the team's passing targets.

          Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith become deep-league flex options.

          Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Whichever Saints TE gets the cleanest bill of health, that's the one to consider as a bye-week streaming option.

          Adam Trautman, TE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: See above.

          Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson will get to see which one Zach Wilson likes best.

          Chris Boswell, K, PIT: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: It's going to be a last-second signing of a free agent, so you had best look elsewhere if Boswell is your kicker.

          Defense

          Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

          Byron Murphy Jr., CB, ARI: Back -- Questionable

          A.J. Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

          Jaylinn Hawkins, S, ATL: Concussion -- OUT

          Frankie Luvu, LB, CAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Juston Burris, S, CAR: Hip -- Questionable

          Jaycee Horn, CB, CAR: Ribs -- Questionable

          Micah Parsons, LB, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Malik Hooker, S, DAL: Hamstring -- Questionable

          DeShon Elliott, S, DET: Finger -- OUT

          Divine Deablo, LB, LV: Back -- Questionable

          Johnathan Abram, S, LV: Illness -- Questionable

          Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, MIA: Back -- Questionable

          Xavien Howard, CB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

          Jonathan Bullard, DE, MIN: Illness -- Questionable

          Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee -- OUT

          Josh Uche, LB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Jonathan Jones, CB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Ankle -- OUT

          David Onyemata, DT, NO: Illness -- Questionable

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Abdomen -- OUT

          Paulson Adebo, CB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

          Larry Ogunjobi, DE, PIT: Knee -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Wrist -- Questionable
          Impact: Amidst trade rumors, it remains to be seen if Cooks will even be allowed to suit up.

          Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett may end up being the team's top two WR options this week.

          Matt Ryan, QB, IND: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Sam Ehlinger was already going to take over the starting job. The shoulder has nothing to do with it.

          Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Personal -- OUT
          Impact: Darrell Henderson Jr. once again will handle No. 1 RB duties. WR Van Jefferson has been activated from IR.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton have pretty much made Golladay a forgotten man anyway.

          Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG: Eye -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Myarick will take over TE duties.

          Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: His ribs are hurting as well, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him try to play.

          DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: There still a chance he sits, which would open it up for Marquise Goodwin or Dee Eskridge to see extra looks.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Brandon Aiyuk becomes the primary focus in the passing game.

          Jauan Jennings, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can play, Samuel's absence opens up a lot of possibility for him.

          Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Malik Willis has started in practice most of the week. He appears to be ready to step up.

          Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Dyami Brown (groin) is questionable, but would be the team's No. 3 WR if he plays.

          Logan Thomas, TE, WAS: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: He has practiced all week, so it's looking good for him to play.

          Defense

          Maliek Collins, DT, HOU: Chest -- Questionable

          Rasheem Green, DE, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

          Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Ankle -- OUT

          Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Finger -- Questionable

          Leonard Williams, DE, NYG: Elbow -- Questionable

          Poona Ford, DT, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

          Darrell Taylor, DE, SEA: Groin -- Questionable

          Arik Armstead, DT, SF: Foot -- OUT

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Calf -- OUT

          Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs will be the Packers' top WR options.

          Christian Watson, WR, GB: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: The team is optimistic he can finally get back on the field this week.

          Rashan Gary, LB, GB: Concussion -- Questionable