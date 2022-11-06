        <
          Fantasy football Week 9 inactives: Status for Allen Lazard, James Conner and others

          6:43 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: D'Onta Foreman should once again dominate backifeld touches.

          Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Perhaps he'll be back in Week 11 following the team's bye.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Another split workload with Jamaal Williams is on tap, with Williams looking more likely to lead the way.

          Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back -- Doubtful
          Impact: Kalif Raymond (and to a much lesser degree, Tom Kennedy) will get a chance to shine.

          Brock Wright, TE, DET: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: Either Wright or James Mitchell will have to fill the large shoes of the traded T.J. Hockenson.

          Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to be a game-time call, so tread carefully.

          Christian Watson, WR, GB: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: He's had a few practices this week and could be a sneaky flex play, if healthy.

          Matt Ryan, QB, IND: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Sam Ehlinger is still trying to prove he deserved to continue to be the starter once Ryan is healthy.

          Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Deon Jackson will head a backfield "conglomerate" that now includes Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins.

          Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Joshua Palmer will be the team's No. 1 WR this week.

          Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Michael Bandy and Jason Moore Jr. could see some targets.

          DeAndre Carter, WR, LAC: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Keelan Doss was also added to the active roster.

          Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Gerald Everett's fantasy value skyrockets.

          Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Cameron Dicker was added from the practice squad as Taylor Bertolet (Quad) is also out.

          Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: It seems like we're always typing the same thing here: Foster Moreau would benefit the most from Waller's absence.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson is already getting No. 1 RB touches.

          Pierre Strong Jr., RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can play and Harris sits, there might be some "shot in the dark" value here.

          DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor should step into greater offensive roles.

          James Robinson, RB, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: A very late add to the list, Michael Carter's value gets a boost and Ty Johnson would become the backup.

          Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Denzel Mims fans -- you know who you are -- rejoice!

          J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. both should see an uptick in fantasy value.

          Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Cam Sims might be an interesting fantasy pivot.

          Defense

          A.J. Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

          Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Oblique -- Questionable

          Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Elbow -- OUT

          Juston Burris, S, CAR: Concussion -- OUT

          Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf -- OUT

          Chidobe Awuzie, CB, CIN: Knee -- OUT/IR

          Mike Hilton, CB, CIN: Finger -- OUT

          AJ Parker, CB, DET: Hip -- OUT

          De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- OUT

          Preston Smith, LB, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Divine Deablo, LB, LV: Back -- Questionable

          Jaelan Phillips, LB, MIA: Quad -- Questionable

          Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf -- OUT

          Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Neck -- Questionable

          Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: He'll be a game-time call, with Eno Benjamin tabbed for any extra work should he sit.

          Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: After not getting any targets last week, he's a very risky play. Ben Skowronek is probably the better fantasy option.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Dee Eskridge is expected to move into the No. 3 WR role.

          Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Could this finally be the week that Julio Jones reminds us even a little bit of the kind of player he used to be?

          Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: Cade Otton continues to make this injury "no big deal at all" to anyone but Brate's fantasy managers.

          Defense

          Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Budda Baker, S, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Darrell Taylor, DE, SEA: Groin -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- Questionable

          Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Concussion -- OUT

          Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Hip -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He traveled to Kansas City, so odds are good he's going to try to play. We still may see Malik Willis, though.

          Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kevin Strong, DE, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Illness -- Questionable

          Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Shoulder -- OUT