Stephania Bell discusses the injuries for Josh Palmer, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams. (1:30)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: D'Onta Foreman should once again dominate backifeld touches.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Perhaps he'll be back in Week 11 following the team's bye.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Another split workload with Jamaal Williams is on tap, with Williams looking more likely to lead the way.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back -- Doubtful

Impact: Kalif Raymond (and to a much lesser degree, Tom Kennedy) will get a chance to shine.

Brock Wright, TE, DET: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Either Wright or James Mitchell will have to fill the large shoes of the traded T.J. Hockenson.

Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to be a game-time call, so tread carefully.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He's had a few practices this week and could be a sneaky flex play, if healthy.

Matt Ryan, QB, IND: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Sam Ehlinger is still trying to prove he deserved to continue to be the starter once Ryan is healthy.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Deon Jackson will head a backfield "conglomerate" that now includes Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Joshua Palmer will be the team's No. 1 WR this week.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Michael Bandy and Jason Moore Jr. could see some targets.

DeAndre Carter, WR, LAC: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Keelan Doss was also added to the active roster.

Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Gerald Everett's fantasy value skyrockets.

Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Cameron Dicker was added from the practice squad as Taylor Bertolet (Quad) is also out.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: It seems like we're always typing the same thing here: Foster Moreau would benefit the most from Waller's absence.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson is already getting No. 1 RB touches.

Pierre Strong Jr., RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: If he can play and Harris sits, there might be some "shot in the dark" value here.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor should step into greater offensive roles.

James Robinson, RB, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: A very late add to the list, Michael Carter's value gets a boost and Ty Johnson would become the backup.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Denzel Mims fans -- you know who you are -- rejoice!

J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. both should see an uptick in fantasy value.

Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Cam Sims might be an interesting fantasy pivot.

Defense

A.J. Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Oblique -- Questionable

Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Elbow -- OUT

Juston Burris, S, CAR: Concussion -- OUT

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf -- OUT

Chidobe Awuzie, CB, CIN: Knee -- OUT/IR

Mike Hilton, CB, CIN: Finger -- OUT

AJ Parker, CB, DET: Hip -- OUT

De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- OUT

Preston Smith, LB, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable

Divine Deablo, LB, LV: Back -- Questionable

Jaelan Phillips, LB, MIA: Quad -- Questionable

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf -- OUT

Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Neck -- Questionable

Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: He'll be a game-time call, with Eno Benjamin tabbed for any extra work should he sit.

Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: After not getting any targets last week, he's a very risky play. Ben Skowronek is probably the better fantasy option.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Dee Eskridge is expected to move into the No. 3 WR role.

Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Could this finally be the week that Julio Jones reminds us even a little bit of the kind of player he used to be?

Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Cade Otton continues to make this injury "no big deal at all" to anyone but Brate's fantasy managers.

Defense

Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Budda Baker, S, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Darrell Taylor, DE, SEA: Groin -- OUT

Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- Questionable

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Concussion -- OUT

Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Hip -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He traveled to Kansas City, so odds are good he's going to try to play. We still may see Malik Willis, though.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Kevin Strong, DE, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Illness -- Questionable

Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Shoulder -- OUT