Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: D'Onta Foreman should once again dominate backifeld touches.
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Perhaps he'll be back in Week 11 following the team's bye.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Another split workload with Jamaal Williams is on tap, with Williams looking more likely to lead the way.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Back -- Doubtful
Impact: Kalif Raymond (and to a much lesser degree, Tom Kennedy) will get a chance to shine.
Brock Wright, TE, DET: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: Either Wright or James Mitchell will have to fill the large shoes of the traded T.J. Hockenson.
Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to be a game-time call, so tread carefully.
Christian Watson, WR, GB: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: He's had a few practices this week and could be a sneaky flex play, if healthy.
Matt Ryan, QB, IND: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Sam Ehlinger is still trying to prove he deserved to continue to be the starter once Ryan is healthy.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Deon Jackson will head a backfield "conglomerate" that now includes Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins.
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Joshua Palmer will be the team's No. 1 WR this week.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Michael Bandy and Jason Moore Jr. could see some targets.
DeAndre Carter, WR, LAC: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Keelan Doss was also added to the active roster.
Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Gerald Everett's fantasy value skyrockets.
Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Cameron Dicker was added from the practice squad as Taylor Bertolet (Quad) is also out.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: It seems like we're always typing the same thing here: Foster Moreau would benefit the most from Waller's absence.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson is already getting No. 1 RB touches.
Pierre Strong Jr., RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: If he can play and Harris sits, there might be some "shot in the dark" value here.
DeVante Parker, WR, NE: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor should step into greater offensive roles.
James Robinson, RB, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: A very late add to the list, Michael Carter's value gets a boost and Ty Johnson would become the backup.
Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Denzel Mims fans -- you know who you are -- rejoice!
J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. both should see an uptick in fantasy value.
Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Cam Sims might be an interesting fantasy pivot.
Defense
A.J. Terrell, CB, ATL: Hamstring -- OUT
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Oblique -- Questionable
Jordan Poyer, S, BUF: Elbow -- OUT
Juston Burris, S, CAR: Concussion -- OUT
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Josh Tupou, DT, CIN: Calf -- OUT
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, CIN: Knee -- OUT/IR
Mike Hilton, CB, CIN: Finger -- OUT
AJ Parker, CB, DET: Hip -- OUT
De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Knee -- OUT
Preston Smith, LB, GB: Shoulder -- Questionable
Divine Deablo, LB, LV: Back -- Questionable
Jaelan Phillips, LB, MIA: Quad -- Questionable
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, MIN: Calf -- OUT
Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB, MIN: Neck -- Questionable
Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Christian Barmore, DT, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Kyle Dugger, S, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: Foot -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
James Conner, RB, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: He'll be a game-time call, with Eno Benjamin tabbed for any extra work should he sit.
Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: After not getting any targets last week, he's a very risky play. Ben Skowronek is probably the better fantasy option.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Dee Eskridge is expected to move into the No. 3 WR role.
Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Could this finally be the week that Julio Jones reminds us even a little bit of the kind of player he used to be?
Cameron Brate, TE, TB: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Cade Otton continues to make this injury "no big deal at all" to anyone but Brate's fantasy managers.
Defense
Dennis Gardeck, LB, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Budda Baker, S, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Darrell Taylor, DE, SEA: Groin -- OUT
Akiem Hicks, DE, TB: Foot -- Questionable
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Concussion -- OUT
Carlton Davis III, CB, TB: Hip -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He traveled to Kansas City, so odds are good he's going to try to play. We still may see Malik Willis, though.
Jeffery Simmons, DT, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Kevin Strong, DE, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Illness -- Questionable
Amani Hooker, S, TEN: Shoulder -- OUT