2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Rankings, cheat sheets and analysis

Summer is here and that means fantasy football draft season is upon us.
Whether you play in a casual redraft league, a serious, deep dynasty format or somewhere in between, we at ESPN Fantasy are here for you.
This draft guide will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material to ensure you make the best fantasy football picks you can in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR, player projections, mock drafts for various league types, sleepers and busts for this season, and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.
It doesn't matter whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer. We have everything needed to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.
New to fantasy football, or know someone who is?
Start here with Field Yates' guide to fantasy football and quickly get up to speed on the basics and how to navigate a full season.
Fantasy football cheat sheets, mock drafts, projections
Cheat Sheet Central
A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2023 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR, superflex and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.
Mock drafts
12-team, 1/2 PPR (6/13)
2023 projections
Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by specific category.
Depth charts: Offense | Defense
Positional rankings
These rankings represent the consensus among our fantasy football analysts for the 2023 season. Each analyst maintains a personal ranking for the top 25 quarterbacks, 50 running backs, 60 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 20 kickers and 20 defense/special teams units. The players are then ranked by the average of those rankings. Each position can also be sorted by any individual analyst's rankings.
Overall rankings
Tristan H. Cockcroft: PPR Top 200
Field Yates: PPR Top 150
Eric Karabell: Superflex Top 200
Dynasty and keeper rankings
Mike Clay: Dynasty Top 240 and top 80 rookies
Eric Moody: Keeper Top 200
IDP rankings
Clay, Cockcroft and Moody: Top 50 DLs, LBs and DBs
Custom Dollar Value Generator
Input your league's scoring system and roster requirements to generate values for your fantasy football salary cap draft. Custom Dollar Value Generator
Lists and insight
Clay & Yates: Players to avoid in 2023 drafts
Karabell: 6 toughest offenses to rank for fantasy
Dopp: 6 players being overvalued or undervalued
Bowen: 8 players who could be difference-makers
Karabell: Bounce-back candidates for 2023
Clay: 13 Taylor Swift songs for 13 NFL players
Moody: 10 veterans to trade away in dynasty before they fall off
Individual player analysis
Cockcroft: History says Bijan Robinson is a first-round fantasy pick
Liz Loza's Pressing Questions
One fantasy question for all 32 teams, delivered in division-by-division fashion. Featured players listed below.
AFC East: James Cook, Tua Tagovailoa, Rhamondre Stevenson, Breece Hall
AFC North: J.K. Dobbins, Joe Mixon, Deshaun Watson, Diontae Johnson
AFC South: Dameon Pierce, Anthony Richardson, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Chig Okonkwo
NFC North: DJ Moore, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian Watson, Jordan Addison
NFC South: Bijan Robinson, Miles Sanders, Kendre Miller, Rachaad White
