2022 fantasy football draft kit: Rankings, cheat sheets, mock drafts, sleepers and analysis

If you've heard it once, you've heard it, well, once: When you think of summer, you think of fantasy football season.

Whether you play in a casual redraft league or a more serious, deep dynasty format; a traditional or a custom scoring format; with your friends and family or with your co-workers, we know that no two leagues are alike.

With that in mind, this will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material to ensure you make the best fantasy football picks you can in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR, mock drafts for various league types, sleepers and busts for this season, and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

Whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer, we have everything you need to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

Below you'll find all of our best content as we lead up to the start of the NFL season!

Fantasy football cheat sheets, mock drafts, projections

Cheat Sheet Central

A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2022 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR, superflex and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.

Mock drafts

10-team, PPR (5/5) | 12-team, PPR (6/23)

2022 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by specific category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

Positional rankings

These rankings represent the consensus among our fantasy football analysts for the 2022 season. Each analyst maintains a personal ranking for the top 25 quarterbacks, 50 running backs, 50 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 20 kickers and 20 defense/special teams units. The players are then ranked by the average of those rankings. Each position can also be sorted by any individual analyst's rankings.

Overall rankings

Matthew Berry: PPR Top 100

Tristan H. Cockcroft: PPR Top 200

Eric Karabell: Superflex Top 200

Dynasty rankings

Mike Clay: Top 240 overall and top 65 rookies

IDP rankings

Clay, Cockcroft and Moody: Top 50 DLs, LBs and DBs

Fantasy football advice and strategy

Lists and insight

10 most intriguing second-year players for 2022

Our fantasy crew picks the sophomores for which they are most interested in seeing how things play out.

Karabell: Hopkins among 10 toughest players to rank

Eric lists players who are difficult to assess in putting together draft rankings.

Clay: Tiered TE rankings

State of the position in fantasy following Rob Gronkowski's retirement.

Karabell: WRs being forgotten about in drafts

Eric lists a handful of receivers being slept on in early drafts.

Individual player analysis

Moody: Why Russell Wilson could finish as QB1

Bowen: How does loss of Wilson affect Metcalf's value?

Cockcroft: Rodgers no longer QB1 without Adams

Clay: Which Packers and Chiefs WRs should you draft?

Cockcroft: Are Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill still first-round picks?

