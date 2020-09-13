NFL Week 1 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Finger -- OUT
Impact: Potential looks for Devin Duvernay/James Proche II.
David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Groin -- Active
Impact: Practiced late in the week and expected to play fully.
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Active
Impact: Was trending toward playing, but not a huge fantasy factor.
Javon Wims, WR, CHI: Achilles -- Active
Impact: His injury still might open up a few looks for Darnell Mooney.
Eddy Pineiro, K, CHI: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Placed on IR. Cairo Santos has been activated.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Inactive
Impact: Marvin Hall should get the start in his stead.
Danny Amendola, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Active
Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. is the better Detroit WR pick.
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Active
Impact: Should see expected amount of action across from Julian Edelman.
Joe Flacco, QB, NYJ: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Expected return is Week 3, when he'll back up Sam Darnold.
Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan will split WR work.
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Boston Scott will handle No. 1 RB duties.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Still could miss another month. Jalen Reagor gets a shot.
Phillip Dorsett II, WR, SEA: Foot -- Inactive
Impact: Wasn't a great option even if he had been able to start. David Moore may rise.
Defense
Vernon Butler, DT, BUF: Hamstring -- Inactive
Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Ankle -- Inactive
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Active
Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Greedy Williams, CB, CLE: Shoulder -- OUT
Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- Active
Avery Williamson, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Calf -- Active
Javon Hargrave, DT, PHI: Pectoral -- OUT
Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Hamstring -- Inactive
Kendall Fuller, CB, WSH: Calf -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Even though reports now lean toward him playing, this is a Tyrod Taylor-led offense. Avoid.
Virgil Green, TE, LAC: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Hunter Henry's already solid target total may grow.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Kendrick Bourne is the only completely healthy WR on the 49ers' roster worth a look.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: With Samuel on IR, Aiyuk is a starter -- assuming that he does indeed play.
Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Health concerns -- Questionable
Impact: Air quality issues may force him to sit. If so, Jerick McKinnon's value rises.
Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Gametime call, but improving late. Justin Watson next in line.
Defense
Geno Atkins, DT, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT
Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Elbow -- OUT
Sunday night game
Dallas Cowboys
No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.
Los Angeles Rams
No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.