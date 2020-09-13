        <
          NFL Week 1 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Berry would not risk starting Sutton in Week 1 (1:53)

          Matthew Berry says the risk is too high to start Courtland Sutton in Week 1 against the Titans due to his recent shoulder injury. (1:53)

          6:35 AM ET

            To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

            Refresh often for the latest information.

            1 p.m. ET games

            Offense

            Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Finger -- OUT
            Impact: Potential looks for Devin Duvernay/James Proche II.

            David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Groin -- Active
            Impact: Practiced late in the week and expected to play fully.

            Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Active
            Impact: Was trending toward playing, but not a huge fantasy factor.

            Javon Wims, WR, CHI: Achilles -- Active
            Impact: His injury still might open up a few looks for Darnell Mooney.

            Eddy Pineiro, K, CHI: Groin -- OUT
            Impact: Placed on IR. Cairo Santos has been activated.

            Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Inactive
            Impact: Marvin Hall should get the start in his stead.

            Danny Amendola, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Active
            Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. is the better Detroit WR pick.

            N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Active
            Impact: Should see expected amount of action across from Julian Edelman.

            Joe Flacco, QB, NYJ: Neck -- OUT
            Impact: Expected return is Week 3, when he'll back up Sam Darnold.

            Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
            Impact: Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan will split WR work.

            Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
            Impact: Boston Scott will handle No. 1 RB duties.

            Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
            Impact: Still could miss another month. Jalen Reagor gets a shot.

            Phillip Dorsett II, WR, SEA: Foot -- Inactive
            Impact: Wasn't a great option even if he had been able to start. David Moore may rise.

            Defense

            Vernon Butler, DT, BUF: Hamstring -- Inactive

            Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

            Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Ankle -- Inactive

            Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Active

            Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Knee -- OUT

            Greedy Williams, CB, CLE: Shoulder -- OUT

            Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- Active

            Avery Williamson, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

            Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Calf -- Active

            Javon Hargrave, DT, PHI: Pectoral -- OUT

            Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Hamstring -- Inactive

            Kendall Fuller, CB, WSH: Calf -- OUT

            4 p.m. ET games

            Offense

            Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable
            Impact: Even though reports now lean toward him playing, this is a Tyrod Taylor-led offense. Avoid.

            Virgil Green, TE, LAC: Quad -- Questionable
            Impact: Hunter Henry's already solid target total may grow.

            Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Foot -- OUT
            Impact: Kendrick Bourne is the only completely healthy WR on the 49ers' roster worth a look.

            Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: With Samuel on IR, Aiyuk is a starter -- assuming that he does indeed play.

            Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Health concerns -- Questionable
            Impact: Air quality issues may force him to sit. If so, Jerick McKinnon's value rises.

            Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Gametime call, but improving late. Justin Watson next in line.

            Defense

            Geno Atkins, DT, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

            Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Elbow -- OUT

            Sunday night game

            Dallas Cowboys

            No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.

            Los Angeles Rams

            No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.

            Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.