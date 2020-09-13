NFL Week 1 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Matthew Berry says the risk is too high to start Courtland Sutton in Week 1 against the Titans due to his recent shoulder injury. (1:53)

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Finger -- OUT

Impact: Potential looks for Devin Duvernay/James Proche II.

David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Groin -- Active

Impact: Practiced late in the week and expected to play fully.

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Active

Impact: Was trending toward playing, but not a huge fantasy factor.

Javon Wims, WR, CHI: Achilles -- Active

Impact: His injury still might open up a few looks for Darnell Mooney.

Eddy Pineiro, K, CHI: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Placed on IR. Cairo Santos has been activated.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Inactive

Impact: Marvin Hall should get the start in his stead.

Danny Amendola, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. is the better Detroit WR pick.

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Active

Impact: Should see expected amount of action across from Julian Edelman.

Joe Flacco, QB, NYJ: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Expected return is Week 3, when he'll back up Sam Darnold.

Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan will split WR work.

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Boston Scott will handle No. 1 RB duties.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Still could miss another month. Jalen Reagor gets a shot.

Phillip Dorsett II, WR, SEA: Foot -- Inactive

Impact: Wasn't a great option even if he had been able to start. David Moore may rise.

Defense

Vernon Butler, DT, BUF: Hamstring -- Inactive

Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Ankle -- Inactive

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Active

Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Greedy Williams, CB, CLE: Shoulder -- OUT

Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- Active

Avery Williamson, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Calf -- Active

Javon Hargrave, DT, PHI: Pectoral -- OUT

Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Hamstring -- Inactive

Kendall Fuller, CB, WSH: Calf -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Even though reports now lean toward him playing, this is a Tyrod Taylor-led offense. Avoid.

Virgil Green, TE, LAC: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Hunter Henry's already solid target total may grow.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Kendrick Bourne is the only completely healthy WR on the 49ers' roster worth a look.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: With Samuel on IR, Aiyuk is a starter -- assuming that he does indeed play.

Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Health concerns -- Questionable

Impact: Air quality issues may force him to sit. If so, Jerick McKinnon's value rises.

Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Gametime call, but improving late. Justin Watson next in line.

Defense

Geno Atkins, DT, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Elbow -- OUT

Sunday night game

No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.