Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Finger -- OUT
Impact: Potential looks for Devin Duvernay/James Proche II.
David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced late in the week and expected to play fully.
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Trending towards playing, but not a huge fantasy factor.
Javon Wims, WR, CHI: Achilles -- Questionable
Impact: His absence might open up a few looks for Darnell Mooney.
Eddy Pineiro, K, CHI: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Placed on IR. Cairo Santos has been activated.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Marvin Hall could get the start in his stead.
Danny Amendola, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Should play. Marvin Jones Jr. is the better Detroit WR pick.
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Still likely to see action across from Julian Edelman.
Joe Flacco, QB, NYJ: Neck -- OUT
Impact: Expected return is Week 3, when he'll back up Sam Darnold.
Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Breshad Perriman/Jamison Crowder/Chris Hogan split WR work.
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Boston Scott will handle No. 1 RB duties.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Still could miss another month. Jalen Reagor gets a shot.
Phillip Dorsett II, WR, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Not a great option, even if he starts. David Moore may rise.
Defense
Vernon Butler, DT, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Ankle -- Doubtful
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Knee -- OUT
Greedy Williams, CB, CLE: Shoulder -- OUT
Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Avery Williamson, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
Javon Hargrave, DT, PHI: Pectoral -- OUT
Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Kendall Fuller, CB, WSH: Calf -- Doubtful
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Unlikely to play. Even if he did, this is a Tyrod Taylor-led offense. Avoid.
Virgil Green, TE, LAC: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Hunter Henry's already solid target total may grow.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Kendrick Bourne is the only completely healthy WR on the 49ers roster worth a look.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: With Samuel on IR, Aiyuk is a starter -- assuming that he does indeed play.
Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Air quality issues may force a sit. If so, Jerick McKinnon's value rises.
Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Gametime call, but improving late. Justin Watson next in line.
Defense
Geno Atkins, DT, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT
Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Elbow -- OUT
Sunday night game
Dallas Cowboys
No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.
Los Angeles Rams
No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.