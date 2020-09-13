        <
        >

          Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Injuries to watch ahead of Week 1 (2:56)

          Stephania Bell provides updates to the injury status of several important players in fantasy lineups including Mike Evans, Kenny Golladay and David Montgomery. (2:56)

          6:35 AM ET

            To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

            Refresh often for the latest information.

            1 p.m. ET games

            Offense

            Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Finger -- OUT
            Impact: Potential looks for Devin Duvernay/James Proche II.

            David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Groin -- Questionable
            Impact: Practiced late in the week and expected to play fully.

            Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
            Impact: Trending towards playing, but not a huge fantasy factor.

            Javon Wims, WR, CHI: Achilles -- Questionable
            Impact: His absence might open up a few looks for Darnell Mooney.

            Eddy Pineiro, K, CHI: Groin -- OUT
            Impact: Placed on IR. Cairo Santos has been activated.

            Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Doubtful
            Impact: Marvin Hall could get the start in his stead.

            Danny Amendola, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Should play. Marvin Jones Jr. is the better Detroit WR pick.

            N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
            Impact: Still likely to see action across from Julian Edelman.

            Joe Flacco, QB, NYJ: Neck -- OUT
            Impact: Expected return is Week 3, when he'll back up Sam Darnold.

            Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
            Impact: Breshad Perriman/Jamison Crowder/Chris Hogan split WR work.

            Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
            Impact: Boston Scott will handle No. 1 RB duties.

            Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
            Impact: Still could miss another month. Jalen Reagor gets a shot.

            Phillip Dorsett II, WR, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
            Impact: Not a great option, even if he starts. David Moore may rise.

            Defense

            Vernon Butler, DT, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

            Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

            Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Ankle -- Doubtful

            Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

            Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Knee -- OUT

            Greedy Williams, CB, CLE: Shoulder -- OUT

            Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable

            Avery Williamson, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

            Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

            Javon Hargrave, DT, PHI: Pectoral -- OUT

            Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

            Kendall Fuller, CB, WSH: Calf -- Doubtful

            4 p.m. ET games

            Offense

            Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable
            Impact: Unlikely to play. Even if he did, this is a Tyrod Taylor-led offense. Avoid.

            Virgil Green, TE, LAC: Quad -- Questionable
            Impact: Hunter Henry's already solid target total may grow.

            Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Foot -- OUT
            Impact: Kendrick Bourne is the only completely healthy WR on the 49ers roster worth a look.

            Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: With Samuel on IR, Aiyuk is a starter -- assuming that he does indeed play.

            Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Illness -- Questionable
            Impact: Air quality issues may force a sit. If so, Jerick McKinnon's value rises.

            Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Gametime call, but improving late. Justin Watson next in line.

            Defense

            Geno Atkins, DT, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

            Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Elbow -- OUT

            Sunday night game

            Dallas Cowboys

            No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.

            Los Angeles Rams

            No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.

            Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.