Sunday's fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Finger -- OUT

Impact: Potential looks for Devin Duvernay/James Proche II.

David Montgomery, RB, CHI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced late in the week and expected to play fully.

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Trending towards playing, but not a huge fantasy factor.

Javon Wims, WR, CHI: Achilles -- Questionable

Impact: His absence might open up a few looks for Darnell Mooney.

Eddy Pineiro, K, CHI: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Placed on IR. Cairo Santos has been activated.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Marvin Hall could get the start in his stead.

Danny Amendola, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Should play. Marvin Jones Jr. is the better Detroit WR pick.

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Still likely to see action across from Julian Edelman.

Joe Flacco, QB, NYJ: Neck -- OUT

Impact: Expected return is Week 3, when he'll back up Sam Darnold.

Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Breshad Perriman/Jamison Crowder/Chris Hogan split WR work.

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Boston Scott will handle No. 1 RB duties.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Still could miss another month. Jalen Reagor gets a shot.

Phillip Dorsett II, WR, SEA: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Not a great option, even if he starts. David Moore may rise.

Defense

Vernon Butler, DT, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Ankle -- Doubtful

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Knee -- OUT

Greedy Williams, CB, CLE: Shoulder -- OUT

Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Avery Williamson, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

Javon Hargrave, DT, PHI: Pectoral -- OUT

Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Kendall Fuller, CB, WSH: Calf -- Doubtful

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Unlikely to play. Even if he did, this is a Tyrod Taylor-led offense. Avoid.

Virgil Green, TE, LAC: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Hunter Henry's already solid target total may grow.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Kendrick Bourne is the only completely healthy WR on the 49ers roster worth a look.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: With Samuel on IR, Aiyuk is a starter -- assuming that he does indeed play.

Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Air quality issues may force a sit. If so, Jerick McKinnon's value rises.

Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Gametime call, but improving late. Justin Watson next in line.

Defense

Geno Atkins, DT, CIN: Shoulder -- OUT

Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Elbow -- OUT

Sunday night game

No fantasy-relevant injuries of note headed into Sunday.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.