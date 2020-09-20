NFL Week 2 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Toe -- OUT
Impact: Melvin Gordon III should get the bulk of carries.
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Gametime call. KJ Hamler is expected to get action either way.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Quintez Cephus is expected to once again lead the team in targets.
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Malik Taylor will be the team's No. 4 WR.
Zach Pascal, WR, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Fully practiced on Friday. His fantasy value rises if Pittman can't go.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: Gametime call for who is, at best, the team's No. 3 WR.
Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Mo Alie-Cox becomes the team's top TE option.
Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Fully expected to be on the field as a supplement to Tyler Higbee.
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week. Preston Williams may step up.
Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced late in week. Could see time as team's No. 3 WR.
La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: With Le'Veon Bell on IR, Perine could spell Frank Gore if needed.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Braxton Berrios is tabbed to step in for him.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
Impact: DeSean Jackson/Jalen Reagor to handle starting WR duties going forward.
George Kittle, TE, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Jordan Reed gets a huge fantasy value boost.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Foot -- OUT/IR
Impact: Brandon Aiyuk could have a breakout game. Mohamed Sanu Sr. debuts.
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Thankfully, Mike Evans (hamstring) is ready to start.
Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: If anything happens to Derrick Henry, Senorise Perry becomes relevant.
A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Corey Davis becomes No. 1 WR. Kalif Raymond rises.
Defense
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Shoulder -- OUT
Del'Shawn Phillips, LB, BUF: Quad -- OUT
Kawann Short, DT, CAR: Foot -- OUT
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Ribs -- OUT/IR
Nick Williams, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Desmond Trufant, CB, DET: Hamstring -- OUT
Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Groin -- OUT
Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf -- Questionable
Elandon Roberts, LB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT
Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Ribs -- OUT
Avery Williamson, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Tarell Basham, LB, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable
Brandon Graham, DE, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable
Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Jason Verrett, CB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Malcolm Butler, CB, TEN: Quad -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Dan Arnold shouldn't have to see another workload split this week.
Justice Hill, RB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: J.K. Dobbins did well enough in Week 1 to displace Hill.
Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Finger -- OUT
Impact: Might not be ready to go in time for Week 3.
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Progressing well and could be ready to spell David Johnson.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Randall Cobb may see an uptick in targets if Cooks is limited.
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful
Impact: Joshua Kelley becomes the secondary option behind Austin Ekeler.
Defense
Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Hand -- OUT
Kendall Fuller, CB, WSH: Knee -- Questionable
Sunday night game
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: No expectation other than he will be able to play.
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Also should play with no issues. Damiere Byrd is on deck.
Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Brandon Copeland, LB, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Seattle Seahawks
Phillip Dorsett II, WR, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Don't count on him getting on the field. Pick up David Moore if you need a late pivot.
