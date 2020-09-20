        <
        >

          NFL Week 2 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          play
          Will Bucs WR's be healthy enough to start in fantasy? (1:03)

          Mike Evans is back in practice and looks healthy enough to play on Sunday, but WR Chris Godwin is still in concussion protocol and Stephania Bell is not certain he will be ready to play on Sunday. (1:03)

          7:45 AM ET

            To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

            Refresh often for the latest information.

            1 p.m. ET games

            Offense

            Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Toe -- OUT
            Impact: Melvin Gordon III should get the bulk of carries.

            Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
            Impact: Gametime call. KJ Hamler is expected to get action either way.

            Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- OUT
            Impact: Quintez Cephus is expected to once again lead the team in targets.

            Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Knee -- OUT/IR
            Impact: Malik Taylor will be the team's No. 4 WR.

            Zach Pascal, WR, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
            Impact: Fully practiced on Friday. His fantasy value rises if Pittman can't go.

            Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Toe -- Questionable
            Impact: Gametime call for who is, at best, the team's No. 3 WR.

            Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Ankle -- OUT
            Impact: Mo Alie-Cox becomes the team's top TE option.

            Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Back -- Questionable
            Impact: Fully expected to be on the field as a supplement to Tyler Higbee.

            DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Limited in practice all week. Preston Williams may step up.

            Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable
            Impact: Practiced late in week. Could see time as team's No. 3 WR.

            La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
            Impact: With Le'Veon Bell on IR, Perine could spell Frank Gore if needed.

            Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
            Impact: Braxton Berrios is tabbed to step in for him.

            Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
            Impact: DeSean Jackson/Jalen Reagor to handle starting WR duties going forward.

            George Kittle, TE, SF: Knee -- OUT
            Impact: Jordan Reed gets a huge fantasy value boost.

            Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Foot -- OUT/IR
            Impact: Brandon Aiyuk could have a breakout game. Mohamed Sanu Sr. debuts.

            Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Concussion -- OUT
            Impact: Thankfully, Mike Evans (hamstring) is ready to start.

            Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT
            Impact: If anything happens to Derrick Henry, Senorise Perry becomes relevant.

            A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Knee -- OUT
            Impact: Corey Davis becomes No. 1 WR. Kalif Raymond rises.

            Defense

            Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

            Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Shoulder -- OUT

            Del'Shawn Phillips, LB, BUF: Quad -- OUT

            Kawann Short, DT, CAR: Foot -- OUT

            Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

            Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Ribs -- OUT/IR

            Nick Williams, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

            Desmond Trufant, CB, DET: Hamstring -- OUT

            Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Groin -- OUT

            Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf -- Questionable

            Elandon Roberts, LB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT

            Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Ribs -- OUT

            Avery Williamson, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

            Tarell Basham, LB, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

            Brandon Graham, DE, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable

            Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

            Jason Verrett, CB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

            Malcolm Butler, CB, TEN: Quad -- Questionable

            4 p.m. ET games

            Offense

            Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
            Impact: Dan Arnold shouldn't have to see another workload split this week.

            Justice Hill, RB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
            Impact: J.K. Dobbins did well enough in Week 1 to displace Hill.

            Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Finger -- OUT
            Impact: Might not be ready to go in time for Week 3.

            Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
            Impact: Progressing well and could be ready to spell David Johnson.

            Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Quad -- Questionable
            Impact: Randall Cobb may see an uptick in targets if Cooks is limited.

            Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful
            Impact: Joshua Kelley becomes the secondary option behind Austin Ekeler.

            Defense

            Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Hand -- OUT

            Kendall Fuller, CB, WSH: Knee -- Questionable

            Sunday night game

            New England Patriots

            Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
            Impact: No expectation other than he will be able to play.

            N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
            Impact: Also should play with no issues. Damiere Byrd is on deck.

            Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

            Brandon Copeland, LB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

            Seattle Seahawks

            Phillip Dorsett II, WR, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
            Impact: Don't count on him getting on the field. Pick up David Moore if you need a late pivot.

            Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.