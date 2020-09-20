NFL Week 2 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Mike Evans is back in practice and looks healthy enough to play on Sunday, but WR Chris Godwin is still in concussion protocol and Stephania Bell is not certain he will be ready to play on Sunday. (1:03)

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Toe -- OUT

Impact: Melvin Gordon III should get the bulk of carries.

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Gametime call. KJ Hamler is expected to get action either way.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Quintez Cephus is expected to once again lead the team in targets.

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, GB: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Malik Taylor will be the team's No. 4 WR.

Zach Pascal, WR, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Fully practiced on Friday. His fantasy value rises if Pittman can't go.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Gametime call for who is, at best, the team's No. 3 WR.

Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Mo Alie-Cox becomes the team's top TE option.

Gerald Everett, TE, LAR: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Fully expected to be on the field as a supplement to Tyler Higbee.

DeVante Parker, WR, MIA: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week. Preston Williams may step up.

Golden Tate, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced late in week. Could see time as team's No. 3 WR.

La'Mical Perine, RB, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: With Le'Veon Bell on IR, Perine could spell Frank Gore if needed.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Braxton Berrios is tabbed to step in for him.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT

Impact: DeSean Jackson/Jalen Reagor to handle starting WR duties going forward.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Jordan Reed gets a huge fantasy value boost.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Foot -- OUT/IR

Impact: Brandon Aiyuk could have a breakout game. Mohamed Sanu Sr. debuts.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Thankfully, Mike Evans (hamstring) is ready to start.

Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: If anything happens to Derrick Henry, Senorise Perry becomes relevant.

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Corey Davis becomes No. 1 WR. Kalif Raymond rises.

Defense

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Shoulder -- OUT

Del'Shawn Phillips, LB, BUF: Quad -- OUT

Kawann Short, DT, CAR: Foot -- OUT

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Anthony Brown, CB, DAL: Ribs -- OUT/IR

Nick Williams, DE, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Desmond Trufant, CB, DET: Hamstring -- OUT

Kenny Clark, DT, GB: Groin -- OUT

Justin Houston, DE, IND: Calf -- Questionable

Elandon Roberts, LB, MIA: Concussion -- OUT

Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Ribs -- OUT

Avery Williamson, LB, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Tarell Basham, LB, NYJ: Hip -- Questionable

Brandon Graham, DE, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable

Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Jason Verrett, CB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Malcolm Butler, CB, TEN: Quad -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Maxx Williams, TE, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Dan Arnold shouldn't have to see another workload split this week.

Justice Hill, RB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: J.K. Dobbins did well enough in Week 1 to displace Hill.

Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Finger -- OUT

Impact: Might not be ready to go in time for Week 3.

Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Progressing well and could be ready to spell David Johnson.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Randall Cobb may see an uptick in targets if Cooks is limited.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful

Impact: Joshua Kelley becomes the secondary option behind Austin Ekeler.

Defense

Charvarius Ward, CB, KC: Hand -- OUT

Kendall Fuller, CB, WSH: Knee -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: No expectation other than he will be able to play.

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Also should play with no issues. Damiere Byrd is on deck.

Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Brandon Copeland, LB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Phillip Dorsett II, WR, SEA: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Don't count on him getting on the field. Pick up David Moore if you need a late pivot.

