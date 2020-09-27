        <
          NFL Week 3 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Fantasy managers should start Gage if Julio Jones sits (1:02)

          WR Julio Jones is battling a hamstring injury and Field Yates feels like Russell Gage could be a good replacement. (1:02)

          7:26 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He didn't practice all week. Russell Gage is a strong fantasy alternative.

          Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Toe -- OUT
          Impact: Devin Singletary to get all the meaningful RB snaps.

          Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Tyler Kroft moves up the team's TE depth chart.

          Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: David Johnson leads this backfield. C.J. Prosise signed from practice squad.

          Kenny Stills, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: DeAndre Carter/Keke Coutee become options if he's still not up to playing.

          Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: Malcolm Brown is OK and will split time with Darrell Henderson Jr.

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced on Friday and looking very likely to play.

          Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Bryan Edwards/Nelson Agholor get upticks in value.

          Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play and get his usual workload.

          James White, RB, NE: Personal -- OUT
          Impact: Rex Burkhead will likely be a focal point of the offense.

          Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: On the Patriots, questionable is essentially the same as "will play."

          N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Damiere Byrd is currently third on the team in receptions and targets.

          Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Greg Ward will be across the field from DeSean Jackson.

          Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI: Thumb -- OUT
          Impact: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside gets a chance to show what he can do.

          Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Nick Mullens gets the call for a battered and bruised team.

          Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. to carry the RB load.

          Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: JaMycal Hasty promoted from the practice squad to help out.

          George Kittle, TE, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Jordan Reed did well last week and should do so again.

          A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Corey Davis will lead the Tennesse charge at receiver.

          Steven Sims Jr., WR, WSH: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, but nowhere near fantasy relevance yet.

          Defense

          Dante Fowler Jr., DE, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable

          Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- Questionable

          Foyesade Oluokun, LB, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Elbow -- OUT

          Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Taron Johnson, CB, BUF: Groin -- Questionable

          Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

          Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Abdomen -- OUT

          Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

          Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

          Darious Williams, CB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Pectoral -- OUT

          Mike Hughes, CB, MIN: Neck -- OUT

          Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Ribs -- OUT

          Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Fletcher Cox, DT, PHI: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Dee Ford, DE, SF: Back -- OUT

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Quad -- OUT

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Andy Isabella should get some looks and is in the flex conversation.

          Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Jeff Driskel to start. Blake Bortles looms. Not a good place for a fantasy QB.

          Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Toe -- Doubtful
          Impact: Melvin Gordon III is the only Broncos back worth using today.

          Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Gametime call. If he can't go, KJ Hamler would step up.

          Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Not at 100%. Nevertheless, if he starts, he should be solid.

          Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play, sending Mo Alie-Cox back to fantasy benches.

          Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- OUT
          Impact: Justin Herbert has a chance to completely usurp the starting gig.

          Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful
          Impact: It's the Joshua Kelley and Austin Ekeler show.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Hogan could step into a starting role for the Jets.

          Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: In the year of the Tiger King, could we see Lawrence Cager?

          Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can't play, Adam Gase may have to activate himself.

          Justin Watson, WR, TB: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Godwin returns. Scotty Miller is a bit banged up.

          Defense

          Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable

          Kawann Short, DT, CAR: Foot -- Doubtful

          DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

          Chidobe Awuzie, CB, DAL: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

          Melvin Ingram, DE, LAC: Knee -- OUT/IR

          Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

          Rayshawn Jenkins, S, LAC: Groin -- Questionable

          Quincy Wilson, CB, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

          Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

          Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Groin -- Questionable

          Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Green Bay Packers

          Davante Adams, WR: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Allen Lazard is the pivot here for the Sunday night start.

          Josiah Deguara, TE: Shin -- Doubtful
          Impact: Robert Tonyan/Marcedes Lewis get the TE looks.

          Kenny Clark, DT: Groin -- Questionable

          Darnell Savage, S: Groin -- Questionable

          New Orleans Saints

          Michael Thomas, WR: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Tre'Quan Smith should lead the team in WR targets.

          David Onyemata, DT: Calf -- Questionable

          Trey Hendrickson, DE: Groin -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.