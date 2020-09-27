NFL Week 3 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He didn't practice all week. Russell Gage is a strong fantasy alternative.
Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Toe -- OUT
Impact: Devin Singletary to get all the meaningful RB snaps.
Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Tyler Kroft moves up the team's TE depth chart.
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: David Johnson leads this backfield. C.J. Prosise signed from practice squad.
Kenny Stills, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: DeAndre Carter/Keke Coutee become options if he's still not up to playing.
Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: Malcolm Brown is OK and will split time with Darrell Henderson Jr.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced on Friday and looking very likely to play.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Bryan Edwards/Nelson Agholor get upticks in value.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play and get his usual workload.
James White, RB, NE: Personal -- OUT
Impact: Rex Burkhead will likely be a focal point of the offense.
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: On the Patriots, questionable is essentially the same as "will play."
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Damiere Byrd is currently third on the team in receptions and targets.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Greg Ward will be across the field from DeSean Jackson.
Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI: Thumb -- OUT
Impact: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside gets a chance to show what he can do.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Nick Mullens gets the call for a battered and bruised team.
Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. to carry the RB load.
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: JaMycal Hasty promoted from the practice squad to help out.
George Kittle, TE, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Jordan Reed did well last week and should do so again.
A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Corey Davis will lead the Tennesse charge at receiver.
Steven Sims Jr., WR, WSH: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, but nowhere near fantasy relevance yet.
Defense
Dante Fowler Jr., DE, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable
Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- Questionable
Foyesade Oluokun, LB, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Elbow -- OUT
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Shoulder -- Questionable
Taron Johnson, CB, BUF: Groin -- Questionable
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Abdomen -- OUT
Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Knee -- Questionable
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Groin -- Questionable
Darious Williams, CB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Pectoral -- OUT
Mike Hughes, CB, MIN: Neck -- OUT
Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Ribs -- OUT
Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Fletcher Cox, DT, PHI: Abdomen -- Questionable
Dee Ford, DE, SF: Back -- OUT
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Quad -- OUT
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Andy Isabella should get some looks and is in the flex conversation.
Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Jeff Driskel to start. Blake Bortles looms. Not a good place for a fantasy QB.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Toe -- Doubtful
Impact: Melvin Gordon III is the only Broncos back worth using today.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Gametime call. If he can't go, KJ Hamler would step up.
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Not at 100%. Nevertheless, if he starts, he should be solid.
Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play, sending Mo Alie-Cox back to fantasy benches.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- OUT
Impact: Justin Herbert has a chance to completely usurp the starting gig.
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful
Impact: It's the Joshua Kelley and Austin Ekeler show.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Chris Hogan could step into a starting role for the Jets.
Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: In the year of the Tiger King, could we see Lawrence Cager?
Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: If he can't play, Adam Gase may have to activate himself.
Justin Watson, WR, TB: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Chris Godwin returns. Scotty Miller is a bit banged up.
Defense
Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable
Kawann Short, DT, CAR: Foot -- Doubtful
DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, DAL: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Melvin Ingram, DE, LAC: Knee -- OUT/IR
Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT/IR
Rayshawn Jenkins, S, LAC: Groin -- Questionable
Quincy Wilson, CB, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: Groin -- OUT
Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Groin -- Questionable
Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Green Bay Packers
Davante Adams, WR: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Allen Lazard is the pivot here for the Sunday night start.
Josiah Deguara, TE: Shin -- Doubtful
Impact: Robert Tonyan/Marcedes Lewis get the TE looks.
Kenny Clark, DT: Groin -- Questionable
Darnell Savage, S: Groin -- Questionable
New Orleans Saints
Michael Thomas, WR: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Tre'Quan Smith should lead the team in WR targets.
David Onyemata, DT: Calf -- Questionable
Trey Hendrickson, DE: Groin -- Questionable
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.