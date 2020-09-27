NFL Week 3 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

WR Julio Jones is battling a hamstring injury and Field Yates feels like Russell Gage could be a good replacement. (1:02)

Fantasy managers should start Gage if Julio Jones sits (1:02)

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He didn't practice all week. Russell Gage is a strong fantasy alternative.

Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Toe -- OUT

Impact: Devin Singletary to get all the meaningful RB snaps.

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Tyler Kroft moves up the team's TE depth chart.

Duke Johnson, RB, HOU: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: David Johnson leads this backfield. C.J. Prosise signed from practice squad.

Kenny Stills, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: DeAndre Carter/Keke Coutee become options if he's still not up to playing.

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Malcolm Brown is OK and will split time with Darrell Henderson Jr.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced on Friday and looking very likely to play.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Bryan Edwards/Nelson Agholor get upticks in value.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play and get his usual workload.

James White, RB, NE: Personal -- OUT

Impact: Rex Burkhead will likely be a focal point of the offense.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: On the Patriots, questionable is essentially the same as "will play."

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Damiere Byrd is currently third on the team in receptions and targets.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Greg Ward will be across the field from DeSean Jackson.

Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI: Thumb -- OUT

Impact: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside gets a chance to show what he can do.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Nick Mullens gets the call for a battered and bruised team.

Tevin Coleman, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. to carry the RB load.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: JaMycal Hasty promoted from the practice squad to help out.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Jordan Reed did well last week and should do so again.

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Corey Davis will lead the Tennesse charge at receiver.

Steven Sims Jr., WR, WSH: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, but nowhere near fantasy relevance yet.

Defense

Dante Fowler Jr., DE, ATL: Ankle -- Questionable

Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- Questionable

Foyesade Oluokun, LB, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Ricardo Allen, S, ATL: Elbow -- OUT

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, BUF: Shoulder -- Questionable

Taron Johnson, CB, BUF: Groin -- Questionable

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Abdomen -- OUT

Mack Wilson, LB, CLE: Knee -- Questionable

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

Darious Williams, CB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Pectoral -- OUT

Mike Hughes, CB, MIN: Neck -- OUT

Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Ribs -- OUT

Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Fletcher Cox, DT, PHI: Abdomen -- Questionable

Dee Ford, DE, SF: Back -- OUT

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Quad -- OUT

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Andy Isabella should get some looks and is in the flex conversation.

Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Jeff Driskel to start. Blake Bortles looms. Not a good place for a fantasy QB.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Toe -- Doubtful

Impact: Melvin Gordon III is the only Broncos back worth using today.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Gametime call. If he can't go, KJ Hamler would step up.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Not at 100%. Nevertheless, if he starts, he should be solid.

Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play, sending Mo Alie-Cox back to fantasy benches.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- OUT

Impact: Justin Herbert has a chance to completely usurp the starting gig.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Quad -- Doubtful

Impact: It's the Joshua Kelley and Austin Ekeler show.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Chris Hogan could step into a starting role for the Jets.

Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: In the year of the Tiger King, could we see Lawrence Cager?

Braxton Berrios, WR, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: If he can't play, Adam Gase may have to activate himself.

Justin Watson, WR, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Chris Godwin returns. Scotty Miller is a bit banged up.

Defense

Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Neck -- Questionable

Kawann Short, DT, CAR: Foot -- Doubtful

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, DAL: Knee -- Questionable

Chidobe Awuzie, CB, DAL: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Melvin Ingram, DE, LAC: Knee -- OUT/IR

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Rayshawn Jenkins, S, LAC: Groin -- Questionable

Quincy Wilson, CB, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: Groin -- OUT

Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Groin -- Questionable

Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Davante Adams, WR: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Allen Lazard is the pivot here for the Sunday night start.

Josiah Deguara, TE: Shin -- Doubtful

Impact: Robert Tonyan/Marcedes Lewis get the TE looks.

Kenny Clark, DT: Groin -- Questionable

Darnell Savage, S: Groin -- Questionable

Michael Thomas, WR: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Tre'Quan Smith should lead the team in WR targets.

David Onyemata, DT: Calf -- Questionable

Trey Hendrickson, DE: Groin -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.