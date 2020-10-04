NFL Week 4 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Note: The New England-Kansas City game has been postponed. To see how ESPN fantasy football is handling this situation, click here. The Indianapolis-Chicago game, originally scheduled in the early window, has been moved to the late window.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call, with Hopkins likely to be the judge as to whether or not he goes.
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Also a game-time call. Andy Isabella primed to shine if either Arizona WR sits.
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Late add to injury report, but still expected to start.
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Not believed to be a serious injury. Hunt should suit up.
Stephen Hauschka, K, JAX: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Aldrick Rosas was signed this week as insurance.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- OUT
Impact: Justin Herbert will get another start.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Jalen Guyton to start in his place.
Tajae Sharpe, WR, MIN: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Chad Beebe enters the fantasy conversation as a deep bench option.
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Tre'Quan Smith should see a continued uptick in targets.
Jared Cook, TE, NO: Groin -- OUT
Impact: Adam Trautman will see a lot of action, but has little fantasy value.
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Improved during the week, so expect him to play.
Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Game-time call. Travis Homer gets bump in value if he can't go.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Ronald Jones II gets more carries, which should please his fantasy managers.
Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Maybe Justin Watson as a fantasy flier?
Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced Friday, so it's looking good for a start.
Steven Sims Jr., WR, WSH: Toe -- OUT
Impact: Isaiah Wright likely to take over his workload.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WSH: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play. Dontrelle Inman might also see some extra targets.
Defense
Devon Kennard, LB, ARI: Calf -- Questionable
Chris Banjo, S, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT
Budda Baker, S, ARI: Thumb -- OUT
Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Head -- Questionable
Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Elbow -- Questionable
L.J. Fort, LB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Tahir Whitehead, LB, CAR: Thigh -- Questionable
Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Ribs -- Doubtful
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Abdomen -- Questionable
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Groin -- Questionable
Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable
Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Chest -- Questionable
Rayshawn Jenkins, S, LAC: Groin -- Questionable
Byron Jones, CB, MIA: Groin -- Doubtful
Mike Hughes, CB, MIN: Neck -- OUT
Janoris Jenkins, CB, NO: Shoulder -- OUT
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- OUT
Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- OUT
Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Chase Young, DE, WSH: Groin -- OUT
Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WSH: Illness -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week. Devin Singletary should maintain No. 1 RB workload.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Leg -- OUT/IR
Impact: Surgery has him out for about a month. Marcus Johnson called up from practice squad.
Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ribs -- OUT
Impact: The ascent of Darrell Henderson Jr. continues.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: Las Vegas is down to three healthy wide receivers ...
Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: ... Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones are the better fantasy options ...
Rico Gafford, WR, LV: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: ... with Hunter Renfrow as a potential dart throw.
Defense
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Pectoral -- Questionable
Johnathan Abram, S, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Ankle -- OUT
Julian Love, S, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Philadelphia Eagles
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, PHI: Calf -- Doubtful
Impact: Even if he can play, it's looking pretty dire on the Eagles' WR depth chart.
DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Greg Ward and Deontay Burnett are likely to start.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
Impact: John Hightower and Quez Watkins will also don Eagles uniforms.
Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Nick Mullens will start and gets George Kittle and Deebo Samuel back, though perhaps both will be at less than full-strength.
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon to split the RB workload.
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Quad -- OUT
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Concussion -- OUT
K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Hip -- Questionable
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.