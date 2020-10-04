        <
          NFL Week 4 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Note: The New England-Kansas City game has been postponed. To see how ESPN fantasy football is handling this situation, click here. The Indianapolis-Chicago game, originally scheduled in the early window, has been moved to the late window.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call, with Hopkins likely to be the judge as to whether or not he goes.

          Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Also a game-time call. Andy Isabella primed to shine if either Arizona WR sits.

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Late add to injury report, but still expected to start.

          Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Not believed to be a serious injury. Hunt should suit up.

          Stephen Hauschka, K, JAX: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Aldrick Rosas was signed this week as insurance.

          Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- OUT
          Impact: Justin Herbert will get another start.

          Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Jalen Guyton to start in his place.

          Tajae Sharpe, WR, MIN: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Chad Beebe enters the fantasy conversation as a deep bench option.

          Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Tre'Quan Smith should see a continued uptick in targets.

          Jared Cook, TE, NO: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: Adam Trautman will see a lot of action, but has little fantasy value.

          Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Improved during the week, so expect him to play.

          Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Game-time call. Travis Homer gets bump in value if he can't go.

          Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Ronald Jones II gets more carries, which should please his fantasy managers.

          Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Maybe Justin Watson as a fantasy flier?

          Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced Friday, so it's looking good for a start.

          Steven Sims Jr., WR, WSH: Toe -- OUT
          Impact: Isaiah Wright likely to take over his workload.

          Terry McLaurin, WR, WSH: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play. Dontrelle Inman might also see some extra targets.

          Defense

          Devon Kennard, LB, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

          Chris Banjo, S, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

          Budda Baker, S, ARI: Thumb -- OUT

          Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Head -- Questionable

          Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Elbow -- Questionable

          L.J. Fort, LB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

          Tahir Whitehead, LB, CAR: Thigh -- Questionable

          Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Ribs -- Doubtful

          Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

          Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Chest -- Questionable

          Rayshawn Jenkins, S, LAC: Groin -- Questionable

          Byron Jones, CB, MIA: Groin -- Doubtful

          Mike Hughes, CB, MIN: Neck -- OUT

          Janoris Jenkins, CB, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

          Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

          Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- OUT

          Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- OUT

          Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Chase Young, DE, WSH: Groin -- OUT

          Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WSH: Illness -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice all week. Devin Singletary should maintain No. 1 RB workload.

          Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Leg -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Surgery has him out for about a month. Marcus Johnson called up from practice squad.

          Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ribs -- OUT
          Impact: The ascent of Darrell Henderson Jr. continues.

          Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: Las Vegas is down to three healthy wide receivers ...

          Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: ... Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones are the better fantasy options ...

          Rico Gafford, WR, LV: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: ... with Hunter Renfrow as a potential dart throw.

          Defense

          Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

          Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Pectoral -- Questionable

          Johnathan Abram, S, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

          Julian Love, S, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Philadelphia Eagles

          J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, PHI: Calf -- Doubtful
          Impact: Even if he can play, it's looking pretty dire on the Eagles' WR depth chart.

          DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Greg Ward and Deontay Burnett are likely to start.

          Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: John Hightower and Quez Watkins will also don Eagles uniforms.

          Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

          San Francisco 49ers

          Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Nick Mullens will start and gets George Kittle and Deebo Samuel back, though perhaps both will be at less than full-strength.

          Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon to split the RB workload.

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Quad -- OUT

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Concussion -- OUT

          K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Hip -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.