NFL Week 4 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Note: The New England-Kansas City game has been postponed. To see how ESPN fantasy football is handling this situation, click here. The Indianapolis-Chicago game, originally scheduled in the early window, has been moved to the late window.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call, with Hopkins likely to be the judge as to whether or not he goes.

Christian Kirk, WR, ARI: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Also a game-time call. Andy Isabella primed to shine if either Arizona WR sits.

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Late add to injury report, but still expected to start.

Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Not believed to be a serious injury. Hunt should suit up.

Stephen Hauschka, K, JAX: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Aldrick Rosas was signed this week as insurance.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- OUT

Impact: Justin Herbert will get another start.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Jalen Guyton to start in his place.

Tajae Sharpe, WR, MIN: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Chad Beebe enters the fantasy conversation as a deep bench option.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Tre'Quan Smith should see a continued uptick in targets.

Jared Cook, TE, NO: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Adam Trautman will see a lot of action, but has little fantasy value.

Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Improved during the week, so expect him to play.

Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Game-time call. Travis Homer gets bump in value if he can't go.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Ronald Jones II gets more carries, which should please his fantasy managers.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Maybe Justin Watson as a fantasy flier?

Scotty Miller, WR, TB: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced Friday, so it's looking good for a start.

Steven Sims Jr., WR, WSH: Toe -- OUT

Impact: Isaiah Wright likely to take over his workload.

Terry McLaurin, WR, WSH: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play. Dontrelle Inman might also see some extra targets.

Defense

Devon Kennard, LB, ARI: Calf -- Questionable

Chris Banjo, S, ARI: Hamstring -- OUT

Budda Baker, S, ARI: Thumb -- OUT

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, ARI: Head -- Questionable

Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Elbow -- Questionable

L.J. Fort, LB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Tahir Whitehead, LB, CAR: Thigh -- Questionable

Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Ribs -- Doubtful

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Abdomen -- Questionable

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

Trevon Diggs, CB, DAL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Da'Shawn Hand, DE, DET: Chest -- Questionable

Rayshawn Jenkins, S, LAC: Groin -- Questionable

Byron Jones, CB, MIA: Groin -- Doubtful

Mike Hughes, CB, MIN: Neck -- OUT

Janoris Jenkins, CB, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- OUT

Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- OUT

Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Chase Young, DE, WSH: Groin -- OUT

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, WSH: Illness -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Zack Moss, RB, BUF: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week. Devin Singletary should maintain No. 1 RB workload.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Leg -- OUT/IR

Impact: Surgery has him out for about a month. Marcus Johnson called up from practice squad.

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: The ascent of Darrell Henderson Jr. continues.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Las Vegas is down to three healthy wide receivers ...

Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: ... Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones are the better fantasy options ...

Rico Gafford, WR, LV: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: ... with Hunter Renfrow as a potential dart throw.

Defense

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Pectoral -- Questionable

Johnathan Abram, S, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Ankle -- OUT

Julian Love, S, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Sunday night game

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, PHI: Calf -- Doubtful

Impact: Even if he can play, it's looking pretty dire on the Eagles' WR depth chart.

DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Greg Ward and Deontay Burnett are likely to start.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT

Impact: John Hightower and Quez Watkins will also don Eagles uniforms.

Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Nick Mullens will start and gets George Kittle and Deebo Samuel back, though perhaps both will be at less than full-strength.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon to split the RB workload.

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Quad -- OUT

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Concussion -- OUT

K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Hip -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.