NFL Week 5 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Note: The Denver-New England game has been moved from Sunday and is currently scheduled for Monday night. The Buffalo-Tennessee game has been moved from Sunday and is currently scheduled for Tuesday night. To see how ESPN is handling these kinds of NFL postponements for fantasy football purposes, click here.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Darrell Daniels, TE, ARI: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Not much fantasy value for Daniels, but his absence might elevate Dan Arnold to fringe TE1 consideration.
Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: No practice all week means a likely sit. Time to give Olamide Zaccheaus a gander?
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Missed time midweek, but no reason to think he won't be ready for Sunday.
Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: May well be ready to make his 2020 debut, but still iffy for fantasy purposes.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced fully on Friday and expected to suit up.
Nick Boyle, TE, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he does play, the targets simply haven't been there.
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: With so many names on Baltimore's injury list, most of them were likely placed there for show. Andrews should play.
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Shin -- Questionable
Impact: After such a big Week 4, it would take a lot to keep Mixon out of the huddle.
John Ross III, WR, CIN: Illness -- Doubtful
Impact: He's been getting scratched even when healthy. Tee Higgins' performance has been stellar.
Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Hunter Renfrow again enters the flex conversation.
Rico Gafford, WR, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Zay Jones could repeat last week's solid effort.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Full participation late in week. Could be worth a flex flier.
Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Joe Flacco starts for what has been an underwhelming offense thus far.
Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Activated from IR
Impact: After leaving early in Week 1, Bell is finally ready to return. Will split carries with Frank Gore.
Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Beyond Jamison Crowder, there's not a lot to see here with the Jets' WR corps.
Chris Hogan, WR, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: If he can't go, Jeff Smith could get into the box score for Week 5.
DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Greg Ward takes top WR honors for the Eagles in Week 5.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Still seems to be a week away from making his 2020 debut.
Defense
Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Illness -- Questionable
Devon Kennard, LB, ARI: Calf -- OUT
Chris Banjo, S, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable
Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Elbow -- Questionable
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Eli Apple, CB, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT
Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Ribs -- Doubtful
Benardrick McKinney, LB, HOU: Shoulder -- Questionable
Josh Allen, DE, JAX: Knee -- Questionable
Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
CJ Henderson, CB, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable
Micah Kiser, LB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable
Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Maliek Collins, DT, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable
Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
Bless Austin, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable
Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
Chase Young, DE, WSH: Groin -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Apart from some return yardage, there's no real fantasy value to be found here.
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Likely to be in a timeshare with Jerick McKinnon this week.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to be in the huddle alongside QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Defense
Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CLE: Oblique -- OUT
Karl Joseph, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Groin -- OUT
Anthony Walker, LB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Shaq Lawson, DE, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT
Kyler Fackrell, LB, NYG: Neck -- Questionable
Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable
Ezekiel Ansah, DE, SF: Biceps -- OUT/IR
K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Concussion -- OUT
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Minnesota Vikings
No injuries of note.
Seattle Seahawks
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Travis Homer may see a few touches if Hyde can't go.
Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- OUT
Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.