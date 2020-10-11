        <
          NFL Week 5 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Note: The Denver-New England game has been moved from Sunday and is currently scheduled for Monday night. The Buffalo-Tennessee game has been moved from Sunday and is currently scheduled for Tuesday night. To see how ESPN is handling these kinds of NFL postponements for fantasy football purposes, click here.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Darrell Daniels, TE, ARI: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Not much fantasy value for Daniels, but his absence might elevate Dan Arnold to fringe TE1 consideration.

          Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: No practice all week means a likely sit. Time to give Olamide Zaccheaus a gander?

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Missed time midweek, but no reason to think he won't be ready for Sunday.

          Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: May well be ready to make his 2020 debut, but still iffy for fantasy purposes.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced fully on Friday and expected to suit up.

          Nick Boyle, TE, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he does play, the targets simply haven't been there.

          Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: With so many names on Baltimore's injury list, most of them were likely placed there for show. Andrews should play.

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Shin -- Questionable
          Impact: After such a big Week 4, it would take a lot to keep Mixon out of the huddle.

          John Ross III, WR, CIN: Illness -- Doubtful
          Impact: He's been getting scratched even when healthy. Tee Higgins' performance has been stellar.

          Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Hunter Renfrow again enters the flex conversation.

          Rico Gafford, WR, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Zay Jones could repeat last week's solid effort.

          Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Full participation late in week. Could be worth a flex flier.

          Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Joe Flacco starts for what has been an underwhelming offense thus far.

          Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Activated from IR
          Impact: After leaving early in Week 1, Bell is finally ready to return. Will split carries with Frank Gore.

          Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Beyond Jamison Crowder, there's not a lot to see here with the Jets' WR corps.

          Chris Hogan, WR, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can't go, Jeff Smith could get into the box score for Week 5.

          DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Greg Ward takes top WR honors for the Eagles in Week 5.

          Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Still seems to be a week away from making his 2020 debut.

          Defense

          Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Illness -- Questionable

          Devon Kennard, LB, ARI: Calf -- OUT

          Chris Banjo, S, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Elbow -- Questionable

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

          Eli Apple, CB, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT

          Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Ribs -- Doubtful

          Benardrick McKinney, LB, HOU: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Josh Allen, DE, JAX: Knee -- Questionable

          Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

          CJ Henderson, CB, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Micah Kiser, LB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable

          Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Maliek Collins, DT, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Bless Austin, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

          Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable

          Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

          Chase Young, DE, WSH: Groin -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Apart from some return yardage, there's no real fantasy value to be found here.

          Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Likely to be in a timeshare with Jerick McKinnon this week.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to be in the huddle alongside QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

          Defense

          Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CLE: Oblique -- OUT

          Karl Joseph, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Groin -- OUT

          Anthony Walker, LB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          Shaq Lawson, DE, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT

          Kyler Fackrell, LB, NYG: Neck -- Questionable

          Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

          Ezekiel Ansah, DE, SF: Biceps -- OUT/IR

          K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR

          Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Concussion -- OUT

          Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Minnesota Vikings

          No injuries of note.

          Seattle Seahawks

          Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Travis Homer may see a few touches if Hyde can't go.

          Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- OUT

          Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.