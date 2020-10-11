NFL Week 5 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell expects both QB Lamar Jackson and TE Mark Andrews will play despite appearing on the injury report this week. (0:58)

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Note: The Denver-New England game has been moved from Sunday and is currently scheduled for Monday night. The Buffalo-Tennessee game has been moved from Sunday and is currently scheduled for Tuesday night. To see how ESPN is handling these kinds of NFL postponements for fantasy football purposes, click here.

1 p.m. ET games

Create a new league today and start fresh from this point! Leagues drafted before the first game of the week will begin play immediately, while leagues drafted after the first game will start the following week.

Create or join a league today >>

Offense

Darrell Daniels, TE, ARI: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Not much fantasy value for Daniels, but his absence might elevate Dan Arnold to fringe TE1 consideration.

Julio Jones, WR, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: No practice all week means a likely sit. Time to give Olamide Zaccheaus a gander?

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Missed time midweek, but no reason to think he won't be ready for Sunday.

Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: May well be ready to make his 2020 debut, but still iffy for fantasy purposes.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced fully on Friday and expected to suit up.

Nick Boyle, TE, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he does play, the targets simply haven't been there.

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: With so many names on Baltimore's injury list, most of them were likely placed there for show. Andrews should play.

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Shin -- Questionable

Impact: After such a big Week 4, it would take a lot to keep Mixon out of the huddle.

John Ross III, WR, CIN: Illness -- Doubtful

Impact: He's been getting scratched even when healthy. Tee Higgins' performance has been stellar.

Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Hunter Renfrow again enters the flex conversation.

Rico Gafford, WR, LV: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Zay Jones could repeat last week's solid effort.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Full participation late in week. Could be worth a flex flier.

Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Joe Flacco starts for what has been an underwhelming offense thus far.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Activated from IR

Impact: After leaving early in Week 1, Bell is finally ready to return. Will split carries with Frank Gore.

Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Beyond Jamison Crowder, there's not a lot to see here with the Jets' WR corps.

Chris Hogan, WR, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: If he can't go, Jeff Smith could get into the box score for Week 5.

DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Greg Ward takes top WR honors for the Eagles in Week 5.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Still seems to be a week away from making his 2020 debut.

Defense

Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Illness -- Questionable

Devon Kennard, LB, ARI: Calf -- OUT

Chris Banjo, S, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Elbow -- Questionable

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Eli Apple, CB, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT

Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Ribs -- Doubtful

Benardrick McKinney, LB, HOU: Shoulder -- Questionable

Josh Allen, DE, JAX: Knee -- Questionable

Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

CJ Henderson, CB, JAX: Shoulder -- Questionable

Micah Kiser, LB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable

Troy Hill, CB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Maliek Collins, DT, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable

Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

Bless Austin, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: Groin -- Questionable

Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Chase Young, DE, WSH: Groin -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Jakeem Grant, WR, MIA: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Apart from some return yardage, there's no real fantasy value to be found here.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Likely to be in a timeshare with Jerick McKinnon this week.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to be in the huddle alongside QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Defense

Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CLE: Oblique -- OUT

Karl Joseph, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Groin -- OUT

Anthony Walker, LB, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Shaq Lawson, DE, MIA: Shoulder -- OUT

Kyler Fackrell, LB, NYG: Neck -- Questionable

Jabrill Peppers, S, NYG: Ankle -- Questionable

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, SF: Biceps -- OUT/IR

K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: Knee -- OUT/IR

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Concussion -- OUT

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, SF: Hamstring -- Questionable

Sunday night game

No injuries of note.

Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Travis Homer may see a few touches if Hyde can't go.

Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- OUT

Quinton Dunbar, CB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.