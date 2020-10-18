NFL Week 6 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

After a productive week from Damien Harris, Field Yates and Matthew Berry are not certain which Patriots running back will get the bulk of the workload on Sunday. (1:54)

Which Patriots RB's should you start on Sunday? (1:54)

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Create a new league today and start fresh from this point! Leagues drafted before the first game of the week will begin play immediately, while leagues drafted after the first game will start the following week.

Create or join a league today >>

Offense

Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Whichever one of Moore or Boykin suits up could have a solid day as Baltimore's No. 3 WR ...

Miles Boykin, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: ... with Devin Duvernay and James Proche II as backup options.

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: A likely gameitme call. Seth Roberts looms as his replacement.

Auden Tate, WR, CIN: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Impact: A.J. Green will be able to play. The rise of Tee Higgins has made Tate somewhat fantasy irrelvant.

Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced Friday, so should be able to start. Case Keenum is the literal "just in case" option.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play after recovering from what team is calling a non-COVID illness earlier in the week.

Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Also expected to suit up, with Rashard Higgins on deck if he can't.

Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Blake Bortles was released -- a sign of confidence that Lock will play.

Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Illness -- OUT

Impact: Didn't travel to New England. Phillip Lindsay to handle No. 1 RB workload.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: DaeSean Hamilton should be involved in 3-WR sets.

Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Nick Vannett/Jake Butt to share the TE workload in Denver.

Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Very little practice this week. Nyheim Hines could get a few extra touches.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Trey Burton has potential for a good number of TE targets.

DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Gametime call. Laviska Shenault Jr. has played very well in recent weeks.

Tyler Eifert, TE, JAX: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: Missed two days of practice, leaving James O'Shaughnessy as the likely starter.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Groin -- OUT

Impact: If you had Alexander Mattison as an insurance policy, now's the time to cash in.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Likely just a "smoke and mirrors" designation. Cam Newton may return to the huddle this week to throw passes Edleman's way.

Sony Michel, RB, NE: Illness/COVID -- OUT

Impact: Michel has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rex Burkhead/James White/Damien Harris to split the RB load.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play. Quite frankly, there's nothing behind him on the Giants' WR depth chart.

DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Travis Fulgham has the opportunity to attempt an encore of last week's strong showing.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT

Impact: John Hightower/Greg Ward should both see some looks.

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Back -- OUT

Impact: Week 5 fantasy darling Chase Claypool will geta chance to prove that it wasn't a fluke.

Defense

Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- OUT

Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Neck -- Doubtful

Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Illness/COVID -- OUT

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Zach Kerr, DT, CAR: Toe -- Questionable

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Questionable

Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Ribs -- Questionable

Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CLE: Abdomen -- Questionable

Karl Joseph, S, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT

Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, DEN: Quad -- OUT

Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Justin Houston, DE, IND: Hip -- Questionable

Denico Autry, DT, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Groin -- Doubtful

Abry Jones, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

Josh Allen, DE, JAX: Knee -- Questionable

Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Dexter Lawrence, DT, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

Lorenzo Carter, LB, NYG: Achilles -- OUT

Duke Riley, LB, PHI: Ribs -- OUT

Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

Marcus Epps, S, PHI: Ribs -- OUT

Darius Slay, CB, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable

DaQuan Jones, DT, TEN: Foot -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Impact: Darnold won't play. Joe Flacco will start again for the Jets. He should not start for you.

Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Even with bye weeks in full swing, look elsewhere for fantasy WR options.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: It's all Ronald Jones II in the Buccaneers backfield. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have both left the injury report and should start.

Defense

Za'Darius Smith, LB, GB: Ankle -- Questionable

Rashan Gary, LB, GB: Ankle -- Questionable

Kevin King, CB, GB: Quad -- Questionable

Shaq Lawson, DE, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

Quinnen Williams, DE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

Bless Austin, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Abdomen -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Micah Kiser, LB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable

Kwon Alexander, LB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.