NFL Week 6 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Whichever one of Moore or Boykin suits up could have a solid day as Baltimore's No. 3 WR ...
Miles Boykin, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: ... with Devin Duvernay and James Proche II as backup options.
Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: A likely gameitme call. Seth Roberts looms as his replacement.
Auden Tate, WR, CIN: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Impact: A.J. Green will be able to play. The rise of Tee Higgins has made Tate somewhat fantasy irrelvant.
Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced Friday, so should be able to start. Case Keenum is the literal "just in case" option.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play after recovering from what team is calling a non-COVID illness earlier in the week.
Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Also expected to suit up, with Rashard Higgins on deck if he can't.
Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Blake Bortles was released -- a sign of confidence that Lock will play.
Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Illness -- OUT
Impact: Didn't travel to New England. Phillip Lindsay to handle No. 1 RB workload.
KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: DaeSean Hamilton should be involved in 3-WR sets.
Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Nick Vannett/Jake Butt to share the TE workload in Denver.
Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: Very little practice this week. Nyheim Hines could get a few extra touches.
Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Trey Burton has potential for a good number of TE targets.
DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Gametime call. Laviska Shenault Jr. has played very well in recent weeks.
Tyler Eifert, TE, JAX: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: Missed two days of practice, leaving James O'Shaughnessy as the likely starter.
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Groin -- OUT
Impact: If you had Alexander Mattison as an insurance policy, now's the time to cash in.
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Likely just a "smoke and mirrors" designation. Cam Newton may return to the huddle this week to throw passes Edleman's way.
Sony Michel, RB, NE: Illness/COVID -- OUT
Impact: Michel has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rex Burkhead/James White/Damien Harris to split the RB load.
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play. Quite frankly, there's nothing behind him on the Giants' WR depth chart.
DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Travis Fulgham has the opportunity to attempt an encore of last week's strong showing.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
Impact: John Hightower/Greg Ward should both see some looks.
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Back -- OUT
Impact: Week 5 fantasy darling Chase Claypool will geta chance to prove that it wasn't a fluke.
Defense
Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- OUT
Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Neck -- Doubtful
Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Illness/COVID -- OUT
Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Zach Kerr, DT, CAR: Toe -- Questionable
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Questionable
Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Ribs -- Questionable
Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Groin -- Questionable
Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CLE: Abdomen -- Questionable
Karl Joseph, S, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT
Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, DEN: Quad -- OUT
Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Justin Houston, DE, IND: Hip -- Questionable
Denico Autry, DT, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Groin -- Doubtful
Abry Jones, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
Josh Allen, DE, JAX: Knee -- Questionable
Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Dexter Lawrence, DT, NYG: Knee -- Questionable
Lorenzo Carter, LB, NYG: Achilles -- OUT
Duke Riley, LB, PHI: Ribs -- OUT
Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT
Marcus Epps, S, PHI: Ribs -- OUT
Darius Slay, CB, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable
DaQuan Jones, DT, TEN: Foot -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Impact: Darnold won't play. Joe Flacco will start again for the Jets. He should not start for you.
Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Even with bye weeks in full swing, look elsewhere for fantasy WR options.
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: It's all Ronald Jones II in the Buccaneers backfield. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have both left the injury report and should start.
Defense
Za'Darius Smith, LB, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
Rashan Gary, LB, GB: Ankle -- Questionable
Kevin King, CB, GB: Quad -- Questionable
Shaq Lawson, DE, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable
Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable
Quinnen Williams, DE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable
Bless Austin, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable
Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Abdomen -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Los Angeles Rams
Micah Kiser, LB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable
San Francisco 49ers
Kwon Alexander, LB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable
