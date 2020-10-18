        <
          NFL Week 6 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          7:14 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Chris Moore, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Whichever one of Moore or Boykin suits up could have a solid day as Baltimore's No. 3 WR ...

          Miles Boykin, WR, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: ... with Devin Duvernay and James Proche II as backup options.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: A likely gameitme call. Seth Roberts looms as his replacement.

          Auden Tate, WR, CIN: Shoulder -- Doubtful
          Impact: A.J. Green will be able to play. The rise of Tee Higgins has made Tate somewhat fantasy irrelvant.

          Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced Friday, so should be able to start. Case Keenum is the literal "just in case" option.

          Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play after recovering from what team is calling a non-COVID illness earlier in the week.

          Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Also expected to suit up, with Rashard Higgins on deck if he can't.

          Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Blake Bortles was released -- a sign of confidence that Lock will play.

          Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Illness -- OUT
          Impact: Didn't travel to New England. Phillip Lindsay to handle No. 1 RB workload.

          KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: DaeSean Hamilton should be involved in 3-WR sets.

          Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Nick Vannett/Jake Butt to share the TE workload in Denver.

          Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: Very little practice this week. Nyheim Hines could get a few extra touches.

          Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Trey Burton has potential for a good number of TE targets.

          DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Gametime call. Laviska Shenault Jr. has played very well in recent weeks.

          Tyler Eifert, TE, JAX: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: Missed two days of practice, leaving James O'Shaughnessy as the likely starter.

          Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Groin -- OUT
          Impact: If you had Alexander Mattison as an insurance policy, now's the time to cash in.

          Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Likely just a "smoke and mirrors" designation. Cam Newton may return to the huddle this week to throw passes Edleman's way.

          Sony Michel, RB, NE: Illness/COVID -- OUT
          Impact: Michel has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rex Burkhead/James White/Damien Harris to split the RB load.

          Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play. Quite frankly, there's nothing behind him on the Giants' WR depth chart.

          DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Travis Fulgham has the opportunity to attempt an encore of last week's strong showing.

          Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: John Hightower/Greg Ward should both see some looks.

          Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Back -- OUT
          Impact: Week 5 fantasy darling Chase Claypool will geta chance to prove that it wasn't a fluke.

          Defense

          Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- OUT

          Derek Wolfe, DE, BAL: Neck -- Doubtful

          Brandon Williams, DT, BAL: Illness/COVID -- OUT

          Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

          Zach Kerr, DT, CAR: Toe -- Questionable

          Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Questionable

          Mackensie Alexander, CB, CIN: Ribs -- Questionable

          Olivier Vernon, DE, CLE: Groin -- Questionable

          Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CLE: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Karl Joseph, S, CLE: Hamstring -- OUT

          Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, DEN: Quad -- OUT

          Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

          Justin Houston, DE, IND: Hip -- Questionable

          Denico Autry, DT, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

          Darius Leonard, LB, IND: Groin -- Doubtful

          Abry Jones, DT, JAX: Ankle -- Questionable

          Josh Allen, DE, JAX: Knee -- Questionable

          Adam Butler, DT, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Dexter Lawrence, DT, NYG: Knee -- Questionable

          Lorenzo Carter, LB, NYG: Achilles -- OUT

          Duke Riley, LB, PHI: Ribs -- OUT

          Avonte Maddox, CB, PHI: Ankle -- OUT

          Marcus Epps, S, PHI: Ribs -- OUT

          Darius Slay, CB, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable

          DaQuan Jones, DT, TEN: Foot -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Doubtful
          Impact: Darnold won't play. Joe Flacco will start again for the Jets. He should not start for you.

          Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Even with bye weeks in full swing, look elsewhere for fantasy WR options.

          Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: It's all Ronald Jones II in the Buccaneers backfield. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have both left the injury report and should start.

          Defense

          Za'Darius Smith, LB, GB: Ankle -- Questionable

          Rashan Gary, LB, GB: Ankle -- Questionable

          Kevin King, CB, GB: Quad -- Questionable

          Shaq Lawson, DE, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Kyle Van Noy, LB, MIA: Groin -- Questionable

          Quinnen Williams, DE, NYJ: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Bless Austin, CB, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

          Carlton Davis, CB, TB: Abdomen -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Los Angeles Rams

          Micah Kiser, LB, LAR: Groin -- Questionable

          San Francisco 49ers

          Kwon Alexander, LB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

          Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Concussion -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.