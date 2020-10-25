        <
          NFL Week 7 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          7:02 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Note: The Tampa Bay-Las Vegas game originally scheduled for Sunday night has been moved and is currently scheduled in the 4 p.m. window. In a corresponding move, the Seattle-Arizona game has been moved to Sunday night.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          John Brown, WR, BUF: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Gabriel Davis will fill in for Brown and could deliver some value.

          Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Calf -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Tyler Kroft can play, but Lee Smith must also sit as a result of Knox's positive COVID-19 test.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Knee -- Active
          Impact: Keith Kirkwood could still see some action.

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Giovani Bernard could return huge value as he takes over the majority of Mixon's workload.

          John Ross III, WR, CIN: Illness -- Inactive
          Impact: There's just no value here, as Tee Higgins has stepped up big time.

          Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: Appendix -- OUT
          Impact: David Njoku and Harrison Bryant will split time in an effort to replace the ill tight end.

          Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Calf -- Inactive
          Impact: Jamaal Williams is ready to have a huge day.

          Robert Tonyan, TE, GB: Ankle -- Active
          Impact: Marcedes Lewis/Jace Sternberger fade into the background.

          Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris are all the WRs that Drew Brees has to throw to this week.

          Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Active
          Impact: Still a lot to be desired in the WR department, though.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Inactive
          Impact: Denzel Mims was activated from IR and could see some extra targets.

          Sam Ficken, K, NYJ: Groin -- Inactive
          Impact: Sergio Castillo, recently signed to the practice squad, is the team's emergency option.

          Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Dontrelle Inman should see a significant bump in value.

          Isaiah Wright, WR, WSH: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Cam Sims and Robert Foster might enter the WR mix.

          Defense

          Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- Active

          Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Pectoral -- Active

          Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Tre'Davious White, CB, BUF: Back -- Active

          Eli Apple, CB, CAR: Hamstring -- Active

          Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Active

          William Jackson III, CB, CIN: Concussion -- OUT

          Karl Joseph, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Active

          Tyler Lancaster, DE, GB: Shoulder -- OUT

          Preston Smith, LB, GB: Shoulder -- Active

          Kevin King, CB, GB: Quad -- Inactive

          Darnell Savage, S, GB: Quad -- Inactive

          Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Tyler Eifert, TE, JAX: Neck -- OUT
          Impact: James O'Shaughnessy didn't do much when he filled in after Eifert's injury last week.

          Chris Thompson, RB, JAX: Illness -- OUT/IR
          Impact: He has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His limited fantasy value may be usurped by Devine Ozigbo, just off the IR.

          Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman both see increased fantasy value.

          Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Justin Herbert has been strong since taking over for Taylor, who might not start again this season, even when 100% healthy.

          Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play and should see more work than Joshua Kelley.

          KJ Hill Jr., WR, LAC: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: Just as well if he sits, as Keenan Allen appears to be at full strength.

          Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Hasn't been ready for a month now, which means job security for the trio of Henry Ruggs III, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow.

          Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: What else is new? Edelman is questionable. Edelman will almost certainly play.

          Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon will split RB duties ...

          Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: ... with Tevin Coleman possibly rejoining the team next week.

          Defense

          Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, DEN: Quad -- OUT

          Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Ankle -- OUT

          Maliek Collins, DT, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Adam Butler, DT, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

          Kwon Alexander, LB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

          Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Quad -- OUT

          Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Groin -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Seattle Seahawks

          Jamal Adams, S: Groin -- OUT

          Arizona Cardinals

          DeAndre Hopkins, WR: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Late-week practice, albeit of a limited nature, does point to Hopkins being able to go on Sunday night.

          Jordan Phillips, DE: Foot -- Questionable

          Kylie Fitts, LB: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Dre Kirkpatrick, CB: Foot -- Questionable

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.