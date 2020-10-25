NFL Week 7 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

With bye weeks and injuries stacking up in Week 7, Matthew Berry and Field Yates give potential replacements for the WR position. (2:23)

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Note: The Tampa Bay-Las Vegas game originally scheduled for Sunday night has been moved and is currently scheduled in the 4 p.m. window. In a corresponding move, the Seattle-Arizona game has been moved to Sunday night.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

John Brown, WR, BUF: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Gabriel Davis will fill in for Brown and could deliver some value.

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Calf -- OUT/IR

Impact: Tyler Kroft can play, but Lee Smith must also sit as a result of Knox's positive COVID-19 test.

Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Knee -- Active

Impact: Keith Kirkwood could still see some action.

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Giovani Bernard could return huge value as he takes over the majority of Mixon's workload.

John Ross III, WR, CIN: Illness -- Inactive

Impact: There's just no value here, as Tee Higgins has stepped up big time.

Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: Appendix -- OUT

Impact: David Njoku and Harrison Bryant will split time in an effort to replace the ill tight end.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Calf -- Inactive

Impact: Jamaal Williams is ready to have a huge day.

Robert Tonyan, TE, GB: Ankle -- Active

Impact: Marcedes Lewis/Jace Sternberger fade into the background.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris are all the WRs that Drew Brees has to throw to this week.

Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Active

Impact: Still a lot to be desired in the WR department, though.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Inactive

Impact: Denzel Mims was activated from IR and could see some extra targets.

Sam Ficken, K, NYJ: Groin -- Inactive

Impact: Sergio Castillo, recently signed to the practice squad, is the team's emergency option.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- OUT/IR

Impact: Dontrelle Inman should see a significant bump in value.

Isaiah Wright, WR, WSH: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Cam Sims and Robert Foster might enter the WR mix.

Defense

Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- Active

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Pectoral -- Active

Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

Tre'Davious White, CB, BUF: Back -- Active

Eli Apple, CB, CAR: Hamstring -- Active

Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Active

William Jackson III, CB, CIN: Concussion -- OUT

Karl Joseph, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Active

Tyler Lancaster, DE, GB: Shoulder -- OUT

Preston Smith, LB, GB: Shoulder -- Active

Kevin King, CB, GB: Quad -- Inactive

Darnell Savage, S, GB: Quad -- Inactive

Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Tyler Eifert, TE, JAX: Neck -- OUT

Impact: James O'Shaughnessy didn't do much when he filled in after Eifert's injury last week.

Chris Thompson, RB, JAX: Illness -- OUT/IR

Impact: He has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His limited fantasy value may be usurped by Devine Ozigbo, just off the IR.

Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman both see increased fantasy value.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Justin Herbert has been strong since taking over for Taylor, who might not start again this season, even when 100% healthy.

Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play and should see more work than Joshua Kelley.

KJ Hill Jr., WR, LAC: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Just as well if he sits, as Keenan Allen appears to be at full strength.

Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Hasn't been ready for a month now, which means job security for the trio of Henry Ruggs III, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: What else is new? Edelman is questionable. Edelman will almost certainly play.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon will split RB duties ...

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: ... with Tevin Coleman possibly rejoining the team next week.

Defense

Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, DEN: Quad -- OUT

Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Ankle -- OUT

Maliek Collins, DT, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable

Adam Butler, DT, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

Kwon Alexander, LB, SF: Ankle -- OUT

Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Quad -- OUT

Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Groin -- OUT

Sunday night game

Jamal Adams, S: Groin -- OUT

DeAndre Hopkins, WR: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Late-week practice, albeit of a limited nature, does point to Hopkins being able to go on Sunday night.

Jordan Phillips, DE: Foot -- Questionable

Kylie Fitts, LB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB: Foot -- Questionable

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.