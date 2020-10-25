NFL Week 7 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Note: The Tampa Bay-Las Vegas game originally scheduled for Sunday night has been moved and is currently scheduled in the 4 p.m. window. In a corresponding move, the Seattle-Arizona game has been moved to Sunday night.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
John Brown, WR, BUF: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Gabriel Davis will fill in for Brown and could deliver some value.
Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: Calf -- OUT/IR
Impact: Tyler Kroft can play, but Lee Smith must also sit as a result of Knox's positive COVID-19 test.
Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR: Knee -- Active
Impact: Keith Kirkwood could still see some action.
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Giovani Bernard could return huge value as he takes over the majority of Mixon's workload.
John Ross III, WR, CIN: Illness -- Inactive
Impact: There's just no value here, as Tee Higgins has stepped up big time.
Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: Appendix -- OUT
Impact: David Njoku and Harrison Bryant will split time in an effort to replace the ill tight end.
Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Calf -- Inactive
Impact: Jamaal Williams is ready to have a huge day.
Robert Tonyan, TE, GB: Ankle -- Active
Impact: Marcedes Lewis/Jace Sternberger fade into the background.
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris are all the WRs that Drew Brees has to throw to this week.
Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ: Shoulder -- Active
Impact: Still a lot to be desired in the WR department, though.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Inactive
Impact: Denzel Mims was activated from IR and could see some extra targets.
Sam Ficken, K, NYJ: Groin -- Inactive
Impact: Sergio Castillo, recently signed to the practice squad, is the team's emergency option.
Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, WSH: Hamstring -- OUT/IR
Impact: Dontrelle Inman should see a significant bump in value.
Isaiah Wright, WR, WSH: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Cam Sims and Robert Foster might enter the WR mix.
Defense
Takkarist McKinley, DE, ATL: Groin -- Active
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Pectoral -- Active
Josh Norman, CB, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Tre'Davious White, CB, BUF: Back -- Active
Eli Apple, CB, CAR: Hamstring -- Active
Donte Jackson, CB, CAR: Toe -- Active
William Jackson III, CB, CIN: Concussion -- OUT
Karl Joseph, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Active
Tyler Lancaster, DE, GB: Shoulder -- OUT
Preston Smith, LB, GB: Shoulder -- Active
Kevin King, CB, GB: Quad -- Inactive
Darnell Savage, S, GB: Quad -- Inactive
Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Tyler Eifert, TE, JAX: Neck -- OUT
Impact: James O'Shaughnessy didn't do much when he filled in after Eifert's injury last week.
Chris Thompson, RB, JAX: Illness -- OUT/IR
Impact: He has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His limited fantasy value may be usurped by Devine Ozigbo, just off the IR.
Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman both see increased fantasy value.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Justin Herbert has been strong since taking over for Taylor, who might not start again this season, even when 100% healthy.
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play and should see more work than Joshua Kelley.
KJ Hill Jr., WR, LAC: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: Just as well if he sits, as Keenan Allen appears to be at full strength.
Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Hasn't been ready for a month now, which means job security for the trio of Henry Ruggs III, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow.
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: What else is new? Edelman is questionable. Edelman will almost certainly play.
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon will split RB duties ...
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: ... with Tevin Coleman possibly rejoining the team next week.
Defense
Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, DEN: Quad -- OUT
Myles Jack, LB, JAX: Ankle -- OUT
Maliek Collins, DT, LV: Shoulder -- Questionable
Adam Butler, DT, NE: Elbow -- Questionable
Kwon Alexander, LB, SF: Ankle -- OUT
Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Quad -- OUT
Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Groin -- OUT
Sunday night game
Seattle Seahawks
Jamal Adams, S: Groin -- OUT
Arizona Cardinals
DeAndre Hopkins, WR: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Late-week practice, albeit of a limited nature, does point to Hopkins being able to go on Sunday night.
Jordan Phillips, DE: Foot -- Questionable
Kylie Fitts, LB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Dre Kirkpatrick, CB: Foot -- Questionable
