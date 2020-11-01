NFL Week 8 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Stephania Bell believes TE Tyler Higbee will be available in Week 8 and with Andy Dalton still in the concussion protocol, Matthew Berry explains how that will impact Cowboys pass catchers. (1:47)

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful

Impact: Toss-up between Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins as to who gets the carries.

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Giovani Bernard will handle the majority of RB action, but behind a depleted line.

John Ross III, WR, CIN: Illness -- Doubtful

Impact: Barring a trade, this disgruntled player may not have fantasy value again this season.

Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: Appendix -- OUT

Impact: Harrison Bryant/David Njoku get another week to shine.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Calf -- OUT

Impact: It's Jamaal Williams time once again in Green Bay.

Mason Crosby, K, GB: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: No alternative was signed, but Crosby remains risky.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: You weren't starting him anyway. Reminder: WR Michael Pittman Jr. returns from IR.

Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Mecole Hardman versus the Jets? That's a possible flex gamble.

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Hand -- Questionable

Impact: Leaning toward being active, but Gerald Everett looms regardless.

Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Nelson Agholor has already surpassed him on the team's WR depth chart.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Fully expected to play without restrictions.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Looks like he'll play, but this offense is in shambles.

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- OUT/IR

Impact: Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Jakobi Meyers all enter the WR mix ...

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: ... as does super-long-shot Isaiah Zuber.

Frank Gore, RB, NYJ: Hand -- Questionable

Impact: It could be time to pass the baton to La'Mical Perine.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: A strong debut last week from Denzel Mims may repeat.

Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Braxton Berrios/Vyncint Smith will try to take up the slack.

Sam Ficken, K, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: Sergio Castillo is active, so Ficken likely sits.

Defense

Jerry Hughes, DE, BUF: Foot -- Questionable

Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Pectoral -- Questionable

Josh Norman, C, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

Micah Hyde, S, BUF: Concussion -- Questionable

Darius Phillips, C, CIN: Knee -- Questionable

Kevin King, CC, GB: Quad -- OUT

Darnell Savage, S, GB: Quad -- Questionable

Holton Hill, CB, MIN: Foot -- OUT

Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

John Simon, DE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Stephon Gilmore, C, NE: Knee -- OUT

Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable

Bradley McDougald, S, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Should play in an RB capacity, as WR Allen Robinson II was cleared from the league's concussion protocol.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: May be a game-time call. Melvin Gordon III will split work with him if he can play.

Diontae Spencer, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are the safest options here ...

Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: ... with Tyrie Cleveland and DaeSean Hamilton also in the conversation.

Jake Butt, TE, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Albert Okwuegbunam may be a sleeper play at the position.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: Just your weekly reminder that Justin Herbert is the starter for the Chargers.

Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris will start for the Saints at WR...

Marquez Callaway, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: ... with Emmanuel Sanders still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: It's a game-time call for a trio of Seattle backs ...

Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: ... which means fantasy managers had better have alternatives.

Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: DeeJay Dallas could well back his way into a start if all three can't go.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Tevin Coleman was activated from the IR and will split time with Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Kendrick Bourne could potentially get a bump in value.

Defense

Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, DEN: Quad -- Questionable

Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Concussion -- OUT

Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- Questionable

Kwon Alexander, LB, SF: Ankle -- Doubtful

Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Groin -- OUT

Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Quad -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Andy Dalton, QB, DAL: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Ben DiNucci will start, with Garrett Gilbert as backup. Downgrade all Cowboys.

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Boston Scott gets another start. Also, TE Dallas Goedert comes off the IR.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Calf -- OUT

Impact: Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor will be handling things in Philadelphia.

Cre'Von LeBlanc, CB, PHI: Quad -- OUT

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.