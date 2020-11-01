NFL Week 8 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful
Impact: Toss-up between Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins as to who gets the carries.
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT
Impact: Giovani Bernard will handle the majority of RB action, but behind a depleted line.
John Ross III, WR, CIN: Illness -- Doubtful
Impact: Barring a trade, this disgruntled player may not have fantasy value again this season.
Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: Appendix -- OUT
Impact: Harrison Bryant/David Njoku get another week to shine.
Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Calf -- OUT
Impact: It's Jamaal Williams time once again in Green Bay.
Mason Crosby, K, GB: Calf -- Questionable
Impact: No alternative was signed, but Crosby remains risky.
Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: You weren't starting him anyway. Reminder: WR Michael Pittman Jr. returns from IR.
Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Mecole Hardman versus the Jets? That's a possible flex gamble.
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Hand -- Questionable
Impact: Leaning toward being active, but Gerald Everett looms regardless.
Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Nelson Agholor has already surpassed him on the team's WR depth chart.
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Fully expected to play without restrictions.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Looks like he'll play, but this offense is in shambles.
Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- OUT/IR
Impact: Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Jakobi Meyers all enter the WR mix ...
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: ... as does super-long-shot Isaiah Zuber.
Frank Gore, RB, NYJ: Hand -- Questionable
Impact: It could be time to pass the baton to La'Mical Perine.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
Impact: A strong debut last week from Denzel Mims may repeat.
Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Braxton Berrios/Vyncint Smith will try to take up the slack.
Sam Ficken, K, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
Impact: Sergio Castillo is active, so Ficken likely sits.
Defense
Jerry Hughes, DE, BUF: Foot -- Questionable
Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Pectoral -- Questionable
Josh Norman, C, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT
Micah Hyde, S, BUF: Concussion -- Questionable
Darius Phillips, C, CIN: Knee -- Questionable
Kevin King, CC, GB: Quad -- OUT
Darnell Savage, S, GB: Quad -- Questionable
Holton Hill, CB, MIN: Foot -- OUT
Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
John Simon, DE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Stephon Gilmore, C, NE: Knee -- OUT
Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable
Bradley McDougald, S, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT/IR
Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Should play in an RB capacity, as WR Allen Robinson II was cleared from the league's concussion protocol.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable
Impact: May be a game-time call. Melvin Gordon III will split work with him if he can play.
Diontae Spencer, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are the safest options here ...
Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: ... with Tyrie Cleveland and DaeSean Hamilton also in the conversation.
Jake Butt, TE, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Albert Okwuegbunam may be a sleeper play at the position.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- Questionable
Impact: Just your weekly reminder that Justin Herbert is the starter for the Chargers.
Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris will start for the Saints at WR...
Marquez Callaway, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: ... with Emmanuel Sanders still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- Doubtful
Impact: It's a game-time call for a trio of Seattle backs ...
Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: ... which means fantasy managers had better have alternatives.
Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: DeeJay Dallas could well back his way into a start if all three can't go.
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
Impact: Tevin Coleman was activated from the IR and will split time with Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Kendrick Bourne could potentially get a bump in value.
Defense
Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Knee -- Questionable
Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, DEN: Quad -- Questionable
Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable
Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Concussion -- OUT
Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- Questionable
Kwon Alexander, LB, SF: Ankle -- Doubtful
Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Groin -- OUT
Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Quad -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Dallas Cowboys
Andy Dalton, QB, DAL: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Ben DiNucci will start, with Garrett Gilbert as backup. Downgrade all Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Boston Scott gets another start. Also, TE Dallas Goedert comes off the IR.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Calf -- OUT
Impact: Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor will be handling things in Philadelphia.
Cre'Von LeBlanc, CB, PHI: Quad -- OUT
