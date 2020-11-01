        <
          NFL Week 8 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          How does Dalton being out impact Cowboys WRs? (1:47)

          Stephania Bell believes TE Tyler Higbee will be available in Week 8 and with Andy Dalton still in the concussion protocol, Matthew Berry explains how that will impact Cowboys pass catchers. (1:47)

          8:28 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Who should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactives, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL: Ankle -- Doubtful
          Impact: Toss-up between Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins as to who gets the carries.

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Foot -- OUT
          Impact: Giovani Bernard will handle the majority of RB action, but behind a depleted line.

          John Ross III, WR, CIN: Illness -- Doubtful
          Impact: Barring a trade, this disgruntled player may not have fantasy value again this season.

          Austin Hooper, TE, CLE: Appendix -- OUT
          Impact: Harrison Bryant/David Njoku get another week to shine.

          Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: It's Jamaal Williams time once again in Green Bay.

          Mason Crosby, K, GB: Calf -- Questionable
          Impact: No alternative was signed, but Crosby remains risky.

          Mo Alie-Cox, TE, IND: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: You weren't starting him anyway. Reminder: WR Michael Pittman Jr. returns from IR.

          Sammy Watkins, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Mecole Hardman versus the Jets? That's a possible flex gamble.

          Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: Hand -- Questionable
          Impact: Leaning toward being active, but Gerald Everett looms regardless.

          Bryan Edwards, WR, LV: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Nelson Agholor has already surpassed him on the team's WR depth chart.

          Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Fully expected to play without restrictions.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Looks like he'll play, but this offense is in shambles.

          Julian Edelman, WR, NE: Knee -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Jakobi Meyers all enter the WR mix ...

          N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: ... as does super-long-shot Isaiah Zuber.

          Frank Gore, RB, NYJ: Hand -- Questionable
          Impact: It could be time to pass the baton to La'Mical Perine.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
          Impact: A strong debut last week from Denzel Mims may repeat.

          Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Braxton Berrios/Vyncint Smith will try to take up the slack.

          Sam Ficken, K, NYJ: Groin -- Doubtful
          Impact: Sergio Castillo is active, so Ficken likely sits.

          Defense

          Jerry Hughes, DE, BUF: Foot -- Questionable

          Matt Milano, LB, BUF: Pectoral -- Questionable

          Josh Norman, C, BUF: Hamstring -- OUT

          Micah Hyde, S, BUF: Concussion -- Questionable

          Darius Phillips, C, CIN: Knee -- Questionable

          Kevin King, CC, GB: Quad -- OUT

          Darnell Savage, S, GB: Quad -- Questionable

          Holton Hill, CB, MIN: Foot -- OUT

          Lawrence Guy, DT, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

          John Simon, DE, NE: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Stephon Gilmore, C, NE: Knee -- OUT

          Jordan Jenkins, LB, NYJ: Ribs -- Questionable

          Bradley McDougald, S, NYJ: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

          Mike Hilton, CB, PIT: Shoulder -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Should play in an RB capacity, as WR Allen Robinson II was cleared from the league's concussion protocol.

          Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable
          Impact: May be a game-time call. Melvin Gordon III will split work with him if he can play.

          Diontae Spencer, WR, DEN: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are the safest options here ...

          Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: ... with Tyrie Cleveland and DaeSean Hamilton also in the conversation.

          Jake Butt, TE, DEN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Albert Okwuegbunam may be a sleeper play at the position.

          Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Chest -- Questionable
          Impact: Just your weekly reminder that Justin Herbert is the starter for the Chargers.

          Michael Thomas, WR, NO: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris will start for the Saints at WR...

          Marquez Callaway, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: ... with Emmanuel Sanders still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

          Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA: Hamstring -- Doubtful
          Impact: It's a game-time call for a trio of Seattle backs ...

          Chris Carson, RB, SEA: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: ... which means fantasy managers had better have alternatives.

          Travis Homer, RB, SEA: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: DeeJay Dallas could well back his way into a start if all three can't go.

          Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF: Ankle -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Tevin Coleman was activated from the IR and will split time with Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty.

          Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Kendrick Bourne could potentially get a bump in value.

          Defense

          Khalil Mack, LB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Eddie Jackson, S, CHI: Knee -- Questionable

          Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, DEN: Quad -- Questionable

          Benson Mayowa, DE, SEA: Ankle -- Questionable

          Shaquill Griffin, CB, SEA: Concussion -- OUT

          Jamal Adams, S, SEA: Groin -- Questionable

          Kwon Alexander, LB, SF: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Groin -- OUT

          Jimmie Ward, S, SF: Quad -- Questionable

          Sunday night game

          Dallas Cowboys

          Andy Dalton, QB, DAL: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Ben DiNucci will start, with Garrett Gilbert as backup. Downgrade all Cowboys.

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Boston Scott gets another start. Also, TE Dallas Goedert comes off the IR.

          Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI: Calf -- OUT
          Impact: Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor will be handling things in Philadelphia.

          Cre'Von LeBlanc, CB, PHI: Quad -- OUT
          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.