Fantasy football 10-team PPR mock draft: JuJu over AB?

We are officially in that offseason abyss when OTAs and minicamps are in the rear-view mirror and training camp has yet to arrive. It seems as if there is nothing going on in the world of pro football, but we know that savvy fantasy football managers are already preparing to make a title run.
With that in mind, our fantasy football experts got together for a late-June mock draft. This is a 10-team PPR (point-per-reception) draft, which means a bonus point is awarded for each catch made by running backs, receivers and tight ends.
If you read Tristan H. Cockcroft's column on
why Deshaun Watson will be the No. 1 QB in fantasy, it won't surprise you to see the Texans' signal-caller on his roster, but what about the rest of the draft?
Who went first overall? How many wide receivers went in the first round? How far behind
JuJu Smith-Schuster did Antonio Brown go? How far did Todd Gurley II slide? Was Tom Brady even drafted? Check out the complete results below.
The participants, in order of draft position, were
Tom Carpenter, Eric Karabell, André Snellings, Stephania Bell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Keith Lipscomb, Matt Bowen, KC Joyner, Jim McCormick, Mike Triplett. Round 1
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 1 Carpenter Saquon Barkley, NYG RB1 2 2 Karabell Ezekiel Elliott, Dal RB2 3 3 Snellings Christian McCaffrey, Car RB3 4 4 Bell Alvin Kamara, NO RB4 5 5 Cockcroft Melvin Gordon, LAC RB5 6 6 Lipscomb David Johnson, Ari RB6 7 7 Bowen Le'Veon Bell, NYJ RB7 8 8 Joyner DeAndre Hopkins, Hou WR1 9 9 McCormick Julio Jones, Atl WR2 10 10 Triplett James Conner, Pit RB8 Round 2
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 11 Triplett Davante Adams, GB WR3 2 12 McCormick Odell Beckham Jr., Cle WR4 3 13 Joyner JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pit WR5 4 14 Bowen Michael Thomas, NO WR6 5 15 Lipscomb Travis Kelce, KC TE1 6 16 Cockcroft Todd Gurley II, LAR RB9 7 17 Bell Antonio Brown, Oak WR7 8 18 Snellings Joe Mixon, Cin RB10 9 19 Karabell Keenan Allen, LAC WR8 10 20 Carpenter Dalvin Cook, Min RB11 Round 3
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 21 Carpenter Zach Ertz, Phi TE2 2 22 Karabell Nick Chubb, Cle RB12 3 23 Snellings A.J. Green, Cin WR9 4 24 Bell Devonta Freeman, Atl RB13 5 25 Cockcroft Mike Evans, TB WR10 6 26 Lipscomb Amari Cooper, Dal WR11 7 27 Bowen Aaron Jones, GB RB14 8 28 Joyner Marlon Mack, Ind RB15 9 29 McCormick Leonard Fournette, Jax RB16 10 30 Triplett Josh Jacobs, Oak RB17 Round 4
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 31 Triplett T.Y. Hilton, Ind WR12 2 32 McCormick Damien Williams, KC RB18 3 33 Joyner Adam Thielen, Min WR13 4 34 Bowen George Kittle, SF TE3 5 35 Lipscomb Robert Woods, LAR WR14 6 36 Cockcroft Stefon Diggs, Min WR15 7 37 Bell Brandin Cooks, LAR WR16 8 38 Snellings Derrick Henry, Ten RB19 9 39 Karabell Julian Edelman, NE WR17 10 40 Carpenter Cooper Kupp, LAR WR18 Round 5
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 41 Carpenter Kenny Golladay, Det WR19 2 42 Karabell James White, NE RB20 3 43 Snellings Patrick Mahomes, KC QB1 4 44 Bell Kerryon Johnson, Det RB21 5 45 Cockcroft Sony Michel, NE RB22 6 46 Lipscomb Mark Ingram II, Bal RB23 7 47 Bowen Tyler Lockett, Sea WR20 8 48 Joyner Tevin Coleman, SF RB24 9 49 McCormick Phillip Lindsay, Den RB25 10 50 Triplett Chris Carson, Sea RB26 Round 6
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 51 Triplett Tarik Cohen, Chi RB27 2 52 McCormick Chris Godwin, TB WR21 3 53 Joyner O.J. Howard, TB TE4 4 54 Bowen DJ Moore, Car WR22 5 55 Lipscomb Kenyan Drake, Mia RB28 6 56 Cockcroft Deshaun Watson, Hou QB2 7 57 Bell Calvin Ridley, Atl WR23 8 58 Snellings Sammy Watkins, KC WR24 9 59 Karabell David Montgomery, Chi RB29 10 60 Carpenter Derrius Guice, Wsh RB30 Round 7
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 61 Carpenter Tyreek Hill, KC WR25 2 62 Karabell Tyler Boyd, Cin WR26 3 63 Snellings Alshon Jeffery, Phi WR27 4 64 Bell Miles Sanders, Phi RB31 5 65 Cockcroft Hunter Henry, LAC TE5 6 66 Lipscomb Mike Williams, LAC WR28 7 67 Bowen Lamar Miller, Hou RB32 8 68 Joyner Darrell Henderson, LAR RB33 9 69 McCormick Rashaad Penny, Sea RB34 10 70 Triplett Jarvis Landry, Cle WR29 Round 8
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 71 Triplett Robby Anderson, NYJ WR30 2 72 McCormick Andrew Luck, Ind QB3 3 73 Joyner DeSean Jackson, Phi WR31 4 74 Bowen Allen Robinson, Chi WR32 5 75 Lipscomb Austin Ekeler, LAC RB35 6 76 Cockcroft Dante Pettis, SF WR33 7 77 Bell Sterling Shepard, NYG WR34 8 78 Snellings Evan Engram, NYG TE6 9 79 Karabell Aaron Rodgers, GB QB4 10 80 Carpenter Will Fuller V, Hou WR35 Round 9
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 81 Carpenter Donte Moncrief, Pit WR36 2 82 Karabell Geronimo Allison, GB WR37 3 83 Snellings LeSean McCoy, Buf RB36 4 84 Bell Delanie Walker, Ten TE7 5 85 Cockcroft Jerick McKinnon, SF RB37 6 86 Lipscomb Marvin Jones Jr., Det WR38 7 87 Bowen Nyheim Hines, Ind RB38 8 88 Joyner Matt Ryan, Atl QB5 9 89 McCormick Vance McDonald, Pit TE8 10 90 Triplett Jared Cook, NO TE9 Round 11
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 101 Carpenter D'Onta Foreman, Hou RB41 2 102 Karabell Golden Tate, NYG WR43 3 103 Snellings Larry Fitzgerald, Ari WR44 4 104 Bell Dede Westbrook, Jax WR45 5 105 Cockcroft Peyton Baer, TB RB42 6 106 Lipscomb Carson Wentz, Phi QB8 7 107 Bowen Michael Gallup, Dal WR46 8 108 Joyner Austin Hooper, Atl TE11 9 109 McCormick Keke Coutee, Hou WR47 10 110 Triplett Drew Brees, NO QB9
Round 12
Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 111 Triplett Baker Mayfield, Cle QB10 2 112 McCormick Curtis Samuel, Car WR48 3 113 Joyner Jordan Howard, Phi RB43 4 114 Bowen Dak Prescott, Dal QB11 5 115 Lipscomb James Washington, Pit WR49 6 116 Cockcroft Ito Smith, Atl RB44 7 117 Bell Jalen Richard, Oak RB45 8 118 Snellings Royce Freeman, Den RB46 9 119 Karabell Kyler Murray, Ari QB12 10 120 Carpenter Kareem Hunt, Cle RB47