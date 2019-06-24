        <
        >

          Fantasy football 10-team PPR mock draft: JuJu over AB?

          Now with the Oakland Raiders, Antonio Brown is no longer the consensus No. 1 fantasy wide receiver. In fact, he was drafted behind former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
          1:44 PM ET

          We are officially in that offseason abyss when OTAs and minicamps are in the rear-view mirror and training camp has yet to arrive. It seems as if there is nothing going on in the world of pro football, but we know that savvy fantasy football managers are already preparing to make a title run.

          With that in mind, our fantasy football experts got together for a late-June mock draft. This is a 10-team PPR (point-per-reception) draft, which means a bonus point is awarded for each catch made by running backs, receivers and tight ends.

          If you read Tristan H. Cockcroft's column on why Deshaun Watson will be the No. 1 QB in fantasy, it won't surprise you to see the Texans' signal-caller on his roster, but what about the rest of the draft?

          Who went first overall? How many wide receivers went in the first round? How far behind JuJu Smith-Schuster did Antonio Brown go? How far did Todd Gurley II slide? Was Tom Brady even drafted? Check out the complete results below.

          The participants, in order of draft position, were Tom Carpenter, Eric Karabell, André Snellings, Stephania Bell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Keith Lipscomb, Matt Bowen, KC Joyner, Jim McCormick, Mike Triplett.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices