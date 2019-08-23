Fantasy football 10-team, PPR mock draft: Melvin Gordon continues to slide

Our fantasy football experts have been taking part in mock drafts all summer, and one thing that has stood out during the past month is how much risk people are willing or not willing to take when it comes to players with contract or injury situations.

It's become increasingly clear as we near the start of the regular season that our experts feel fairly comfortable about the likelihood of Ezekiel Elliott signing a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys sooner than later. In this mock -- a 10-team PPR format -- Elliott was the fourth player off the board. Play ESPN Fantasy Football More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

On the other hand, Melvin Gordon's holdout has left our experts far more concerned about the odds of him contributing early this season. The Los Angeles Chargers running back slid all the way to the end of the fourth round, with 37 players being picked before him.

Meanwhile, Andrew Luck's health didn't stop Tristan Cockcroft from taking him as the No. 5 quarterback, though he was able to wait until the Round 11-12 turn. Antonio Brown's helmet/feet issues combined with a change in teams during the offseason saw him slip down to early in Round 3.

The bottom line with each of these players is that the questions surrounding them present risk, but if they slide down your draft board, they also could provide terrific value if things break the right way.

The participants for this 10-team PPR mock, in order of draft position, were: Mike Triplett, Jim McCormick, Tom Carpenter, Kyle Soppe, Eric Karabell, Field Yates, KC Joyner, Stephania Bell, André Snellings and Tristan H. Cockcroft

Round 14 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 131 Cockcroft Tony Pollard Dal RB54 2 132 Snellings Russell Wilson Sea QB11 3 133 Bell Deebo Samuel SF WR54 4 134 Joyner Mohamed Sanu Atl WR55 5 135 Yates Kareem Hunt Cle RB55 6 136 Karabell Bills D/ST DST2 7 137 Soppe Greg Zuerlein LAR K1 8 138 Carpenter Devin Funchess Ind WR56 9 139 McCormick Michael Gallup Dal WR57 10 140 Triplett Kyler Murray Ari QB12

Round 15 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 141 Triplett Jaguars D/ST DST3 2 142 McCormick Eagles D/ST DST4 3 143 Carpenter Rams D/ST DST5 4 144 Soppe Jared Goff LAR QB13 5 145 Karabell Dak Prescott Dal QB14 6 146 Yates Vikings D/ST DST6 7 147 Joyner Patriots D/ST DST7 8 148 Bell Justin Tucker Bal K2 9 149 Snellings Jimmy Graham GB TE14 10 150 Cockcroft Chargers D/ST DST8