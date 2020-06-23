Fantasy football 10-team, PPR mock draft

Last month we held our first fantasy football mock draft of the season, a 12-team PPR draft. Now, the ESPN experts have returned for a 10-team standard PPR draft.
The participants for this mock draft, in order of draft position, were: Matt Bowen, Kyle Soppe, Stephania Bell, Joe Kaiser, Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay, Mike Triplett, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Keith Lipscomb.
So how many running backs went in the first round? Did Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes go first? And which highly rated players slid the furthest?
You can check out all that and more; all the picks from 1-160 are listed below.