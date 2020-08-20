        <
          Mock fantasy football draft: 10-team, 2-QB, PPR

          When it comes to fantasy football drafts in standard leagues, the quarterback position is so deep you can wait forever and still land an impact player in the latter rounds. Just check out our recent 10-team mock fantasy football draft, which rostered one starting quarterback: Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson were taken at the end of Round 8, while Drew Brees, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones were still available in Round 14.

          Things change dramatically, though, when you have to start a pair of quarterbacks, as we do in our latest mock draft, which uses a 10-team, 2-QB, PPR format. You'll see below that four QBs went in Round 1 and another three went in Round 2, including Josh Allen, who was available in Round 10 in the aforementioned one-quarterback mock.

          A residual effect of quarterbacks going earlier is that the top wide receivers, in particular, slid further. To wit, in the 1-QB format, seven WRs were taken in the first 20 picks. With two QBs, the WR7 wasn't taken until Pick 33. No doubt this is a fun and more challenging format, as it forces you to find good values at quarterback while filling out the rest of your roster.

          The participants, in order of draft position, were: Marcel Louis-Jacques, Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Triplett, Matt Bowen, Kyle Soppe, Matthew Berry, Cameron Wolfe and Tom Carpenter

          Round 1

          1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Louis-Jacques
          2. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB1) -- Dopp
          3. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB2) -- Clay
          4. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB2) -- Cockcroft
          5. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB3) -- Triplett
          6. Alvin Kamara NO (RB4) -- Bowen
          7. Dalvin Cook Min (RB5) -- Soppe
          8. Dak Prescott Dal (QB3) -- Berry
          9. Michael Thomas NO (WR1) -- Wolfe
          10. Deshaun Watson Hou (QB4) -- Carpenter

          Round 2

          11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB6) -- Carpenter
          12. Kyler Murray Ari (QB5) -- Wolfe
          13. Derrick Henry Ten (RB7) -- Berry
          14. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB8) -- Soppe
          15. Russell Wilson Sea (QB6) -- Bowen
          16. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Triplett
          17. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR3) -- Cockcroft
          18. Miles Sanders Phi (RB9) -- Clay
          19. Josh Allen Buf (QB7) -- Dopp
          20. Julio Jones Atl (WR4) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 3

          21. Tyreek Hill KC (WR5) -- Louis-Jacques
          22. Joe Mixon Cin (RB10) -- Dopp
          23. Nick Chubb Cle (RB11) -- Clay
          24. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Cockcroft
          25. Kenyan Drake Ari (RB12) -- Triplett
          26. Aaron Jones GB (RB13) -- Bowen
          27. Tom Brady TB (QB8) -- Soppe
          28. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Berry
          29. Josh Jacobs LV (RB14) -- Wolfe
          30. Chris Carson Sea (RB15) -- Carpenter

          Round 4

          31. Matt Ryan Atl (QB9) -- Carpenter
          32. Chris Godwin TB (WR6) -- Wolfe
          33. Mike Evans TB (WR7) -- Berry
          34. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR8) -- Soppe
          35. Kenny Golladay Det (WR9) -- Bowen
          36. DJ Moore Car (WR10) -- Triplett
          37. Drew Brees NO (QB10) -- Cockcroft
          38. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR11) -- Clay
          39. Leonard Fournette Jax (RB16) -- Dopp
          40. Matthew Stafford Det (QB11) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 5

          41. Le'Veon Bell NYJ (RB17) -- Louis-Jacques
          42. Zach Ertz Phi (TE3) -- Dopp
          43. Carson Wentz Phi (QB12) -- Clay
          44. Adam Thielen Min (WR12) -- Cockcroft
          45. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB13) -- Triplett
          46. Amari Cooper Dal (WR13) -- Bowen
          47. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR14) -- Soppe
          48. Ben Roethlisberger Pit (QB14) -- Berry
          49. Daniel Jones NYG (QB15) -- Wolfe
          50. Todd Gurley II Atl (RB18) -- Carpenter

          Round 6

          51. Mark Andrews Bal (TE4) -- Carpenter
          52. David Johnson Hou (RB19) -- Wolfe
          53. Melvin Gordon Den (RB20) -- Berry
          54. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR15) -- Soppe
          55. A.J. Brown Ten (WR16) -- Bowen
          56. James Conner Pit (RB21) -- Triplett
          57. Courtland Sutton Den (WR17) -- Cockcroft
          58. Robert Woods LAR (WR18) -- Clay
          59. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR19) -- Dopp
          60. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR20) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 7

          61. Darren Waller LV (TE5) -- Louis-Jacques
          62. DK Metcalf Sea (WR21) -- Dopp
          63. Keenan Allen LAC (WR22) -- Clay
          64. Devin Singletary Buf (RB22) -- Cockcroft
          65. Jared Goff LAR (QB16) -- Triplett
          66. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB23) -- Bowen
          67. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB24) -- Soppe
          68. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR23) -- Berry
          69. DeVante Parker Mia (WR24) -- Wolfe
          70. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR25) -- Carpenter

          Round 8

          71. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR26) -- Carpenter
          72. Cam Newton NE (QB17) -- Wolfe
          73. Michael Gallup Dal (WR27) -- Berry
          74. Baker Mayfield Cle (QB18) -- Soppe
          75. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR28) -- Bowen
          76. Ronald Jones II TB (RB25) -- Triplett
          77. David Montgomery Chi (RB26) -- Cockcroft
          78. D'Andre Swift Det (RB27) -- Clay
          79. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR29) -- Dopp
          80. Cam Akers LAR (RB28) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 9

          81. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR30) -- Louis-Jacques
          82. Raheem Mostert SF (RB29) -- Dopp
          83. A.J. Green Cin (WR31) -- Clay
          84. Jimmy Garoppolo SF (QB19) -- Cockcroft
          85. Evan Engram NYG (TE6) -- Triplett
          86. Joe Burrow Cin (QB20) -- Bowen
          87. Marvin Jones Jr. Det (WR32) -- Soppe
          88. Marquise Brown Bal (WR33) -- Berry
          89. Mark Ingram II Bal (RB30) -- Wolfe
          90. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB31) -- Carpenter

          Round 10

          91. Deebo Samuel SF (WR34) -- Carpenter
          92. James White NE (RB32) -- Wolfe
          93. Gardner Minshew II Jax (QB21) -- Berry
          94. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB33) -- Soppe
          95. Phillip Lindsay Den (RB34) -- Bowen
          96. Will Fuller V Hou (WR35) -- Triplett
          97. Jamison Crowder NYJ (WR36) -- Cockcroft
          98. Zack Moss Buf (RB35) -- Clay
          99. Sterling Shepard NYG (WR37) -- Dopp
          100. Ryan Tannehill Ten (QB22) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 11

          101. Jordan Howard Mia (RB36) -- Louis-Jacques
          102. Kerryon Johnson Det (RB37) -- Dopp
          103. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE7) -- Clay
          104. Kirk Cousins Min (QB23) -- Cockcroft
          105. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR38) -- Triplett
          106. Julian Edelman NE (WR39) -- Bowen
          107. Rob Gronkowski TB (TE8) -- Soppe
          108. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB38) -- Berry
          109. Hunter Henry LAC (TE9) -- Wolfe
          110. Christian Kirk Ari (WR40) -- Carpenter

          Round 12

          111. Mecole Hardman KC (WR41) -- Carpenter
          112. Preston Williams Mia (WR42) -- Wolfe
          113. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR43) -- Berry
          114. Latavius Murray NO (RB39) -- Soppe
          115. Noah Fant Den (TE10) -- Bowen
          116. Matt Breida Mia (RB40) -- Triplett
          117. Tevin Coleman SF (RB41) -- Cockcroft
          118. Drew Lock Den (QB24) -- Clay
          119. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR44) -- Dopp
          120. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR45) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 13

          121. Duke Johnson Hou (RB42) -- Louis-Jacques
          122. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB43) -- Dopp
          123. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE11) -- Clay
          124. Jared Cook NO (TE12) -- Cockcroft
          125. Tony Pollard Dal (RB44) -- Triplett
          126. Alexander Mattison Min (RB45) -- Bowen
          127. Teddy Bridgewater Car (QB25) -- Soppe
          128. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE13) -- Berry
          129. Jalen Reagor Phi (WR46) -- Wolfe
          130. Emmanuel Sanders NO (WR47) -- Carpenter

          Round 14

          131. Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB (RB46) -- Carpenter
          132. Marlon Mack Ind (RB47) -- Wolfe
          133. Golden Tate NYG (WR48) -- Berry
          134. Anthony Miller Chi (WR49) -- Soppe
          135. Justin Jefferson Min (WR50) -- Bowen
          136. Damien Harris NE (RB48) -- Triplett
          137. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR51) -- Cockcroft
          138. Darius Slayton NYG (WR52) -- Clay
          139. Derek Carr LV (QB26) -- Dopp
          140. Bills D/ST (D/ST1) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 15

          141. Adrian Peterson Wsh (RB49) -- Louis-Jacques
          142. Breshad Perriman NYJ (WR53) -- Dopp
          143. Parris Campbell Ind (WR54) -- Clay
          144. Justin Jackson LAC (RB50) -- Cockcroft
          145. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB51) -- Triplett
          146. Steelers D/ST (D/ST2) -- Bowen
          147. Harrison Butker KC (K1) -- Soppe
          148. Anthony McFarland Jr. Pit (RB52) -- Berry
          149. Tua Tagovailoa Mia (QB27) -- Wolfe
          150. 49ers D/ST (D/ST3) -- Carpenter

          Round 16

          151. Sam Darnold NYJ (QB28) -- Carpenter
          152. Ravens D/ST (D/ST4) -- Wolfe
          153. Patriots D/ST (D/ST5) -- Berry
          154. Jack Doyle Ind (TE14) -- Soppe
          155. Justin Tucker Bal (K2) -- Bowen
          156. Bears D/ST (D/ST6) -- Triplett
          157. Colts D/ST (D/ST7) -- Cockcroft
          158. Broncos D/ST (D/ST8) -- Clay
          159. Vikings D/ST (D/ST9) -- Dopp
          160. Philip Rivers Ind (QB29) -- Louis-Jacques

          Round 17

          161. Wil Lutz NO (K3) -- Louis-Jacques
          162. Matt Prater Det (K4) -- Dopp
          163. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K5) -- Clay
          164. Robbie Gould SF (K6) -- Cockcroft
          165. Chris Boswell Pit (K7) -- Triplett
          166. Dwayne Haskins Jr. Wsh (QB) -- Bowen
          167. Chargers D/ST (D/ST10) -- Soppe
          168. Jake Elliott Phi (K8) -- Berry
          169. Matt Gay TB (K9) -- Wolfe
          170. Zane Gonzalez Ari (K10) -- Carpenter