Mock fantasy football draft: 10-team, 2-QB, PPR

When it comes to fantasy football drafts in standard leagues, the quarterback position is so deep you can wait forever and still land an impact player in the latter rounds. Just check out our recent 10-team mock fantasy football draft, which rostered one starting quarterback: Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson were taken at the end of Round 8, while Drew Brees, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones were still available in Round 14.

Things change dramatically, though, when you have to start a pair of quarterbacks, as we do in our latest mock draft, which uses a 10-team, 2-QB, PPR format. You'll see below that four QBs went in Round 1 and another three went in Round 2, including Josh Allen, who was available in Round 10 in the aforementioned one-quarterback mock. Create or join a league today >>

A residual effect of quarterbacks going earlier is that the top wide receivers, in particular, slid further. To wit, in the 1-QB format, seven WRs were taken in the first 20 picks. With two QBs, the WR7 wasn't taken until Pick 33. No doubt this is a fun and more challenging format, as it forces you to find good values at quarterback while filling out the rest of your roster.

The full results of this 10-team, 2-QB PPR mock draft are below, and you can compare them fully to our previous mocks here: 10-team, PPR (Aug. 14) | 12-team, non-PPR (Aug. 7) | 10-team, non-PPR (July 30) | 12-team PPR (July 23) | 10-team PPR (June 22) | 12-team PPR (May 8)

The participants, in order of draft position, were: Marcel Louis-Jacques, Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Triplett, Matt Bowen, Kyle Soppe, Matthew Berry, Cameron Wolfe and Tom Carpenter

Round 1

1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Louis-Jacques

2. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB1) -- Dopp

3. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB2) -- Clay

4. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB2) -- Cockcroft

5. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB3) -- Triplett

6. Alvin Kamara NO (RB4) -- Bowen

7. Dalvin Cook Min (RB5) -- Soppe

8. Dak Prescott Dal (QB3) -- Berry

9. Michael Thomas NO (WR1) -- Wolfe

10. Deshaun Watson Hou (QB4) -- Carpenter

Round 2

11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB6) -- Carpenter

12. Kyler Murray Ari (QB5) -- Wolfe

13. Derrick Henry Ten (RB7) -- Berry

14. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB8) -- Soppe

15. Russell Wilson Sea (QB6) -- Bowen

16. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Triplett

17. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR3) -- Cockcroft

18. Miles Sanders Phi (RB9) -- Clay

19. Josh Allen Buf (QB7) -- Dopp

20. Julio Jones Atl (WR4) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 3

21. Tyreek Hill KC (WR5) -- Louis-Jacques

22. Joe Mixon Cin (RB10) -- Dopp

23. Nick Chubb Cle (RB11) -- Clay

24. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Cockcroft

25. Kenyan Drake Ari (RB12) -- Triplett

26. Aaron Jones GB (RB13) -- Bowen

27. Tom Brady TB (QB8) -- Soppe

28. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Berry

29. Josh Jacobs LV (RB14) -- Wolfe

30. Chris Carson Sea (RB15) -- Carpenter

Round 4

31. Matt Ryan Atl (QB9) -- Carpenter

32. Chris Godwin TB (WR6) -- Wolfe

33. Mike Evans TB (WR7) -- Berry

34. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR8) -- Soppe

35. Kenny Golladay Det (WR9) -- Bowen

36. DJ Moore Car (WR10) -- Triplett

37. Drew Brees NO (QB10) -- Cockcroft

38. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR11) -- Clay

39. Leonard Fournette Jax (RB16) -- Dopp

40. Matthew Stafford Det (QB11) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 5

41. Le'Veon Bell NYJ (RB17) -- Louis-Jacques

42. Zach Ertz Phi (TE3) -- Dopp

43. Carson Wentz Phi (QB12) -- Clay

44. Adam Thielen Min (WR12) -- Cockcroft

45. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB13) -- Triplett

46. Amari Cooper Dal (WR13) -- Bowen

47. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR14) -- Soppe

48. Ben Roethlisberger Pit (QB14) -- Berry

49. Daniel Jones NYG (QB15) -- Wolfe

50. Todd Gurley II Atl (RB18) -- Carpenter

Round 6

51. Mark Andrews Bal (TE4) -- Carpenter

52. David Johnson Hou (RB19) -- Wolfe

53. Melvin Gordon Den (RB20) -- Berry

54. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR15) -- Soppe

55. A.J. Brown Ten (WR16) -- Bowen

56. James Conner Pit (RB21) -- Triplett

57. Courtland Sutton Den (WR17) -- Cockcroft

58. Robert Woods LAR (WR18) -- Clay

59. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR19) -- Dopp

60. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR20) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 7

61. Darren Waller LV (TE5) -- Louis-Jacques

62. DK Metcalf Sea (WR21) -- Dopp

63. Keenan Allen LAC (WR22) -- Clay

64. Devin Singletary Buf (RB22) -- Cockcroft

65. Jared Goff LAR (QB16) -- Triplett

66. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB23) -- Bowen

67. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB24) -- Soppe

68. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR23) -- Berry

69. DeVante Parker Mia (WR24) -- Wolfe

70. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR25) -- Carpenter

Round 8

71. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR26) -- Carpenter

72. Cam Newton NE (QB17) -- Wolfe

73. Michael Gallup Dal (WR27) -- Berry

74. Baker Mayfield Cle (QB18) -- Soppe

75. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR28) -- Bowen

76. Ronald Jones II TB (RB25) -- Triplett

77. David Montgomery Chi (RB26) -- Cockcroft

78. D'Andre Swift Det (RB27) -- Clay

79. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR29) -- Dopp

80. Cam Akers LAR (RB28) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 9

81. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR30) -- Louis-Jacques

82. Raheem Mostert SF (RB29) -- Dopp

83. A.J. Green Cin (WR31) -- Clay

84. Jimmy Garoppolo SF (QB19) -- Cockcroft

85. Evan Engram NYG (TE6) -- Triplett

86. Joe Burrow Cin (QB20) -- Bowen

87. Marvin Jones Jr. Det (WR32) -- Soppe

88. Marquise Brown Bal (WR33) -- Berry

89. Mark Ingram II Bal (RB30) -- Wolfe

90. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB31) -- Carpenter

Round 10

91. Deebo Samuel SF (WR34) -- Carpenter

92. James White NE (RB32) -- Wolfe

93. Gardner Minshew II Jax (QB21) -- Berry

94. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB33) -- Soppe

95. Phillip Lindsay Den (RB34) -- Bowen

96. Will Fuller V Hou (WR35) -- Triplett

97. Jamison Crowder NYJ (WR36) -- Cockcroft

98. Zack Moss Buf (RB35) -- Clay

99. Sterling Shepard NYG (WR37) -- Dopp

100. Ryan Tannehill Ten (QB22) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 11

101. Jordan Howard Mia (RB36) -- Louis-Jacques

102. Kerryon Johnson Det (RB37) -- Dopp

103. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE7) -- Clay

104. Kirk Cousins Min (QB23) -- Cockcroft

105. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR38) -- Triplett

106. Julian Edelman NE (WR39) -- Bowen

107. Rob Gronkowski TB (TE8) -- Soppe

108. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB38) -- Berry

109. Hunter Henry LAC (TE9) -- Wolfe

110. Christian Kirk Ari (WR40) -- Carpenter

Round 12

111. Mecole Hardman KC (WR41) -- Carpenter

112. Preston Williams Mia (WR42) -- Wolfe

113. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR43) -- Berry

114. Latavius Murray NO (RB39) -- Soppe

115. Noah Fant Den (TE10) -- Bowen

116. Matt Breida Mia (RB40) -- Triplett

117. Tevin Coleman SF (RB41) -- Cockcroft

118. Drew Lock Den (QB24) -- Clay

119. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR44) -- Dopp

120. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR45) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 13

121. Duke Johnson Hou (RB42) -- Louis-Jacques

122. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB43) -- Dopp

123. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE11) -- Clay

124. Jared Cook NO (TE12) -- Cockcroft

125. Tony Pollard Dal (RB44) -- Triplett

126. Alexander Mattison Min (RB45) -- Bowen

127. Teddy Bridgewater Car (QB25) -- Soppe

128. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE13) -- Berry

129. Jalen Reagor Phi (WR46) -- Wolfe

130. Emmanuel Sanders NO (WR47) -- Carpenter

Round 14

131. Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB (RB46) -- Carpenter

132. Marlon Mack Ind (RB47) -- Wolfe

133. Golden Tate NYG (WR48) -- Berry

134. Anthony Miller Chi (WR49) -- Soppe

135. Justin Jefferson Min (WR50) -- Bowen

136. Damien Harris NE (RB48) -- Triplett

137. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR51) -- Cockcroft

138. Darius Slayton NYG (WR52) -- Clay

139. Derek Carr LV (QB26) -- Dopp

140. Bills D/ST (D/ST1) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 15

141. Adrian Peterson Wsh (RB49) -- Louis-Jacques

142. Breshad Perriman NYJ (WR53) -- Dopp

143. Parris Campbell Ind (WR54) -- Clay

144. Justin Jackson LAC (RB50) -- Cockcroft

145. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB51) -- Triplett

146. Steelers D/ST (D/ST2) -- Bowen

147. Harrison Butker KC (K1) -- Soppe

148. Anthony McFarland Jr. Pit (RB52) -- Berry

149. Tua Tagovailoa Mia (QB27) -- Wolfe

150. 49ers D/ST (D/ST3) -- Carpenter

Round 16

151. Sam Darnold NYJ (QB28) -- Carpenter

152. Ravens D/ST (D/ST4) -- Wolfe

153. Patriots D/ST (D/ST5) -- Berry

154. Jack Doyle Ind (TE14) -- Soppe

155. Justin Tucker Bal (K2) -- Bowen

156. Bears D/ST (D/ST6) -- Triplett

157. Colts D/ST (D/ST7) -- Cockcroft

158. Broncos D/ST (D/ST8) -- Clay

159. Vikings D/ST (D/ST9) -- Dopp

160. Philip Rivers Ind (QB29) -- Louis-Jacques

Round 17

161. Wil Lutz NO (K3) -- Louis-Jacques

162. Matt Prater Det (K4) -- Dopp

163. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K5) -- Clay

164. Robbie Gould SF (K6) -- Cockcroft

165. Chris Boswell Pit (K7) -- Triplett

166. Dwayne Haskins Jr. Wsh (QB) -- Bowen

167. Chargers D/ST (D/ST10) -- Soppe

168. Jake Elliott Phi (K8) -- Berry

169. Matt Gay TB (K9) -- Wolfe

170. Zane Gonzalez Ari (K10) -- Carpenter