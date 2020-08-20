Mock fantasy football draft: 10-team, 2-QB, PPR

When it comes to fantasy football drafts in standard leagues, the quarterback position is so deep you can wait forever and still land an impact player in the latter rounds. Just check out our recent 10-team mock fantasy football draft, which rostered one starting quarterback: Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson were taken at the end of Round 8, while Drew Brees, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones were still available in Round 14.
Things change dramatically, though, when you have to start a pair of quarterbacks, as we do in our latest mock draft, which uses a 10-team, 2-QB, PPR format. You'll see below that four QBs went in Round 1 and another three went in Round 2, including Josh Allen, who was available in Round 10 in the aforementioned one-quarterback mock.
A residual effect of quarterbacks going earlier is that the top wide receivers, in particular, slid further. To wit, in the 1-QB format, seven WRs were taken in the first 20 picks. With two QBs, the WR7 wasn't taken until Pick 33. No doubt this is a fun and more challenging format, as it forces you to find good values at quarterback while filling out the rest of your roster.
The full results of this 10-team, 2-QB PPR mock draft are below, and you can compare them fully to our previous mocks here: 10-team, PPR (Aug. 14) | 12-team, non-PPR (Aug. 7) | 10-team, non-PPR (July 30) | 12-team PPR (July 23) | 10-team PPR (June 22) | 12-team PPR (May 8)
The participants, in order of draft position, were: Marcel Louis-Jacques, Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Mike Triplett, Matt Bowen, Kyle Soppe, Matthew Berry, Cameron Wolfe and Tom Carpenter
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey Car (RB1) -- Louis-Jacques
2. Lamar Jackson Bal (QB1) -- Dopp
3. Patrick Mahomes KC (QB2) -- Clay
4. Saquon Barkley NYG (RB2) -- Cockcroft
5. Ezekiel Elliott Dal (RB3) -- Triplett
6. Alvin Kamara NO (RB4) -- Bowen
7. Dalvin Cook Min (RB5) -- Soppe
8. Dak Prescott Dal (QB3) -- Berry
9. Michael Thomas NO (WR1) -- Wolfe
10. Deshaun Watson Hou (QB4) -- Carpenter
Round 2
11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB6) -- Carpenter
12. Kyler Murray Ari (QB5) -- Wolfe
13. Derrick Henry Ten (RB7) -- Berry
14. Austin Ekeler LAC (RB8) -- Soppe
15. Russell Wilson Sea (QB6) -- Bowen
16. Davante Adams GB (WR2) -- Triplett
17. DeAndre Hopkins Ari (WR3) -- Cockcroft
18. Miles Sanders Phi (RB9) -- Clay
19. Josh Allen Buf (QB7) -- Dopp
20. Julio Jones Atl (WR4) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 3
21. Tyreek Hill KC (WR5) -- Louis-Jacques
22. Joe Mixon Cin (RB10) -- Dopp
23. Nick Chubb Cle (RB11) -- Clay
24. Travis Kelce KC (TE1) -- Cockcroft
25. Kenyan Drake Ari (RB12) -- Triplett
26. Aaron Jones GB (RB13) -- Bowen
27. Tom Brady TB (QB8) -- Soppe
28. George Kittle SF (TE2) -- Berry
29. Josh Jacobs LV (RB14) -- Wolfe
30. Chris Carson Sea (RB15) -- Carpenter
Round 4
31. Matt Ryan Atl (QB9) -- Carpenter
32. Chris Godwin TB (WR6) -- Wolfe
33. Mike Evans TB (WR7) -- Berry
34. JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit (WR8) -- Soppe
35. Kenny Golladay Det (WR9) -- Bowen
36. DJ Moore Car (WR10) -- Triplett
37. Drew Brees NO (QB10) -- Cockcroft
38. Allen Robinson II Chi (WR11) -- Clay
39. Leonard Fournette Jax (RB16) -- Dopp
40. Matthew Stafford Det (QB11) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 5
41. Le'Veon Bell NYJ (RB17) -- Louis-Jacques
42. Zach Ertz Phi (TE3) -- Dopp
43. Carson Wentz Phi (QB12) -- Clay
44. Adam Thielen Min (WR12) -- Cockcroft
45. Aaron Rodgers GB (QB13) -- Triplett
46. Amari Cooper Dal (WR13) -- Bowen
47. Calvin Ridley Atl (WR14) -- Soppe
48. Ben Roethlisberger Pit (QB14) -- Berry
49. Daniel Jones NYG (QB15) -- Wolfe
50. Todd Gurley II Atl (RB18) -- Carpenter
Round 6
51. Mark Andrews Bal (TE4) -- Carpenter
52. David Johnson Hou (RB19) -- Wolfe
53. Melvin Gordon Den (RB20) -- Berry
54. Odell Beckham Jr. Cle (WR15) -- Soppe
55. A.J. Brown Ten (WR16) -- Bowen
56. James Conner Pit (RB21) -- Triplett
57. Courtland Sutton Den (WR17) -- Cockcroft
58. Robert Woods LAR (WR18) -- Clay
59. Cooper Kupp LAR (WR19) -- Dopp
60. Tyler Lockett Sea (WR20) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 7
61. Darren Waller LV (TE5) -- Louis-Jacques
62. DK Metcalf Sea (WR21) -- Dopp
63. Keenan Allen LAC (WR22) -- Clay
64. Devin Singletary Buf (RB22) -- Cockcroft
65. Jared Goff LAR (QB16) -- Triplett
66. Jonathan Taylor Ind (RB23) -- Bowen
67. Kareem Hunt Cle (RB24) -- Soppe
68. Terry McLaurin Wsh (WR23) -- Berry
69. DeVante Parker Mia (WR24) -- Wolfe
70. DJ Chark Jr. Jax (WR25) -- Carpenter
Round 8
71. Tyler Boyd Cin (WR26) -- Carpenter
72. Cam Newton NE (QB17) -- Wolfe
73. Michael Gallup Dal (WR27) -- Berry
74. Baker Mayfield Cle (QB18) -- Soppe
75. Jarvis Landry Cle (WR28) -- Bowen
76. Ronald Jones II TB (RB25) -- Triplett
77. David Montgomery Chi (RB26) -- Cockcroft
78. D'Andre Swift Det (RB27) -- Clay
79. Stefon Diggs Buf (WR29) -- Dopp
80. Cam Akers LAR (RB28) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 9
81. T.Y. Hilton Ind (WR30) -- Louis-Jacques
82. Raheem Mostert SF (RB29) -- Dopp
83. A.J. Green Cin (WR31) -- Clay
84. Jimmy Garoppolo SF (QB19) -- Cockcroft
85. Evan Engram NYG (TE6) -- Triplett
86. Joe Burrow Cin (QB20) -- Bowen
87. Marvin Jones Jr. Det (WR32) -- Soppe
88. Marquise Brown Bal (WR33) -- Berry
89. Mark Ingram II Bal (RB30) -- Wolfe
90. Tarik Cohen Chi (RB31) -- Carpenter
Round 10
91. Deebo Samuel SF (WR34) -- Carpenter
92. James White NE (RB32) -- Wolfe
93. Gardner Minshew II Jax (QB21) -- Berry
94. J.K. Dobbins Bal (RB33) -- Soppe
95. Phillip Lindsay Den (RB34) -- Bowen
96. Will Fuller V Hou (WR35) -- Triplett
97. Jamison Crowder NYJ (WR36) -- Cockcroft
98. Zack Moss Buf (RB35) -- Clay
99. Sterling Shepard NYG (WR37) -- Dopp
100. Ryan Tannehill Ten (QB22) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 11
101. Jordan Howard Mia (RB36) -- Louis-Jacques
102. Kerryon Johnson Det (RB37) -- Dopp
103. Tyler Higbee LAR (TE7) -- Clay
104. Kirk Cousins Min (QB23) -- Cockcroft
105. Diontae Johnson Pit (WR38) -- Triplett
106. Julian Edelman NE (WR39) -- Bowen
107. Rob Gronkowski TB (TE8) -- Soppe
108. Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR (RB38) -- Berry
109. Hunter Henry LAC (TE9) -- Wolfe
110. Christian Kirk Ari (WR40) -- Carpenter
Round 12
111. Mecole Hardman KC (WR41) -- Carpenter
112. Preston Williams Mia (WR42) -- Wolfe
113. Brandin Cooks Hou (WR43) -- Berry
114. Latavius Murray NO (RB39) -- Soppe
115. Noah Fant Den (TE10) -- Bowen
116. Matt Breida Mia (RB40) -- Triplett
117. Tevin Coleman SF (RB41) -- Cockcroft
118. Drew Lock Den (QB24) -- Clay
119. Henry Ruggs III LV (WR44) -- Dopp
120. Jerry Jeudy Den (WR45) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 13
121. Duke Johnson Hou (RB42) -- Louis-Jacques
122. Antonio Gibson Wsh (RB43) -- Dopp
123. T.J. Hockenson Det (TE11) -- Clay
124. Jared Cook NO (TE12) -- Cockcroft
125. Tony Pollard Dal (RB44) -- Triplett
126. Alexander Mattison Min (RB45) -- Bowen
127. Teddy Bridgewater Car (QB25) -- Soppe
128. Mike Gesicki Mia (TE13) -- Berry
129. Jalen Reagor Phi (WR46) -- Wolfe
130. Emmanuel Sanders NO (WR47) -- Carpenter
Round 14
131. Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB (RB46) -- Carpenter
132. Marlon Mack Ind (RB47) -- Wolfe
133. Golden Tate NYG (WR48) -- Berry
134. Anthony Miller Chi (WR49) -- Soppe
135. Justin Jefferson Min (WR50) -- Bowen
136. Damien Harris NE (RB48) -- Triplett
137. CeeDee Lamb Dal (WR51) -- Cockcroft
138. Darius Slayton NYG (WR52) -- Clay
139. Derek Carr LV (QB26) -- Dopp
140. Bills D/ST (D/ST1) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 15
141. Adrian Peterson Wsh (RB49) -- Louis-Jacques
142. Breshad Perriman NYJ (WR53) -- Dopp
143. Parris Campbell Ind (WR54) -- Clay
144. Justin Jackson LAC (RB50) -- Cockcroft
145. Chase Edmonds Ari (RB51) -- Triplett
146. Steelers D/ST (D/ST2) -- Bowen
147. Harrison Butker KC (K1) -- Soppe
148. Anthony McFarland Jr. Pit (RB52) -- Berry
149. Tua Tagovailoa Mia (QB27) -- Wolfe
150. 49ers D/ST (D/ST3) -- Carpenter
Round 16
151. Sam Darnold NYJ (QB28) -- Carpenter
152. Ravens D/ST (D/ST4) -- Wolfe
153. Patriots D/ST (D/ST5) -- Berry
154. Jack Doyle Ind (TE14) -- Soppe
155. Justin Tucker Bal (K2) -- Bowen
156. Bears D/ST (D/ST6) -- Triplett
157. Colts D/ST (D/ST7) -- Cockcroft
158. Broncos D/ST (D/ST8) -- Clay
159. Vikings D/ST (D/ST9) -- Dopp
160. Philip Rivers Ind (QB29) -- Louis-Jacques
Round 17
161. Wil Lutz NO (K3) -- Louis-Jacques
162. Matt Prater Det (K4) -- Dopp
163. Greg Zuerlein Dal (K5) -- Clay
164. Robbie Gould SF (K6) -- Cockcroft
165. Chris Boswell Pit (K7) -- Triplett
166. Dwayne Haskins Jr. Wsh (QB) -- Bowen
167. Chargers D/ST (D/ST10) -- Soppe
168. Jake Elliott Phi (K8) -- Berry
169. Matt Gay TB (K9) -- Wolfe
170. Zane Gonzalez Ari (K10) -- Carpenter